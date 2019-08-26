HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets have been waiting for this season for a long time.
Sure, they’ve produced plenty of success already by winning 10 games in 2017 and 10 more last year, but they’ve known for quite a while that 2019 has all the ingredients needed for a truly special season.
“We’ve talked about this year ever since middle school, really,” senior running back and defensive end Clay Cooper said.
“It’s all you hear about in town,” said senior receiver/linebacker Brady Shelton, last year’s MVP of District 13-2A-I. “You see any dad who’s gone to Holland and that’s what he’s talking to you about right away.”
Senior quarterback, cornerback and punter Zane Spinn can sum it all up.
“We’re all hungry and we want it this year,” he said. “A bunch of people are expecting stuff. We’re expecting stuff. We’ve been working hard and we’re going to get after it. It’s going to be an amazing journey and experience.”
With nine starters on offense and eight on defense returning from a 10-2 district championship team, Holland — No. 13 in Texas Football magazine’s preseason rankings — clearly has the available talent to achieve a third consecutive 10-victory season and advance deep into the playoffs.
Perhaps even more important for the Hornets of eighth-year coach Brad Talbert is the motivation they derived from last season’s painful conclusion.
Holland led Wallis Brazos 27-18 late in the third quarter of an area-round playoff game before falling 38-35. That gutting defeat prevented Holland from getting a shot at eventual state champion Mason.
“We started off bad. We got the lead but we didn’t finish. Did we want to play Mason? Were we looking ahead? Yes, we were, and that’s my fault,” said Talbert, a former Temple and Belton assistant who’s coached Holland to a 54-25 record. “We just overlooked Brazos. We drank the Kool-Aid. We’re not now.”
That memory is fuel for the Hornets.
“That was definitely a humbling experience,” Cooper said. “I watch film of it all the time. It motivates me to push harder and be ready every play.”
After Holland hosts Moody on Friday, tests against defending 2A Division II state champion Mart, 3A Florence and Crawford will prepare the Hornets as they try to defend their 13-2A-I crown.
“We have high expectations for these guys. They’re a mature group physically and mentally. We’re trying to get ready to play these big games,” Talbert said.
Holland’s utility player is the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Shelton, a second-team all-state all-around player last season. He caught 41 passes for 695 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed for 526 yards and 12 TDs and made the most tackles for a defense that allowed 188.3 yards per game.
Cooper’s physical style helped him rush for 1,219 yards and 16 touchdowns and earn all-state honorable mention as a defensive end.
The versatile Spinn is primed for a stellar senior season after passing for 1,399 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for 717 yards and 11 TDs.
“Zane is a better quarterback now than last year. He’s got 12 games under him,” Talbert said.
Senior receiver, cornerback and kick returner Caleb Cearley features breakaway speed, as evidenced by two touchdowns totaling 124 yards in the playoff loss.
An intriguing player is 6-4, 320-pound senior Jae’Vone Brown, a hulking defensive tackle who’ll also start at left tackle on offense, a new spot for him. Holland’s other returning standouts include safety Ayden Tomasek, receiver Logan Mann, receiver/safety Josh Evans, right guard Tommy Strickland and defensive linemen Heath Hutka and Brandon Ramos.
“The sky’s the limit,” Spinn said. “We have the ability to go as far as we work.”