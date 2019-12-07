CEDAR PARK — Lampasas cemented itself as the best team in school history Saturday afternoon. More important, the Badgers took another step toward achieving their ultimate goal.
Lampasas scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and the explosive start was too much for Liberty Hill to overcome as the Badgers won 49-34 to win the Class 4A Division I Region IV final at Gupton Stadium.
With the outcome, Lampasas earned a school-record 13th victory and became the first squad from the small town to advance to the state semifinals.
“It’s exciting and it makes you feel good about yourself, but we’re not done yet,” Lampasas linebacker Case Brister said. “We’ve got to keep this going.”
By beating league foe Liberty Hill (8-6) for the second time this season, Lampasas is indeed still going and will next face undefeated Carthage (14-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Texan Drive Stadium for a spot in the state title game.
“We’re all about taking it one game at a time. That is all we’ve been talking about,” Badgers head coach Troy Rogers said. “That’s our mentality, and it’s a big deal, because when you’ve had a little success, people want to look ahead. But the players are not buying into that. We’re focused on the game at hand.”
Lampasas took immediate control of the contest Saturday, needing just three snaps to reach the end zone as Ace Whitehead threw his first of five touchdown passes, a 51-yarder to Michael Murray Jr. for the early lead.
Liberty Hill (8-6) responded with a field goal, but the Badgers sandwiched a 37-yard touchdown from Whitehead to Jaylon Porter and a 1-yard run from Whitehead around another Panthers field goal to build a 21-6 advantage.
Liberty Hill running back Blake Simpson broke free for a 78-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to eight points, 21-13, in the final seconds of the opening half, but the Panthers did not get any closer.
“We just knew we were going to have to come out and play our game,” Whitehead said. “Obviously, they are a good team but we felt like we were better if we played our game, and that’s what we did.”
Along with his five passing touchdowns, Whitehead completed 21 of 29 passes for 401 yards. Porter hauled in three scores on five receptions for 132 yards, and Murray contributed five catches for 110 yards. Additionally, senior Cameron Everts caught seven passes for 91 yards, and Brenton Webb had four catches for 68 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns.
“We have great versatility all across the field,” Webb said. “We’ve got playmakers everywhere on defense and offense.
Those playmakers now will prepare for Carthage.
“I’m embracing this,” Whitehead said. “I love this matchup. There’s nobody I’d rather be facing, honestly. They are a historically good program with a good defense, and I’m excited to compete with them.”