COPPERAS COVE — Belton busted loose in a hurry Friday night with a 31-yard touchdown run by Mike Davis, a 28-yard interception return score from cornerback Trent West, a successful onside kick and a 44-yard passing TD from quarterback Ruben Jimenez to D’emante Smith.
Twenty-one points in the first 4 minutes. What a difference three weeks makes, and what a time for the Tigers to shift into gear.
Belton posted touchdowns on its first six possessions and needed every bit of the fast start to keep enough distance between it and physically persistent Copperas Cove in a marathon-like 62-40 victory to open District 12-6A play at Bulldawg Stadium.
“This was a great game to lead us off in district,” Tigers senior offensive lineman Chris Brown said. “We have some mistakes to fix in practice but this was a big confidence boost for our team. Offense and defense played well tonight.”
Copperas Cove (1-2) got within 16 after Jahmeel Rice’s 20-yard touchdown catch with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter. Belton countered on its next possession with Jimenez’s third rushing TD of the night — a patient 15-yarder that pushed the margin back to 22 — and the Tigers closed it out with a pair of fourth-down defensive stops, including a sack by Charles Williams III to seal it.
“We talk about finishing, and they did that,” Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said.
The Tigers (1-2) were off to the races in a blink in building a 28-point advantage by halftime, racking up 379 yards and 49 points over the opening 24 minutes alone.
“It was a huge start. I was so proud. We kept our foot on the pedal,” Skidmore said. “Playing (Cove’s) offense is always tough. We made some mistakes but we were resilient. When something bad happened, we didn’t dwell on it. We just played the next play. That’s what I like to see.”
Belton, which will have to address injuries to play-making assets in receiver Smith and running back Davis, finished with 340 yards rushing and 530 yards overall.
“We’ll just deal with it and evaluate and see where we’re at,” Skidmore said. “But that’s football. Next guy up. You have to be ready when your number’s called and we had a lot of guys step up when they needed to.”
Jimenez completed his first six passes — three of them for TDs — and went 8-of-11 for 190 yards to go with 186 on the ground and three more scores.
Davis had 173 yards of his 177 rushing in the first half when he hit pay dirt three times. He exited late in the third with some assistance after a 1-yard run.
Jason Stephens (39 yards) and Luke Bramlett (32 yards) also had receiving scores. However, Smith, who was on his way to a second-consecutive 100-plus-yard receiving outing, left injured late in the first quarter at the end of a 46-yard catch and run and did not return.
Micah Cox churned out 160 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and Elijah Delacruz added 60 and two more touchdowns on the ground for the Bulldawgs, who rushed for 246 overall.
“Hat’s off to Belton. They came out ready to play. You can tell their quarterback is very seasoned,” Cove coach Jack Alvarez said. “They played their game, we played ours, we just got in a hole too fast. Proud of our kids the way they fought the whole game.”
BELTON 62, COPPERAS COVE 40
Belton 28 21 7 6 — 62
Copperas Cove 7 14 13 6 — 40
Bel — Mike Davis 31 run (Logan Smith kick)
Bel — Trent West 28 interception return (L.Smith kick)
Bel — D’emante Smith 44 pass from Ruben Jimenez (L.Smith kick)
Cove — Elijah Delacruz 9 run (Cameron Ryan kick)
Bel — Jimenez 2 run (L.Smith kick)
Bel — Jason Stephens 39 pass from Jimenez (L.Smith kick)
Cove — Micah Cox 1 run (kick failed)
Bel — Luke Bramlett 32 pass from Jimenez (L.Smith kick)
Cove — DelaCruz 1 run (Logan Richey run)
Cove — Jaylin Smith fumble recovery in end zone (Ryan kick)
Bel — Jimenez 38 run (L.Smith kick)
Cove — Cox 10 run (run failed)
Cove — Jahmeel Rice 20 pass from Richey (run failed)
Bel — Jimenez 15 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel CC
First downs 21 24
Rushes-yards 39-340 37-46
Passing yards 190 156
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-11-0 10-24-1
Punts-average 3-38 2-23.5
Fumbles-lost 0 2-0
Penalties-yards 9-101 7-44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton: Jimenez 16-186, Davis 15-177, Nicholas Cipolla 6-(-13), team 2-(-10); Copperas Cove: Cox 15-160, Delacruz 11-60, Richey 10-25, Brandon Ortega 2-1.
PASSING — Belton: Jimenez 8-11-0-190; Copperas Cove: Richey 10-23-1-156, Stacey Drayton 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Belton: D. Smith 2-90, Stephens 2-46, Bramlett 2-40, Kabyl Utley 1-7, Keagan Wolfe 1-7; Copperas Cove: Rice 4-94, J. Smith 2-24, Cox 1-16, Ethan Swanner 1-9, Gauge Nelson 1-7, Delacruz 1-4.