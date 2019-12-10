One month into the season, Temple is unbeaten, two wins from matching last year’s victory total and putting into motion what’s being preached — work ethic, consistency, desire and chemistry among peers.
Based on Tuesday’s busy, frenetic, high-tempo yet well-organized practice that rarely had an unused second and the singular word “Committed” scrolled across the players’ jerseys, the Wildcats are determined to keep the pedal down with District 12-6A fast approaching.
“The biggest thing is our mindset. It starts with want. You have to want to,” Temple senior Quentin Johnston said.
The program’s want and will to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and snap a string of sub-.500 final records so far has evolved into a crisp 9-0 start, including last weekend’s 5-0 showing at the Goudarzi & Young Basketball Tournament in Longview at which the Wildcats defeated Texarkana Texas in the championship game.
“Our preparation and mindset and finding ourselves as a team, it’s feeding onto the court,” senior Jaiden Pate said.
Temple dispatched the handful of opponents last week by an average score of 68.4 to 36.8 and demonstrated its share of resiliency in the title contest while rallying from eight points down in the third quarter.
For the season, the Wildcats are scoring 72.4 points and allowing 38.8.
“Last year we gave up an average of 52 points a game, so we’re trying to get that down,” second-year head coach Michael Thomas said. “Good defensive teams hold teams under 50, great defensive teams hold teams under 40, so, hopefully, we maintain that 40- to 50-point range throughout the year.”
Thomas said he’s encouraged by the sparkling early returns but isn’t consumed by the favorable results. What he’s more focused on is the constant pursuit of getting better and the effort put forth toward every avenue of that quest.
“We’re just fortunate to be in this position now, and we’re not taking anything for granted,” Thomas said. “We’re just trying to make sure we’re clicking on all cylinders, just taking it one game at a time.”
Thomas and Pate agreed that Temple’s come-from-behind 63-57 win over College Station A&M Consolidated on Nov. 19 was a welcome and needed jolt of confidence as well as the perfect example for one of the more important ingredients to success.
“We got in foul trouble early and we were relying on guys off the bench, and they played their butts off,” said Thomas, whose squad plays at Austin Lanier on Saturday before its league opener next Tuesday at home versus Belton. “We have 14 guys on the roster, and all nine games we’ve played all of them. I’m trying to get them to understand that they have strength in their numbers. Kind of like what Golden State (Warriors) used to say.”
Johnston currently is averaging a team-high 18.5 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Elcid Smith is second in scoring with 11 points, followed by Pate’s nine, and the seven apiece from senior J’Don Garcia, sophomore Leon Hudson and sophomore Aundra Jackson. Pate also is averaging four steals, six rebounds and five assists.
“It’s the big picture in basketball. It all starts with the fundamentals. We were doing dribbling and form shooting before practice and all that ties into the big picture,” Johnston said. “So we just come in and practice and execute the best we can.”
So far, so good.