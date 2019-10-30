Temple has been the class of District 12-6A this season, winning all six games by an average of 53 points to 23.8. The Wildcats have an opportunity not only to capture their first district championship since 2015 but also to earn a first-round home playoff game and carry a nine-game winning streak into the Class 6A Division II postseason bracket.
What Temple hasn’t done — not yet, anyway — is beat Hewitt Midway. The Wildcats haven’t defeated the perennially strong Panthers in five attempts in a series that began in 2012.
Much like College Station did in denying Temple by razor-thin margins in District 18-5A championship games in 2016 and ’17, Midway has made a habit of doing whatever’s been required to break Temple’s heart. The Panthers have topped the Wildcats in their last three meetings by a combined 21 points, including last year’s 31-28 classic at Wildcat Stadium.
But as Temple (7-1, 6-0 12-6A) prepares to battle nemesis Midway (5-3, 5-1) in the next intriguing installment at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium, fourth-year head coaches Scott Stewart of the Wildcats and Jeff Hulme of the Panthers aren’t ignoring past results as much as they’re insisting that previous matchups won’t have any effect on this high-stakes showdown.
Although Midway’s six-year district winning streak ended at 38 games with a turnover-plagued 17-14 home loss to Harker Heights two weeks ago, Stewart and Temple expect the Panthers to be as difficult to beat as ever in this duel.
“I don’t see a whole lot of difference or a big drop-off from what they’ve had. They’re really talented,” Stewart said of second-place Midway. “Midway does not make many mistakes. Those guys have won a ton of games.
“I think the Harker Heights game is probably what everybody is referring to as far as Midway ‘being down,’ but Heights isn’t broke and I think Jeff Hulme would probably agree that you better show up, because anybody can beat anybody on any given day.”
Hulme pointed out that junior Jared Moore will be Midway’s fourth starting quarterback against Temple in four years, and he realizes the Wildcats will use their fourth starting QB against the Panthers in that time frame. That’s partly why Hulme views this Temple-Midway clash with a fresh outlook.
“Every year is such a different year, so I certainly don’t think that (recent history) has any bearing on this game,” said Hulme, who’s 39-9 at Midway and guided the Panthers to the 6A D-I state final in 2017. “It’s going to be a great game between two teams battling for a district championship and two great programs historically. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.”
Temple senior tight end Tyson Magana, who’s caught a touchdown pass two consecutive weeks, said the Wildcats are mixing preparation with motivation as they aim to take down Midway.
“We want to go out there and win, of course. We’re going to give it our all, everything we’ve got,” Magana said. “We’re preparing in practice and that’s what you need for a big game.”
Wildcats eye outright 12-6A crown
If Temple finally breaks through and beats Midway, the Wildcats will clinch the outright 12-6A championship and host a bi-district playoff game for the second consecutive year.
If Temple loses at Midway, the Wildcats would at least share the league title if they defeat sixth-place Copperas Cove (3-5, 2-4) in next Friday’s finale at Wildcat Stadium. If Temple loses to Midway and beats Cove, the Wildcats still would win the outright crown if Belton (3-5, 3-3) — still contending for a Division I playoff berth — beats visiting Midway next Friday.
Temple and Midway have ample incentive to seize 12-6A’s No. 1 seed in D-II, because the No. 2 seed must travel to juggernaut Longview for a bi-district test against the 11-6A-leading Lobos (8-0), the reigning D-II state champions and winners of 24 straight games.
“We don’t talk about that as a team,” Hulme said, “but nowadays with social media, I’d be shocked if (the players) don’t know about it.”
After Temple started 8-0 last year, its crushing three-point loss to Midway began the disappointing three-game losing skid that extinguished the Wildcats’ promising season. Stewart has preached a “1-0 each week” philosophy, and after seven straight wins since an opening 35-29 loss at 6A Round Rock Cedar Ridge he praised how this Temple squad — with 10 first-year starters on defense, including two freshmen — approaches its business.
“I like the fact that they show up every week and work,” Stewart said. “We’ve got a ton of work to do, and teenagers are very unpredictable folk, but we don’t have a whole lot of entitlement, some stuff we’ve battled before. There seems to be a hunger, a focus. It’s a blue-collar, grab-your-lunch-pail aura that these kids have got.”
QB Willis still ‘day-to-day’ with injured knee
After Temple senior quarterback Vance Willis took a hit to his left knee just after halftime two weeks ago at Killeen Ellison, he was sidelined for the remainder of the Wildcats’ 64-38 win as a precaution.
With Willis still bothered by his injured knee last week and unable to practice at full speed, Stewart decided to have him sit out at home against last-place Waco. Sophomore running back Samari Howard started at QB in Willis’ place, running for 163 yards and three touchdowns and throwing a 24-yard TD pass to Magana in Temple’s 57-13 victory.
Early Tuesday afternoon, Stewart described Willis’ status for the Midway game as “day-to-day.” A first-year starter, Willis has passed for 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 699 yards and eight TDs.
“He worked out (Monday) and was limited on some stuff. Again, it’s going to be a rehab deal,” Stewart said. “He’s throwing the ball really well, but he’s obviously not running it like Vance. He isn’t going to go if he can’t protect himself. It’s not worth sacrificing a kid’s health.
“We run around on Thursday, so I think we’ll have a decent idea (if he’s going to play). He’s hammering rehab. He’s really committed and I love the way he’s working.”
If Willis can’t play, Howard (803 yards rushing, 13 TDs) would start at quarterback with senior Anthony Jackson (460 yards, seven TDs) joining him in an explosive backfield.
“I believe 100 percent that Willis is going to play. If not, I’d be shocked,” Hulme said. “They were probably smart not to play him (vs. Waco). We’re preparing for Vance and we know Temple has a dynamic offense that puts points up in a hurry.”
RB Nixon, strong defense powering Midway
Temple and its fans no longer have to worry about James Fullbright, Midway’s workhorse former running back and 12-6A MVP whose relentless style produced 390 yards rushing and four touchdowns in three wins over the Wildcats.
However, Midway has found a very effective successor to in speedy senior Will Nixon, a Nebraska commitment whose 243-yard, four-touchdown performance in inclement weather last week at Shoemaker pushed his season totals to 1,131 yards and 19 TDs.
“Gosh, he’s electric,” Stewart said of the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Nixon, a second-team all-district receiver last year who made two catches for 37 yards against Temple. “You better not give him a vertical cut. He hits the hole good and has good vision.”
Junior quarterback Moore is 80-of-127 passing for 928 yards with five TDs and four interceptions. Junior Zach Stewart and sophomore Jaylon Gibson have a combined 54 receptions for 667 yards.
The Panthers have scored 34.2 points per district game, and their defense has allowed 323.1 yards and a league-best 15.6 points per 12-6A game. Seniors Carson Byrd (team-high 75 tackles) and Braden Endsley and junior Max Martinez form what Stewart called a “nasty” line for Midway’s 3-4 front.