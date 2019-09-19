ROCKDALE — KeSean Raven is ready to step out from other people’s shadows. Three games into his junior season, it appears he’s done just that.
The Tigers’ wide receiver and defensive back spent most of his first year on varsity drawing comparisons to a former Rockdale receiver, Jaqualyn Crawford. Raven constantly heard from teammates about how he reminded them of Crawford — who is in his second season with the Oklahoma Sooners — and was even bestowed the nickname “Little Qua.”
It’s not a bad comparison. Crawford helped bring Rockdale its first state title in 2017, and the two share similar body types and rely on speed and athleticism on the gridiron.
Still, the 5-foot-9, 155-pound Raven grew tired of the comparison. He was ready for his own spotlight.
“I heard it all the time last year,” said Raven, who leads the Tigers in receptions (14), yards receiving (372) and touchdown catches (four) and has already surpassed his total yards receiving and tied his touchdown catches from last year. “It didn’t really help that I also wore No. 5, like he did.”
While his speed and agility may have mirrored the former Rockdale great, what lacked last season was Raven’s ability to consistently catch the ball. As a sophomore, he split time between running back and wide receiver but had several dropped passes that did a number on his self confidence.
When Raven received word that he was being moved to starting wide receiver this season, he knew he had to get better.
“I would doubt myself a lot,” he said. “The switch felt natural because I’m not really built to be a running back because of my size. I just really worried about being able to catch the ball. I put in a lot of work and went on YouTube and watched a lot of receivers to see what they do to get better.
“I just put my mind to it and pushed myself.”
Raven’s improvement paid immediate dividends for the Tigers (3-0), who look to remain unblemished as they host Austin Hyde Park at 7:30 tonight. With his improved ball-catching ability, along with his rarely paralleled speed and quickness, Raven has become a threat to score from anywhere on the field — offensively or defensively.
Raven, who also runs track, has scored on touchdown receptions of 70, 58, 74 and 43 yards along with a 21-yard touchdown run. Last week, he recorded his first interception return for a TD when he picked off a pass at the Tigers 40-yard line and returned it 60 yards to the end zone.
“He’s so smart, and you have to have a high football IQ in order to do multiple things like he does,” Rockdale head coach Jeff Miller said. “Then, his physical talent makes him so versatile. He’s probably a running back at heart, but he’s really turned into a really good receiver. He’s such a dedicated worker that he’ll get better and do whatever you tell him to.”
With the large number of offensive weapons the Tigers posses, it’s understandable that a running back converted into a receiver with past problems of making catches can be overlooked by opponents. However, Raven makes it nearly impossible to fly under other teams’ radars with his big plays. If he is going to be overlooked, “do so at your own peril,” Miller said.
“The beauty of it is that a lot of eyes are on (running back Cam’Ron Valdez) because of all the offers he’s received. Then we’ve got two receivers out wide who are both 6-foot-3 and a quarterback that is playing as well as he ever has. So a lot of the time KeSean gets overlooked,” Miller said. “As a defense, you’ve got to decide how you want to try to limit him because he can hurt you in so many ways.”