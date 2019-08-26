GRANGER — Coaches and players often say they don’t pay attention to polls or predictions.
Not in Granger.
After winning District 13-2A-II, becoming the league’s only team to sport an overall winning record (11-2) and going three rounds deep in the playoffs last year, the Lions opened up Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine only to find themselves not just unranked, but not even predicted to repeat as district champions.
“Last year was a great run and a great season,” senior Carlos Reyna said. “But I feel like nobody believes we can do it again.”
Losing 13 players to graduation, including buzz-saw running back and defensive lineman Ryan Pickett, is the biggest factor in the lack of respect for the Lions.
“They were really upset we weren’t ranked in the top 25,” third-year Granger coach Walt Brock said. “The kids are going to carry a chip on their shoulder. You go through a season in which we went 11-2 and went three rounds, the kids that are back feel like they have something to prove…that it wasn’t just that senior class. They were a big part of that.”
Reyna will be a big factor in whether or not the Lions prove their point. After rushing for 700 yards and 12 touchdowns on 118 carries last season, he will replace Pickett as the featured back.
Reyna also will spend time as a wide receiver, quarterback and kick returner, and he’ll be a starting safety on a defense anchored by senior linebackers Wyatt Bolding, Carlos Garza, and Nathan Flores.
“It’s just a great feeling to know that I have the trust of my coaches to play anywhere,” Reyna said. “Knowing they depend on me makes me more hungry.
“Obviously, (opponents knew about) Ryan last year. He worked for it and was the go-to guy. He was the leader and just that guy. This year, I’m going to try to get up there and be the best I can be.”
Junior Thomas Rhoades enters his third season as the starting quarterback. He was 58-of-118 passing for 1,046 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and could get more opportunities to throw this season.
While Rhoades’ passing skills have improved annually, so has his leadership.
“I feel like most of them try to listen to me,” Rhoades said. “I try to lead them, send them in the right direction, help them out when I can.”
Rhoades believes that just because the Lions aren’t picked as district champs, it doesn’t mean teams won’t be gunning for them.
“I think coming off our undefeated district championship, we have a target on our back,” he said. “People are going to come after us. I think we have something to prove to show them we’ve still got it.”