CORSICANA — After making the first big play with a successful onside kick to start the game, not much else went right for the Rogers Eagles on Friday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
Rogers committed four first-half turnovers, and the Gunter Tigers took advantage to build a big early lead on their way to a 47-14 victory in a Class 3A Division II Region II semifinal.
“I’m just proud of them,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said of his players. “That wasn’t the result we wanted right there, but it takes nothing away from the entire season. To win 11 games is a huge accomplishment.”
Rogers’ 11-2 final record was its best in three seasons under Roten and the best for the Eagles since they went four rounds deep in the playoffs in 2014.
To reach the fourth round again, Rogers knew it had to take some chances.
The Eagles recovered a surprise onside kick to start the game and began at the Gunter 49-yard line. A fourth-down run by Joshua Minor got Rogers to the 33, and the Eagles were poised to take an early lead after a double-reverse run by Brady Sisneroz to the 10. However, a personal foul negated the play and pushed Rogers back to the 44, and it eventually had to punt.
“We knew we’d have to take some chances to beat them,” Roten said. “We executed (the onside kick), but just didn’t make it happen right there.”
Once the Tigers (12-1) got the ball, they were tough to stop. Bryson Rigsby capped an eight play, 74-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead.
Heath Schiller threw an interception on the opening play of the Eagles’ next possession, giving Gunter the ball at the Rogers 32. It took the Tigers nine plays to score on a quarterback keeper by Hudson Graham on fourth-and-goal from the 1 for a 12-0 lead after a second failed extra point.
Gunter intercepted Schiller again and cashed it in for a third touchdown, this time a 10-yard pass from Graham to Clayton Reed on fourth-and-2 for a 19-0 lead early in the second quarter.
By the end of a first half in which the Tigers totaled 234 yards to the Eagles’ 35, Rogers had thrown two interceptions and lost two fumbles — all of which Gunter turned into scores for a 33-0 halftime lead.
“They are well-disciplined,” said Minor. “They knew exactly what plays we were running. We needed them to make the turnovers, not the other way around. And they capitalized on each one. They played good.”
Minor, a receiver and defensive back, is one of 13 seniors Roten will have to replace for next year along with Sisneroz, Schiller and running back Christian Riley, who finished with 67 yards on 11 carries.
The Eagles did get a small glimpse of the future when Riley Dolgener entered the game at quarterback after Schiller re-injured his leg in the third quarter.
Dolgener connected with Sisneroz on a 9-yard pass for Rogers’ first touchdown that made it 33-7, and Riley’s 14-yard TD run in the fourth capped the scoring.
“At that point, we didn’t have anything to lose,” Dolgener said. “So we just went out there to show them we still had some fight.
“I think that helps our confidence. The guys know I can come in and lead them. We just have to figure ourselves out for next year and go win games.”
GUNTER 47, ROGERS 14
Rogers 0 0 7 7 — 14
Gunter 12 21 14 0 — 47
Gun — Bryson Rigsby 19 run (pass failed)
Gun — Hudson Graham 1 run (kick failed)
Gun — Clayton Reed 10 pass from Graham (Logan Hubbard kick)
Gun — Logan Hare 7 run (Hubbard kick)
Gun — Reed 7 run (Hubbard kick)
Rog — Brady Sisneroz 9 pass from Riley Dolgener (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Gun — Reed 67 pass from Graham (Hubbard kick)
Gun — Peyton Lowe 33 fumble return (Hubbard kick)
Rog — Christian Riley 14 run (Lashbrook kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Gun
First downs 10 13
Rushes-yards 36-169 47-232
Passing yards 64 98
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-19-3 4-8-0
Punts-average 4-37 4-31
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: C.Riley 11-67, Joshua Minor 9-59, Jordan Riley 5-22, Heath Schiller 9-18, Dolgener 2-3; Gunter: Rigsby 11-69, Reed 8-49, Graham 13-41, Lowe 6-39, Ethan Sloan 1-10, Mitchell Brewer 1-10, Ben Wilcocks 3-4, Saul Rodriguez 3-4, team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 5-10-1-49, Schiller 2-10-2-15; Gunter: Graham 4-7-0-98, Reed 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Sisneroz 4-37, Jacob Glasgow 1-12, J.Riley 1-10, Minor 1-5; Gunter: Reed 2-77, Lowe 1-14, Cole Lemons 1-7.