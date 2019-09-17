Tied at one set apiece in an early, yet crucial District 12-6A match, the Temple Tem-Cats looked to pull away from the Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles in the third game.
Ellison senior Nasiyah Smith had other plans.
Smith led Ellison on a 7-0 run in the third to help the Lady Eagles pull away and defeat the Tem-Cats 21-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.
“She’s a very experienced player,” Temple coach JoAnna Vaden said of Smith. “I have three sophomore middles and I’m trying to work on getting them lined up and where they need to be. This is probably some major experience for them.”
The Tem-Cats (11-17, 3-3) opened the set strong and built a 7-3 lead, thanks to back-to-back aces by one of those sophomores, Lyric Biggiers, and two kills by senior Jessica Vaden, who led Temple with 19.
An attack error by the Tem-Cats opened a door for the Lady Eagles (22-10, 4-1), though. An ace by Shanne Donasco made it 7-5 and, after Temple scored the next point, Smith took over.
She powered down a kill in the middle to make it 8-6, and then produced another kill and back-to-back blocks for a 10-8 Ellison lead. The Lady Eagles added three more points before Temple’s Paysee Crow finally stopped the damage with a kill that cut the Tem-Cats’ deficit to 13-9.
“Those were some big time blocks, and they are a huge momentum changer,” Ellison coach Sarah Stolley said. “It was needed at the right time and she kept doing it.”
Temple challenged once again in the fourth set, going toe-to-toe with Ellison until it was 16-all when the match turned for good on a single point.
The point was the longest rally of the night, with both teams putting down hard attacks only to be denied by great saves on each side. The point finally ended when Vaden was called for touching the net with her body.
“That’s a momentum changer,” JoAnna Vaden said. “You win that rally, you win the next few points because of momentum. It kind of got us deflated a bit, but they didn’t give up.”
Temple scored just one point the rest of the way, and Smith added two more blocks to close it out. She finished with nine kills and eight blocks.
“It does put us under the gun big time,” JoAnna Vaden said in reference to the chase for the district’s four playoff berths. “We have two matches left in the first half of district and those will be really big for us.
“The thing is our girls are battling, and we took a game from them. We just have to find that switch where we can take more than one game off somebody.”
Temple would have moved into a tie for third place in the 12-6A standings with a win, and Stolley agreed on the importance of the match.
“It was a big win on the road,” she said. “I feel in this district, every match is up for grabs and that’s the mindset the girls have.
“Temple is scrappy, dedicated and committed, and we saw that tonight. It was a good match.”