MOODY — Much history was in play for the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles on Friday night.
Making history at the expense of their biggest rival made it all the sweeter for the Eagles.
Bruceville-Eddy clinched at least a share of its first district title since 1980 by grinding out a 34-7 victory over Moody in a rivalry game between two schools separated by only 8 miles.
“It was all these kids’ doing,” said first-year Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach, who has led a mostly new staff to help the Eagles to their winningest season since 1983. “We didn’t do much of anything. These seniors were determined that their season wouldn’t end like it did last year.”
The Eagles (8-1, 5-0 District 8-2A-I) have one regular-season game remaining next week against Bosqueville for a chance at the outright title. Moody dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in league play. It was the sixth straight victory for the Eagles against the Bearcats.
This is only the Eagles’ fourth winning season since 1985 and their second playoff appearance since then, joining the 2017 team.
Bruceville-Eddy’s Nathan Quattlebaum crossed the 2,000-yard barrier Friday with 145 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries.
The chilly and blustery conditions kept the aerial game to a minimum as both teams stayed close to the ground. TJ Jarmon rushed for 156 yards with two touchdowns to pace the Eagles.
It was Moody, which came in as an underdog, that controlled much of the first quarter and got on the board first.
The Bearcats’ first possession was a steady dose of Evan Norward on a 50-yard, 11-play drive to punch the ball deep into Eagles territory. Norward, on his seventh carry of the march, plunged in from the 1. Barrett Hubbard tacked on the extra point to put the the Bearcats up 7-0 at the 6:46 mark of the first quarter, and they carried that margin into the second.
“Moody came out strong, and we were just playing the rivalry game,” Shoppach said. “We had to run our quarterback more because of the wind and we came back around.”
The Eagles swung the game in their favor in the second quarter with a 65-yard march in nine plays. Quattlebaum carried six times on the drive for 33 of the yards.
It was quarterback Trapper Ensor who finished off the drive with a 20-yard keeper. The snap on the extra point was mishandled, and the Eagles trailed 7-6 with 7:27 left in the first half.
After a quick stop, the Eagles didn’t waste time taking the lead as Jarmon rumbled 72 yards on the first play of the ensuing possession for a touchdown and carried in the 2-point conversion to put the Eagles on top 14-7, a margin they carried into halftime.
The second half and the green and gold trophy annually awarded to the winner of this rivalry game belonged to Bruceville-Eddy.
On the Eagles’ first possession with a short field, Quattlebaum cruised in the end zone from the 25 to extend their lead to 21-7.
Bruceville-Eddy added another third-quarter score on a time-consuming drive that encompassed 84 yards in 14 plays. Jarmon found a crease through the middle of the Moody defense for a 14-yard jaunt to make it 28-7 going into the final quarter.
Evan Vasquez went 28 yards for a score to gain the 34-7 decision.
Norward paced the Bearcats with 119 yards on 23 carries.
“It was an easy sell to get these kids to buy into our system,” Shoppach said. “They definitely wanted this and went out and did it.”
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 34, MOODY 7
Bruceville-Eddy 0 14 14 6 — 34
Moody 7 0 0 0 — 7
Moo — Evan Norward 1 run (Barrett Hubbard kick)
B-E — Trapper Ensor 20 run (pass failed)
B-E — TJ Jarmon 72 run (Jarmon run)
B-E — Nathan Quattlebaum 25 run (John Lopez kick)
B-E — Jarmon 14 run (Lopez kick)
B-E — Evan Vasquez 28 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
B-E Moo
Rushes-yards 50-392 44-190
Passing yards 9 14
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-13-0 3-6-1
Punts-average 3-26 4-32.2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 9-95 8-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bruceville-Eddy: Jarmon 12-156, Quattlebaum 25-145, Ensor 10-54, Vasquez 1-28, Brandon Stratton 1-7, Lopez 1-2; Moody: Norward 23-119, Ryder Hohhertz 20-73, Gavin Green 1-(-2).
PASSING — Bruceville-Eddy: Ensor 3-13-0-9; Moody: Hohhertz 3-6-1-14.
RECEIVING — Bruceville-Eddy: Jarmon 1-5, Cody Janek 1-5, Quattlebaum 1-(-1); Moody: Jayden Fletcher 3-14.