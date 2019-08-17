Regardless of the declining number of football officials in the Central Texas chapter, the plan still is to get every game from roughly 30 school districts from varsity to seventh grade capably covered.
They always manage to somehow.
Chapter president Fritz Miller said the chapter has 95 officials, which is down from between 125-150 most years because of retirements and officials moving elsewhere.
“We still need 30 bodies,” said Miller, who typically works games four nights per week. “We’re going to make the numbers work. We’re still willing to take on around 150, but at the same time we’re rebuilding the chapter.”
With the new football season comes new rules and points of emphasis that will be noticeable to observant fans regarding targeting, the 25-second clock, tripping and collaring.
From a rules standpoint, high school football typically mirrors the NCAA with a few exceptions. The biggest exception this season is with the ever-problematic targeting rule.
There is an automatic ejection and suspension for an NCAA player deemed guilty of a purposeful hit to the head via video review, but a high school player is given a second chance. The first offense is a 15-yard penalty while the second offense gets the player tossed.
“I’m glad because this does give us some leeway,” said Miller, 49, a 19-year officiating veteran and retired military veteran. “We feel like the penalty is enough to send a message. If he comes back and does it again, he’s gone.
“When you see the flag drop, that official can go to the crew chief and say that he believes there was malicious intent or that there was contact to the head, but he was trying to pull up.”
Miller said it is incumbent on the officials to de-escalate potentially volatile situations before they happen.
“We want to make sure we have proper management of the game,” he said. “Parents have entrusted us with the safety of their kids and we will take care of them to the best of our ability.”
Another rule in progress is greater use of the 40-second play clock instead of 25 seconds in most situations. The rule change is designed to help move the game at a more brisk pace, Miller said.
Two more changes have been expanded upon to provide further safety for the players.
Tripping has long been a penalty, though seldom called, but has been expanded to include the sometimes stealth move of tripping a ballcarrier. It will now be a foul to intentionally use the lower leg or foot to obstruct a runner below the knees
“(Defensive) players had become proficient at purposefully tripping a runner with a leg sweep,” Miller said. “It’s a point of emphasis to really look for that as the tactic has been used more.”
Another rule getting a broader definition is the horse collar. Since its inception, coaches and fans often want the horse collar call when, by definition, it wasn’t. Now their beef may be more legitimate. Whereas before it was called when a defender attempts to bring down a runner from behind by putting his hands inside the neckline, that area now is expanded to the nameplate area on the back of the jersey.
“We’re looking at whether a player is being brought down with the arch of their back,” Miller said. “This gives us a better body position to make that call.”
For Miller and most officials, the practice is a labor of love above the extra money it may bring. One aspect that Miller is personally taking to heart is that officials be in top physical condition and in command of the game.
“Officials have to realize that they are athletes too,” said Miller, who has dropped 30 pounds since last season. “There is also psychology involved. You have irate coaches, irate parents and kids who don’t want to talk to you. Our credibility as officials starts when we get out of our car.”