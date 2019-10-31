— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at HEWITT MIDWAY
7:30 p.m., Panther Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 7-1, 6-0; Midway Panthers 5-3, 5-1
Last week’s results: Temple 57, Waco 13; Midway 35, Killeen Shoemaker 15
Last year’s meeting: Midway 31, Temple 28
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, QB Vance Willis, RB Anthony Jackson, RB/QB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, TE Tyson Magana, CB Roman Jackson, LB Taurean York, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, NT Jayven Taylor, DE Cody Little, LB/DE Eric Shorter, CB DaMarco Williams, CB Keon Williams, K Aaron Wagaman.
Panthers to watch: RB Will Nixon, QB Jared Moore, WR Jaylon Gibson, WR Zach Stewart, OL Wesley Ndago, DL Carson Byrd, DL Braden Endsley, DE Max Martinez, LB Jahden Brown, LB Reid Cromie, LB Zacobie Haverly, LB Gus Hamlin, CB Za’Carius Murray, K/P Bryce Boland.
Note: Playoff-bound Temple seeks its first victory against Midway, which is 5-0 against the Wildcats in a series that began in 2012. Midway has shown some vulnerabilities, needing double overtime to defeat eighth-place Killeen Ellison and committing five turnovers in a loss to Harker Heights that snapped the Panthers’ six-year-old district winning streak at 38 games. But Midway still is plenty formidable, with a strong defense and a speedy running back Nixon, a Nebraska commitment who ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns last week. Temple coach Scott Stewart said earlier this week that Willis was “day-to-day” with a knee injury. If Willis is unable to play, the Wildcats will again have Howard step in at QB to complement Anthony Jackson’s rushing.
BELTON at WACO
7:30 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 3-5, 3-3; Waco Lions 0-8, 0-6
Last week’s results: Belton 14, Killeen Ellison 12; Temple 57, Waco 13
Last year’s meeting: Belton 63, Waco 7
Tigers to watch: QB Wriley Madden, RB Javier Luna, RB Mike Davis, WR Seth Morgan, WR Kabyl Utley, DE Malik Jackson, DT Bryan Luna, LB Edrick Holcombe, LB Coby Trovinger, LB Grant Milligan, S Tanner Holman, DB Noah Jimenez.
Lions to watch: RB Jaydon Ridge, QB Davion Long, WR Jerome Ratliff, LB Dai’shawn Fisher, S Naquavian Mathis, DT Ja’marcus Carprew.
Note: Coming off a must-have victory last week, the objective is the same for Belton tonight. The Tigers, a half-game out of the district’s fourth and final postseason spot, need to win to improve their playoff stock. Belton had the ball for more than 33 minutes last week, and Tigers coach Sam Skidmore said the plan will again call for a methodical approach on offense as Madden makes his second start with three other sophomores at skill positions. Utley and Morgan had touchdown catches versus Ellison. Jackson has a team-high 5½ sacks. Waco’s defense ranks seventh in nine-team 12-6A, allowing 392.3 yards per game.
— District 5-4A-I —
STEPHENVILLE at GATESVILLE
7:30 p.m., McKamie Stadium
Records: Stephenville Yellow Jackets 4-4, 1-2; Gatesville Hornets 0-8, 0-2
Last week’s results: Brownwood 38, Stephenville 22; Gatesville, idle
Last year’s meeting: Stephenville 31, Gatesville 3
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB Kade Renfro, RB Kason Phillips, WR Gavin Rountree, WR Trace Morrison, LB Quentin Walker, DL Colton Accomazzo.
Hornets to watch: RB Jason Delong, RB Hayden Mooney, QB Wesley Brown, WR Aveyn Sarinana, DE Luke Gregory.
Note: A loss tonight would officially eliminate Gatesville from playoff contention, so the Hornets — who’ve been outscored 441-96 — need to get their offense that averages just 212 yards per game on track to keep their hopes alive. Renfro has thrown for 1,106 yards, Phillips has 564 yards rushing, and Rountree and Morrison have combined for 53 catches for 924 yards for the Yellow Jackets.
— District 8-4A-II —
SALADO at MEXIA
7:30 p.m., Blackcat Field
Records: Salado Eagles 6-2, 3-1; Mexia Blackcats 4-3, 3-1
Last week’s results: Salado 43, Madisonville 15; Mexia 41, Robinson 24
Last year’s meeting: Salado 44, Mexia 21
Eagles to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Blackcats to watch: RB Jarrell Wiley, RB Tray Jones, QB Jaden Proctor, RB Dre’Vaun Cooper.
Note: Salado takes a three-game winning streak into this one against a Mexia team with which it is tied for second behind Waco Connally. The Eagles, led by the rushing trio of Brown, Turk and Vincent, can clinch a playoff spot with a win or a win by either Lorena or Fairfield. Mexia posted more than 400 yards rushing last week, led by Wiley who produced an eye-popping 283 yards and four second-half TDs on 30 carries. Jones added 118 yards on the ground and Proctor had 69 as the Black Cats outscored Robinson 28-14 over the third and fourth quarters.
— District 10-3A-I —
MANOR NEW TECH at CAMERON YOE
7:30 p.m., Yoe Field
Records: New Tech Titans 1-7, 0-4; Yoe Yoemen 7-1, 3-1
Last week’s results: Troy 75, New Tech 6; Yoe 31, Rockdale 3
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 76, New Tech 0
Titans to watch: RB/WR Dominique Tasby, WR Jackson Williams, QB Alexavier Gonzales, LB Canaan Monroe.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braden Brashear, RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel, S Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas, OL/DL Eduardo Gil, WR Thomas Melton, LB Patrick England.
Note: The Yoemen ride high into tonight’s contest after securing a Battle of the Bell victory for the second straight season and clinching a playoff spot last week. Yoe’s defense appears to be rounding into form, complementing an offense that’s been clicking for much of the year. The Yoemen have allowed 69 points in league play but just 10 over the last three outings after surrendering 59 in their district opener. DeBose is 119 yards shy of 1,000 rushing. Brashear needs 152 to reach 2,000 passing. New Tech’s offense averages less than 100 yards per game.
ROCKDALE at JARRELL
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field
Records: Rockdale Tigers 6-2, 2-2; Jarrell Cougars 4-4, 1-3
Last week’s results: Cameron Yoe 31, Rockdale 3; Jarrell 37, Academy 35
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 56, Jarrell 17
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR, Kesean Raven, WR Anthony Dansby, WR Ross Loth, DB Levi Baggerly, LB Chase Mayfield.
Cougars to watch: QB Heron Rodriguez, WR Joseph Crathers, RB Derrick Warren, RB Martin Torres, OL/DL Jake Copeland, OL/DL Billy LaFrance.
Note: A Rockdale victory would clinch a playoff spot for the Tigers and eliminate Jarrell and Academy from postseason contention. Rockdale has lost two straight but still averages 449 yards with an offense fueled by Robinson, Valdez and a deep group of receivers. To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Cougars will need their best defensive performance of the season from a unit that gives up an average of 458 yards an outing.
LAGO VISTA at TROY
7:30 p.m., Trojan Stadium
Records: Lago Vista Vikings 6-2, 3-1; Troy Trojans 8-1, 5-0
Last week’s results: Lago Vista, idle; Troy 75, Manor New Tech 6
Last year’s meeting: Troy 62, Lago Vista 0
Vikings to watch: WR/CB Sam Hurley, OL Griffin Beard, LB Josh Hernandez, LB Jack Hood, QB/LB Nathan Wiechman, RB Layne Powers.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, FB/LB Sam Jones, LB/TE Beau Workman, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, WR/DB Tyler Jarolik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski, RB Xavier Hernandez.
Note: The Trojans close out their regular-season schedule tonight and can clinch the outright district title with a win. Hrbacek (1,574 yards rushing, 24 TDs), Hernandez (457 yards, seven TDs) and Jones (512 yards rushing, 271 yards receiving, 13 total TDs) are threats with the ball in their hands. The Vikings are tied for second in the district and average 40.6 points per game.
— District 8-3A-II —
ROGERS at FLORENCE
7:30 p.m., Stampede Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 8-0, 2-0; Florence Buffaloes 1-7, 0-2
Last week’s results: Rogers 14, Lexington 6; Clifton 60, Florence 6
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 59, Florence 0
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill, OL/DL Evan Doskocil, OL/DL Ty Sebek.
Buffaloes to watch: RB Jakobi Lewis, DB Aric Grimm, WR/CB Cooper Ellis, WR Derek Labounty.
Note: Playoff-bound Rogers looks to keep the pedal down against struggling Florence with a chance to clinch at least a share of the district title — its first since 2014. The Eagles were held to a season-low 14 points last week but allowed a season-low as well, demonstrating their well-rounded versatility. Five Eagles have at least four rushing TDs. Sisneroz has hauled in six of the team’s 16 receiving TDs, and Jordan Riley has 990 total yards.
— District 8-2A-I —
BOSQUEVILLE at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
7:30 p.m., Eagle Field
Records: Bosqueville Bulldogs 4-4, 3-1; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 8-1, 5-0
Last week’s results: Bosqueville, idle; Bruceville-Eddy 34, Moody 7
Last year’s meeting: Bosqueville 68, Bruceville-Eddy 8
Bulldogs to watch: OL/DL Garrett Garvelli, WR/LB Will McClellan, QB Tyler Webb, OL/DL Nick Womack, LB/OL Austin Albrecht, WR/DB Noah Pera.
Eagles to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, QB Trapper Ensor, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, WR John Lopez, DB Tate Grams, DL Ian Moore.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy clinched its second playoff berth in the last three years — and second since 1985 — two weeks ago and secured at least a share of the district title last week. The Eagles can clinch the outright district title with a win tonight in their regular-season finale. Quattlebaum (1,857 yards, 23 TDs) has led the area in rushing for most of the season. Jarmon (475 yards rushing, 395 yards receiving, 16 total TDs) ran for a team-high 156 yards and two scores last week. Ensor ranks fourth in the area in yards passing (1,307) and is one of five area quarterbacks with at least 15 touchdown passes.
MOODY at AXTELL
7:30 p.m., Ellison Field
Records: Moody Bearcats 1-7, 0-4; Axtell Longhorns 1-7, 0-4
Last week’s results: Bruceville-Eddy 34, Moody 7; Riesel 54, Axtell 8
Last year’s meeting: Axtell 46, Moody 6
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, WR Jayden Fletcher.
Longhorns to watch: OL/LB Hayden Vahrenkamp, RB/LB Paul Pina, QB Koby Hollingsworth, FB/DL Dustin Wilson, OL/DL Billy Gann, WR/DB Jack Driver.
Note: Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention, but one of them will record its first district win. Hohhertz and Norward continue to perform well for the Bearcats, who average 22.6 points per game. Axtell scored just 15 points through its four district contests while allowing 158 points. The Longhorns have been outscored 297-62 overall.
— District 13-2A-I —
HOLLAND at THRALL
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 8-0, 4-0; Thrall Tigers 6-3, 3-2
Last week’s results: Holland, idle; Thrall 48, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Holland 63, Thrall 14
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans, RB Clay Cooper.
Tigers to watch: QB Colter Hill, RB/LB Braeden West, RB Tyreke Irvin, OL/DL Kevan Blair, WR Sammy Herrera.
Note: With a playoff spot in hand, Holland can clinch at least a share of the league title with a victory. The Hornets are at the top of the area’s defensive statistics with 126.5 yards allowed per game. The offense ranks second (480.4) behind Temple (491.8). Cooper (1,131 yards rushing) averages 12.7 yards per carry. Spinn has 490 yards rushing and 1,249 passing. Shelton and Mann each have a team-high 16 receptions while Cearley’s 441 yards receiving lead the way.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at MILANO
7:30 p.m., Pruitt Field
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-8, 0-4; Milano Eagles 0-8, 0-4
Last week’s results: Thrall 48, Rosebud-Lott 0; Marlin 38, Milano 14
Last year’s meeting: Milano 35, Rosebud-Lott 28
Cougars to watch: WR John Paul Reyna, LB Colby Coker, QB Jordyn Watson, WR Zach Buhl, RB Wyatt Walker.
Eagles to watch: RB Kameron Funburg, QB Noah Benavides, RB Marquise Jones, WR Drew Demeritt.
Note: Playoffs likely aren’t in either team’s future, although with pride involved, don’t expect anything less than 100 percent from each squad. The Cougars look for their first points in district play. The Eagles have been outscored 100-33 in their four district tilts.
— District 13-2A-II —
CHILTON at BARTLETT
7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: Chilton Pirates 5-3, 1-1; Bartlett Bulldogs 0-8, 0-2
Last week’s results: Bremond 40, Chilton 14; Granger 63, Bartlett 8
Last year’s meeting: Chilton 30, Bartlett 6
Pirates to watch: QB Chris Oliver, RB Luis Fernandez, RB Anson Crenshaw, WR Dontrell Bailey, S Ja’Bryan Davis, DL Jose Salas Gonzales.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/DB Levonta Davis, QB/DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper, RB Marcus Belcher.
Note: Bartlett seeks its first victory since the 2017 season and will rely on the legs of Davis to get into the win column. Chilton is third in the district standings and can clinch a playoff berth with a win tonight.
— District 14-1A-II —
CALVERT at BUCKHOLTS
7:30 p.m., Jim Hauk Field
Records: Calvert Trojans 5-3, 1-0; Buckholts Badgers 3-5, 1-0
Last week’s results: Calvert 59, Oglesby 0; Buckholts 20, McDade 14
Last year’s meeting: Calvert 45, Buckholts 0
Trojans to watch: TE/DE Tre’Quinton Green, DE Danielshijon Hurst, CB Corderrius Gilmore, LB/CB Davien Flentroy, WR/S Billy Thompson Jr.
Badgers to watch: TE/LB Kenneth Shelton, QB/DB Zachary Hafley, WR/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/CB David Lansford, RB/DL Ivan Baez, RB/LB Issacc Alvarez.
Note: The Badgers extended their winning streak to three games while picking up their first district win last week. It’s Buckholts’ longest such streak since the Badgers won four straight in 2017. Calvert has won two straight and owns a 17-game winning streak in district play.
— TAPPS Division IV-3 —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at SAN ANTONIO ST. GERARD
7 p.m., Alumni Field
Records: CTCS Lions 4-4, 0-1; St. Gerard Royals 1-5, 0-1
Last week’s results: Dallas First Baptist 14, CTCS 12; St. Gerard, idle
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 44, St. Gerard 0
Lions to watch: RB/LB Charlie Hudson, QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, OL/LB Christian Snyder, FB/DL Connor Ling.
Note: The Lions have lost two straight games and three of their last four. CTCS gave up a late fourth-quarter touchdown that ended up being the difference last week. Hudson ran for 141 yards to bring his season totals to 1,174 yards and 17 TDs. The Royals have lost four straight and have been outscored 198-142 overall.
— TAPPS Six-man Division II-2 —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at WACO LIVE OAK
7:30 p.m., Paul Tyson Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-7, 0-3; Live Oak Falcons 1-7, 1-2
Last week’s results: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 56, Holy Trinity 6; Bulverde Bracken 80, Live Oak 66
Last year’s meeting: Live Oak 68, Holy Trinity 22
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Falcons to watch: QB Mason Peters, RB Eli Herman, WR/DB Jonathan Buras, WR/DB Logan Smith, RB/LB Luke Howton.
Note: Five of the six teams in this district will make the playoffs, so Holy Trinity needs to record a league victory to stay in the thick of the postseason chase. The Falcons lost six straight to open the season before splitting their last two games.