LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Paul Williams wasn’t sure what to think when he learned that an Austin-area receiver was going to spend his senior season playing for Academy. The second-year head coach was told the incoming player was quiet, hard-working, football-obsessed and possessed size and talent that should make for a valuable weapon in the Bees’ passing game.
Eight weeks into the season, and the insight seems to be right on the nose. Braeden Lilly has lived up to his high expectations for Academy.
After spending the last three years in a reserve role for Cedar Park, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior leads the area in receptions (41) and is second with 578 yards receiving for the Bees (2-5, 1-2 District 10-3A-I), who visit Cameron Yoe (5-1, 1-1) tonight.
“He’s a great kid who is very coachable and has really turned into the leader we were hoping he’d become,” Williams said. “As far as his talent, his statistics kind of speak for themselves. He has great hands. He’s got the ability to get open, create space or make a play in a crowd.
“When he got here, we immediately saw that he’s a tall target with long arms. Then during (7on-7 drills), he really showed us that he’s going to be an asset.”
Three frustrating seasons at Cedar Park yielded little playing time for Lilly, who also has four touchdowns for the Bees. Earlier this year, he was presented with an opportunity to get back on the field with a change of scenery. His dad received a job offer in Temple, and the two discussed Lilly joining his dad while attending his senior year at an area school. With a slim chance of increased playing time at Cedar Park and a desire to play college football, the decision became a no-brainer.
“I wanted to come here and put up stats for college, but it didn’t change the way I prepared or worked in the offseason,” Lilly said. “I knew I wasn’t going to get the ball if I didn’t prove myself, so I had to show my teammates and coaches that I was deserving of starting.”
It didn’t take long for the self-described quiet and reserved Lilly to make an impact. He showcased his talent with six catches for 139 yards in the Bees’ season opener, including a 72-yard touchdown.
It was his first extended action, and the additional snaps were something to get used to.
“I didn’t get on the field all that much in Cedar Park, so that was different,” Lilly said. “It was a little frustrating and I just didn’t want to spend my last season on the sideline.
“I’m really glad I came here. It feels awesome to be on the field a lot and contributing to the team’s success. I wish I would have come here sooner.”
Another surprise for Lilly was the level of competition at the Class 3A level. Coming from a 5A program, he believed playing against smaller programs wouldn’t be as great of a challenge. He quickly changed his mind.
“I honestly didn’t expect this level of talent. I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Lilly said. “When I saw the talent of my teammates and then other teams during games, that pumped me up.”
His senior campaign has not been without adversity. Academy lost its starting and backup quarterbacks because of injury two weeks ago, and Lilly has yet to receive much interest from college programs. Still, it takes a lot to rattle the often calm and collected workhorse. Lilly remains steadfast week after week as his ambition has shifted from his personal numbers to helping Academy reach the postseason, something he has yet to experience.
“Honestly, I’m not even worried about my stats at this point,” Lilly said. “My goal is for us to win at least two more district games and hopefully get into the playoffs.”