BELTON — For as scratchy as Mary Hardin-Baylor’s performance was for most of its 15-14 victory against rival Hardin-Simmons over the weekend, there’s one major takeaway that Crusaders coach Pete Fredenburg wants his players to realize.
“Great teams find a way to win,” he said Monday, two days after the thrilling outcome. “That was a great win for our program.”
It was a frantic final minute for No. 1 UMHB, which trailed 14-12 and was out of timeouts when it faced third-and-13 at the Cowboys 37-yard line with about a half-minute remaining.
Jase Hammack’s 11-yard pass to Gary Ruckman in the middle of the field kept the clock running, and the Crusaders rushed the field goal unit onto the field. Anthony Avila’s 43-yard field goal was good as time expired, but flags were thrown.
While Hardin-Simmons argued that it didn’t have time to substitute its field goal defense, the officials huddled before declaring the kick good and the game over.
“I initially thought we had made a first down and wanted us to go spike it,” Fredenburg said. “Then I saw it was fourth down and said, ‘Field goal.’ We practice a 14-second field goal every week.
“I was a little bit concerned because I didn’t know why the flags were thrown. At that particular time, I wasn’t aware about the rule saying that the umpire didn’t have to hold the snap for substitutions in that situation. The reality is that if we had missed the field goal, we would have had another opportunity because (Hardin-Simmons) had too many men on the field.”
Avila had missed an extra point late in the first quarter and was wide right on a 45-yard field goal try just before halftime but came through in the clutch.
The Crusaders routinely script pressure situations into practice, giving players a chance to complete certain tasks in return for trimming the number of sprints the team must run.
“In practice we call it ‘deal or no deal,’” Fredenburg explained. “I’ll tell the guys, ‘We’re going to run one gasser and then kick a 43-yard field goal. If we don’t make it, we’re going to run three more gassers. Deal or no deal?’ Of course they take the deal. We try to add a little pressure to the kicker that way.”
Correcting mistakes
The Crusaders needed all 60 minutes to pull out the victory because of an offense that recorded only 10 first downs, executed just 48 plays and was limited to 211 total yards.
UMHB was dominated in time of possession (36 minutes for HSU, 24 for the Crusaders) in part because of the effort of Cowboys senior running back Jaquan Hemphill, who rushed for 148 yards.
“The reason it took us until the final seconds to win the ballgame was because of the way we played on both sides of the ball. Some things have to be worked out,” Fredenburg said.
One of the areas to work on will be the Crusaders’ running game, which produced just 92 yards and was limited to an average of 3 yards per attempt — 2½ yards below their season average.
“We ran a little bit uphill,” Fredenburg said. “Being able to see what presents itself and then run the necessary plays, I don’t think we did a very good job of that.
“We’ll learn from it. Teams we’ve had here that have been successful always treat Sunday like a work day. They come with hard hats on to get better. There’s criticism and things that need to be addressed. It’s just part of being part of this program.”
Up next
UMHB (7-0, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) hits the road this week to face Louisiana College (2-5, 2-4), which is coming off its open date and will have had two weeks to prepare for the Crusaders.
“Every team in the conference has us circled on the calendar. When they also have an open date prior to that week is a real concern,” Fredenburg said.
The Wildcats average 347 yards per game, with 263 of them coming through the air. Freshman quarterback Sal Palermo has thrown for 1,237 yards, and receivers Micah Dunn, Zion Williams and Jarred Simpson have hauled in at least 25 catches apiece.
“They always have some gifted athletes at the skill positions and huge offensive linemen,” Fredenburg said. “Defensively, they’re multiple and can go from a three- to a four-man front.”
ASC honors
Avila was named ASC special teams player of the week after kicking the game-winner, and UMHB linebacker Tevin Jones earned the league’s weekly defensive honor.
Jones, a senior from Belton, set a UMHB single-game record with 20 tackles that included a sack and two tackles for losses.