Jayven Taylor is a car guy. The Temple junior’s favorite class is automotive technology, in which he spends two periods each day working on vehicles. He changes the oil in his family’s two cars, is considering a career in the auto repair industry and eventually wants to purchase, rebuild and restore a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.
It’s fitting that Taylor’s biggest attribute as a first-year starting nose tackle for the Wildcats is his motor — an unrelenting desire to beat his adversary at the line of scrimmage and create havoc in the backfield. He’s achieved success in his debut varsity season by playing football the only way he knows how, which is pedal to the metal.
“I guess I was born with it,” Taylor said. “Fast and physical is what I’ve been taught since childhood. In practice, you can’t really emulate game speed, but you have to go 100 percent all the time.”
Temple head coach Scott Stewart likes to say the two things his players must bring if they’re going to succeed are attitude and effort. With Taylor, who’s also a wrestler for the Wildcats, those features come standard.
“Jayven’s just hard (for opponents) to deal with because his motor is on all the time. He’s a buzzsaw. He’s just relentless,” Stewart said. “I love those kids. It’s hard to go through a walk-through with him because he doesn’t understand how to slow down, which I appreciate. It’s a blessing to have that kind of problem.”
Despite being relatively undersized for an interior defensive lineman at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, Taylor has made 34 tackles to rank second on Temple’s defense to the 44 stops of freshman linebacker Taurean York. Included in Taylor’s totals are 17 unassisted tackles, six for losses and one sack.
Taylor and District 12-6A co-leader Temple (5-1, 4-0) aim to contain Killeen Ellison when the Wildcats — winners of five straight games — travel to play the Eagles (2-5, 2-3) at 7:30 tonight at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Although Taylor has gone up against plenty of capable offensive linemen this season, he said his toughest battles come in practice against Temple senior three-year starters Markel Carter at center and Dakari White at left guard.
“Iron sharpens iron. They make me better because I believe those are two of the best offensive linemen and could be all-state,” Taylor said. “I’ve known Markel and Dakari since peewee football.”
Does Taylor win many of those head-to-head wars against Carter and White?
“Sometimes ... on a good day,” he said in his typical understated style.
After playing one season for the junior varsity team that included a late promotion to suit up and watch varsity games, Taylor seized his opportunity to become a varsity starter, which came out of necessity after all four members of last season’s defensive line graduated.
“He was good. What you saw was raw,” Stewart said of his impression of Taylor at the JV level. “I don’t know that I knew he could handle it. I knew he was going to have to handle it because we graduated 10 starters. He got the lion’s share (of repetitions) last spring. We see a huge jump in those kids from the fall of their JV season to their first year as a varsity guy. There’s always growth.”
Taylor said he doesn’t watch a large amount of football during his free time but makes it a point to watch Los Angeles Rams star tackle Aaron Donald, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year despite being undersized at 6-1 and 280 pounds.
“I’ll watch the important stuff. I’ll definitely watch Aaron Donald,” Taylor said. “That guy’s a monster. He’s a dog.”
Much of Taylor’s intensity, drive and use of leverage comes from his involvement in wrestling, which began in eighth grade with Deryl Clark, his offensive line coach at Travis Science Academy. When Clark initiated Temple’s high school wrestling program last year, Taylor joined and advanced to the regional meet as a sophomore in the light heavyweight division.
“There’s something about him. He’s a cool coach,” Taylor said of Clark. “My sophomore year, I was like, ‘Coach Clark is here and he’s starting a wrestling team. I’ve got to hop on this opportunity.’
“Wrestling taught me how to keep stamina and with perseverance and balance. I feel like football is more intense because everyone counts on you. In wrestling, you’re within yourself and it’s the self-will to drive to a victory.”
Taylor said his father has helped teach him how to fix things around the house, which led to his interest in repairing cars, such as when he replaced a headlight on his mother’s Suzuki Grand Vitara after a recent practice. He also works on his family’s GMC Yukon when needed.
“If something needed to be done, he’d teach me how to do it. Then if it needed to be done, he’d let me do it,” Taylor said of his father. “Coach Stewart reminds me a lot of my dad, because my dad is pretty hard on me as well. That drives me, because I don’t want to upset him. Ever since I started football, my dad said, ‘You’re going to do something with this, and you’re going to go somewhere.’”
Taylor wants to earn his Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification through Temple ISD’s Career & Technical Education program and perhaps proceed directly into that job field after graduating high school, although he’s also interested in playing college football.
Taylor’s automotive technology class constantly puts him in situations to identify and solve problems.
“We were in class the other day and the car wouldn’t start, so we had to figure out what was wrong,” Taylor said. “It took like a week. It kept cutting off. We changed the fuel pump, changed the fuel filter and replaced the coils. It was the spark plugs.”
On the field, Taylor’s a spark plug for Temple’s defense. Stewart thinks that Taylor will discover more nuances of the game, but the junior’s full-speed style is aiding the Wildcats’ drive for now.
“There are certain games when we gap exchange and read defenses. With Jayven, that’s going to be the part of his game that when he gets that and can go when he’s supposed to go and read when he’s supposed to read, that will offset some of his lack of size,” Stewart said. “He just goes hard. I think that’s just his nature. He’s a bulldozer.”