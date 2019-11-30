Fifty years have gone by but Mack McKinney still remembers his 22nd birthday like none other, so do thousands of Texas Longhorns fans of a certain age.
What was tabbed as the Game of the Century in the fall of 1969 wasn’t originally scheduled for Dec. 6. Texas and Arkansas typically played their Southwest Conference classic prior to Thanksgiving. That year, however, in the 100th anniversary season of college football, ABC broadcaster and historian Beano Cook persuaded both teams to push their game in Fayetteville, Ark., back because he thought it would be something special. Both parties agreed and one of the most memorable No. 1 vs. No. 2 games fit for a president and his entourage ensued.
“December 6 was my birthday and my parents made the trip to the game,” said McKinney, a 1966 Cameron Yoe graduate. “My mother baked a cake for me but almost lost it in the crowd when she happened to get in the way of (President Richard) Nixon’s Secret Service detail which, unintentionally I’m sure, almost jostled it out of her hands. Fortunately, she made it to the bus, which was to take us back to the airport and we enjoyed it on the trip.
“Arkansas was not done with my parents,” he continued. “In driving a car with Texas plates they had to go about 50 miles outside of Fayetteville to find a gas station which would sell them gasoline.”
Such was the nature of the old Texas-Arkansas rivalry that was every bit as heated as the Longhorns had with Texas A&M and still do with Oklahoma, especially in the 1960s and ’70s when the two — led by Darrell Royal and Frank Broyles, respectively — often jockeyed for national championship prominence.
McKinney was a senior linebacker on Texas’ 1969 team and had put together a solid career coming out of Cameron. He was one of a trio of ex-Yoemen whose Texas careers intersected with each other. Mike Perrin, who interrupted a flourishing law career to step in as athletic director for a few years earlier this decade, graduated in 1968, and Wayne Kirk, who was a sophomore, in 1969. Rockdale’s Mike Speer also was on the Longhorns’ roster as was Belton’s Tommy Lee.
“Coach Royal recruited a lot of small-town guys back then and with no scholarship limitations he could recruit a bunch,” said McKinney, who was one of about 65 freshman signees. “One of his philosophies, especially with small-town players, was to recruit quarterbacks and linebackers, assuming they were the best athletes on each side of the ball. My freshman class had eight or nine quarterbacks and 12-15 linebackers. I played quarterback for one day at which time it was decided I would do better at another position.
“Playing sports at Yoe High School was a great experience. We were part of a resurgence, in part, of a football program that had not seen a lot of success in a few years,” McKinney added. “Mike Perrin and I were fortunate to be awarded football scholarships. Mike came from a staunch Aggie family and I was raised in a Southern Baptist household, so his forsaking A&M and my turning down Baylor created quite a stir in our respective families.”
Indeed, the Yoemen won four straight district titles between 1964-67 under head coaches George Kirk and Ken Fuqua. McKinney later went into the home-building business with Fuqua in the Houston area. Along the way, McKinney also played under assistants Bob McQueen and John Wilkins, who both won a pair of state championships at Temple and Odessa Permian, respectively. McKinney also was part of a resurgent Texas program that posted a string of mediocre seasons before winning the final nine games of the 1968 season, including a Cotton Bowl victory over Tennessee.
“In 1969, we had several All-Americans and All-Conference players but our strength was truly being a team,” said McKinney, who has lived in Austin since 1981 and recently retired. “After three straight 6-4 seasons there was a focus on toughening everybody up, and those that survived the ordeal were tough and bonded as a team. Also, we were pretty salty and with the exception of maybe three games. Our reserves, with myself included at the time, got a good deal of mop up time on the field which helps morale.
“Coach Royal’s coaching style was very much like a CEO. Most of the hands-on coaching came from his very able corps of assistants. In fact, if you were called into Coach Royal’s office for a visit it wasn’t a very good sign. He was not personally close to many players, but he damn sure had our respect.”
Along with rising to the top of the rankings before the classic showdown with Arkansas was the compelling story of Freddie Steinmark, the Colorado-born defensive back who played much of the season with what was later diagnosed as bone cancer in his thigh and his leg was amputated soon after the Arkansas game. James Street was the daring quarterback and, as McKinney said, one of the few quarterbacks recruited in his class who remained at quarterback. Other players such as Jim Bertelsen, Cotton Speyrer, Happy Feller, Ted Koy and Bill Bradley were central figures now firmly etched in Longhorns lore.
The week before the game, Michigan knocked off previous No. 1 Ohio State, which vaulted Texas and Arkansas to No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and perfectly set up the made-for-TV showcase. Texas sported 100-year decals above the Longhorn insignia on their helmets to commemorate a century of college football.
President Nixon, a huge football fan, added to the massive hype by attending. Three seats to Nixon’s left was future president George H.W, Bush. Christian evangelist Billy Graham also was there. Just over three months after the moon landing, America was again glued to their television to watch the feed from Fayetteville.
Nixon’s presence is well-known, but McKinney remembers other nuances about that game.
“This era was the beginning of teams using artificial playing surfaces,” he said. “We had played all year on our Astroturf wearing rubber-soled soccer-style cleats. During warm-ups before the game the field was wet and we couldn’t get any traction with the soccer shoes. So we went back into the locker room and changed into our steel cleats that we normally wore on grass fields and they did give us better footing.
“Another requirement regarding equipment was that we had to keep our helmets on our heads on the sideline because Razorback fans were throwing empty whiskey bottles at us on the bench,” added McKinney, with emphasis on the word “empty.”
Of course, the game lived up to the billing. Arkansas controlled the first three quarters and led 14-0 heading into the fourth. Street put the Longhorns on the board with a long touchdown scramble early in the quarter and the Longhorns added a 2-point conversion to get within six of the Razorbacks.
“(Street) was a fun-loving guy with a swashbuckling style of playing football,” McKinney recalled. “Some of us jokingly thought that James threw so many interceptions, as he was apt to do, to put himself in position to win the game.”
Late in the game, Street hit tight end Randy Peschel on a clutch fourth-down pass to keep what became the game-winning drive alive. Two plays later, Bertelsen scored from the 2-yard line and Feller hit the extra point for the 15-14 Texas victory.
Nixon, with Secret Service personnel in tow, famously entered the Longhorns’ dressing room and proclaimed that they were the No. 1 team in the land. That statement became embellished a bit to say he proclaimed them national champions, which long irked Penn State coach Joe Paterno whose Nittany Lions felt like they had the same rights to that title.
A month later, the Longhorns, inspired by the appearance of Steinmark, defeated Joe Theisman-led Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
A half-century after the Game of the Century, McKinney joined fellow 1969 Longhorns at Royal-Memorial Stadium before the Kansas game last month to be honored. The current team wore helmet decals with “150” on them as a nod both to the anniversary of the sport and to the national championship team that wore “100” on their headgear.
“Seeing this year’s team wearing “150” reminds everyone how long college football has been around,” McKinney said, “and reminds my teammates and I of just how old we are.”
Unforgettable birthdays and anniversaries have a way of doing that.