Managing a roster full of injuries is nothing new for Greg Koch, but last year may have taken the cake.
The fourth-year Holy Trinity Catholic head coach watched helplessly as one-by-one, many of his senior players were forced to the sideline, causing Koch to start freshmen exclusively for much of a season that yielded just a pair of victories.
Even more disappointing, the Celtics spent most of last year’s summer camp conditioning to avoid injuries, which are especially damaging for small six-man programs.
The solution? More conditioning and a lot of additional strength training.
“We brought in two strength training assistants and they’ve really helped these kids get stronger,” said Koch, who has led the Celtics to the playoffs every year since he took over. “They’ve worked the kids hard. It’s gotten to the point that the kids are excited to see me after they work out with the trainers. That means they get a break.”
While short breaks are fine, it was the extended break during idle weeks that had become a problem for the Celtics, according to Koch. Rather than battling to keep his team focused during the mid-season lull, Koch decided to make Week 1 the Celtics’ idle week this season in hopes that a schedule with no stops keeps his team locked in.
“The past few years, I’ve lost some kids during that break for a variety of reasons,” Koch said. “So it takes away that break and takes away that feeling of the season stopping before it really does.”
Despite going 2-8 during the regular season last year, the banged-up Celtics limped into the playoffs for the third straight year before falling in the first round again. With inexperienced youngsters taking the bulk of the snaps, the Celtics weren’t surprised by the outcome but also weren’t satisfied.
“It drives a lot of us. Getting into the playoffs and then getting knocked out in that first game makes a lot of us mad,” junior quarterback Guido Zecca said. “We’ve been really pushing ourselves to get over that hump and go deep into the playoffs.”
Senior defensive end and four-year starter Jonas Muñoz sees the playoff losses as double-edged swords. While reaching the postseason three straight seasons is an accomplishment, the first-round defeats keep feeding the frustration that Muñoz is ready to put to bed.
“I think it’s awesome to have the possibility to make the playoffs all four years,” Muñoz said. “But to play so hard and battle and fight through injuries to make it and then lose those first games, it’s rough.”
Zecca takes the reins as the top offensive weapon, and freshman Jace Martin also will see time at quarterback. Sophomore Zaylin Blackwood is a speedy threat on offense and defense, and sophomore Nikelis Estrada provides athleticism at tight end and safety. Sophomore Patrick Weisbruch will be another option at running back.
Muñoz is the leader of the defense for Holy Trinity, which is ready to get back to having fun again on the gridiron.
“I’ve had all-state running backs and I’ve coached teams that have made deep playoff runs, but I haven’t been this excited about a team in a while,” Koch said. “It’s the way they come together. They’re excited to be here and excited to get rolling.”