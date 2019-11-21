While discussing Salado’s upcoming showdown with Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Eagles head coach Alan Haire earlier this week perfectly summed up the playoff gauntlet that awaits teams navigating their way to Arlington and AT&T Stadium.
The deeper the march goes into the postseason — “You’re going to run into some dudes,” he said.
That’s no surprise, and no doubt there are dudes around every corner in Texas. That includes right here in the area, and it didn’t take long into the playoffs for some of them to demonstrate their dude-status, so to speak.
For instance, Cameron Yoe’s James DeBose averaged 24.6 yards per carry en route to 246 yards rushing in the Yoemen’s Class 3A Division I bi-district runaway victory last week.
Holland scored 55 points — before halftime — and totaled a whopping 654 yards in thumping Junction, 73-14, to remain unbeaten into the 2A Division I area round.
“We’re excited, we’re glad we are in the playoffs and we’re going to get after it,” Holland coach Brad Talbert said before describing his group. “Right now we are just a bunch of good ol’ kids. They are tough. A country boy can survive.”
And speaking of tough, and surviving for that matter, Rogers’ Riley Dolgener answered his team’s call and served admirably at quarterback in place of starter Heath Schiller, whose injury in the regular-season finale two weeks ago sidelined him versus Buffalo last Friday. Well, sidelined Schiller until he went 1970 Willis Reed (yes, that’s basketball but it works) on the Bison, trotted into action and led a game-winning drive that was capped by his 8-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Minor with 31 seconds left.
“He’s a sophomore and his first start was a playoff game,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said of Dolgener. “It was not the best scenario but he did everything we asked him to do. He took care of the football, he took charge. I can’t say enough good things about his performance.
“And, Heath, that’s just him. He’s a football player. That’s just how he is. He’s a senior and he wasn’t going to go out standing on the sideline.”
Roten said Schiller will start tonight in the Eagles’ first second-round appearance since 2014.
Meanwhile, two teams back in the second round this year had a pair of top rushing performances last week from reliable playmakers.
Carlos Reyna delivered 151 yards rushing, nearly half of Granger’s ground output, to help boost the Lions into the 2A-II second round, and Troy’s Zach Hrbacek (he needs 69 yards to reach 2,000 yards rushing for the season) recorded another 200-yard-plus outing as the Trojans reached 10 wins for the first time in 21 years by dispatching Teague by 27 points eight days ago.
Even in defeat, area players made their marks.
Temple’s Quentin Johnston had three catches for 128 yards and a TD while the area’s rushing leader, Bruceville-Eddy’s Nathan Quattlebaum, toted it 38 times for 246 yards to close a senior season in which he had 294 carries for 2,447 yards and 31 TDs.
For the six teams remaining, the challenges ramp up and will continue to do so, because the arduous road to Game 16 in the third week of December isn’t for the weary.
A dude license is required.
“When you look at the teams in our region, it’s just a grind. So many good teams with so many good players and coaches that it’s daunting if you look past your current matchup,” said Yoe coach Tommy Brashear, whose bunch faces unbeaten Diboll tonight. “Each round will be tougher than the last and that’s how it should be.”
Here’s a look at this week’s area-round matchups involving local teams.
— Class 4A Division II —
SALADO vs.
TEXARKANA PLEASANT GROVE
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Ford Center, Frisco
Records: Salado Eagles 8-3; Pleasant Grove Hawks 10-1
Last week’s results: Salado 57, Rusk 16; Pleasant Grove 55, Nevada Community 14
Winner gets: Sunnyvale or Mexia
Eagles to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington, RB Noah Mescher.
Hawks to watch: DE Landon Jackson, LB Dylan Hopkins, DE Marcus Burris, LB Nick Martin, QB Ben Harmon, WR Sergio Rodriguez, RB Bruce Garrett.
Note: This looks like a matchup that will boil down to the battle in the trenches. Salado’s ground-and-pound offense that averages 383 yards rushing will be challenged by the Hawks’ defensive front seven that’s led by Jackson (78 tackles, 14 sacks), Burris (eight sacks), Hopkins (team-high 84 tackles) and Martin (79 tackles, six sacks.) Vincent, Turk and Brown all have more than 1,000 yards rushing. Pleasant Grove, a 2017 state champion, was the 4A-II state runner up last season, losing to Cuero in the title game 40-28 after leading 21-7. Salado’s defense allows 278.3 yards and 19.6 points per game.
Coachspeak: “We’re just going to stay low — pad level — execute, go fast and be physical when you get to the point of attack. Go get three yards. That’s all we need. I think we can move it a little bit, maybe not, but it’s not going to be from a lack of trying. We’re going to try to move the ball, get first downs and limit their touches. If you’re in Region II, you’re going to play them at some point. So go play your best and go from there.” — Salado coach Alan Haire
— Class 3A Division I —
CAMERON YOE vs. DIBOLL
7:30 p.m. today, Mustang Stadium, Magnolia
Records: Yoe Yoemen 10-1; Diboll Lumberjacks 11-0
Last week’s results: Yoe 56, West 7; Diboll 50, Buna 2
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 59, Diboll 34
Winner gets: Winnie East Chambers or Grandview
Yoemen to watch: RB/LB Nico Vargas, QB Braden Brashear, WR/DB Kobe Young, RB/LB James DeBose, WR/DB Zakorien Spikes, WR/DB Billy Collier, WR/DB Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas, DL Kendall Fincher, DB Iverson Braziel.
Lumberjacks to watch: RB D’aris McMillan, QB Dylan Maskunas, RB/LB Herbert Gums, WR/DB Chris Teal, LB Hayden McLeroy, OL Ricardo Harrison, DB Jermiah Settler.
Note: This marks the second straight year these teams square off in the area round. Yoe led 24-21 at halftime last year and outscored Diboll 21-6 in the third quarter. Several strong running backs will be on display, with Yoe’s DeBose and Vargas stacking up against Diboll’s McMillan and Gums. DeBose has 1,193 yards rushing and 14 TDs, and Vargas has 967 and 16 scores. McMillan tallied 149 yards rushing and five touchdowns last week. Brashear leads Yoe with 2,474 yards passing and 31 touchdowns. Young has 53 catches for 1,010 yards and 14 TDs.
Coachspeak: “(Diboll) is a very big, very physical team. They have a ton of kids back from last year and they’re defensive front is very good, probably the best defensive front we’ll face all year. Our defense needs to win the first down battle. (Diboll) will run it down your throat, so we need to be able to hold them.” — Yoe coach Tommy Brashear
TROY vs. CROCKETT
7:30 p.m. today, Tigerland Stadium,
College Station
Records: Troy Trojans 10-1; Crockett Bulldogs 9-2
Last week’s results: Troy 44, Teague 17; Crockett 49, Anahuac 0
Winner gets: Whitney or Franklin
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, RB/LB Sam Jones, TE/LB Beau Workman, QB Ben Presley, WR/CB Tyler Jarolik, WR/S Kody Kaminski, OL/DL Ian Mcdonald, OL/DL Chance Downing, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny.
Bulldogs to watch: TE/DL Allen Horace, RB/LB Joseph Porter, WR/DB Cristian Brice, OL/DL Carlos Navarro, WR/DB Shannon Bacon, WB Jordan Bedford.
Note: The Trojans got out to a bit of a slow start last week before outscoring Teague 30-7 over the final three quarters to knock the Lions out of the playoffs for the second straight year. Hrbacek ran for 209 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns to bring his season totals to 1,931 yards rushing and 29 total TDs. A win tonight would put Troy into the third round for the first time since 2013 and could possibly set up a rematch with Franklin, which ended Troy’s postseason run last season. The Trojans have won eight straight and the 10 victories are their most since 1998. Crockett, winner of six straight, averages 41.8 points and gives up 17.
Coachspeak: “I felt like we did a lot of good things offensively and that our offensive line is clicking at the right time. (Crockett) is extremely athletic and they have a lot of speed. We have to establish the physicality of the game. If that happens, then we can disrupt what they like to do.” — Troy coach Ronnie Porter
— Class 3A Division II —
ROGERS vs. JACKSBORO
7:30 p.m. today, Burleson Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 10-1; Jacksboro Tigers 8-3
Last week’s results: Rogers 36, Buffalo 33; Jacksboro 55, Henrietta 21
Winner gets: Gunter or Clifton
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill, OL/DL Evan Doskocil, OL/DL Ty Sebek, QB Heath Schiller, OL/DL Conner Arney.
Tigers to watch: RB Caleb Helm, FB Justin Loucks, WR Seth Isbell, QB Jordan Yount.
Note: After coming off the bench to lead a game-winning drive last week, Schiller will start tonight after missing most of the bi-district contest with a leg injury he suffered two weeks ago. Jacksboro wants to run the ball with Helm and Loucks, who’ve combined for 1,451 yards and 14 TDs rushing. The Rileys have combined for 1,455 yards rushing and 15 scores. The Tigers’ offense averages about 30 points per game while the defense surrenders about 22. Rogers, which has nine players with at least one touchdown rushing, is in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Coachspeak: “They’re probably the biggest team we’ve played. They are huge up front and more or less have the same guys on offense. Size is probably the biggest thing they have on us. They are a run-heavy team. We always want to stop the run but this week it is crucial. We have to do a good job on first down.” — Rogers coach Charlie Roten
— Class 2A Division I —
HOLLAND vs. THREE RIVERS
7:30 p.m. today, Unicorn Stadium,
New Braunfels
Records: Holland Hornets 11-0; Three Rivers Bulldogs 8-3
Last week’s results: Holland 73, Junction 14; Three Rivers 41, Kenedy 32
Winner gets: Mason or Weimar
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans, RB Clay Cooper.
Bulldogs to watch: RB Zach Davis, DT/TE Ryann Davis, FB/LB Alex Amaro, OL/LB Garret Arnold.
Note: The Hornets have remained steadfast on the mission to erase memories of last season’s second-round postseason exit, and they aren’t hiding from the fact that they want redemption. It could come tonight, when a victory would give Holland 12 for the year, tying for the most in program history (1958). In Three Rivers, Holland faces an offense that will run the ball 90 percent of the time out of the Slot-T formation. The Hornets have some familiarity with that style after locking horns with Thorndale in district play. Holland’s defense has been stingy no matter the style it encountered, yielding just 125.3 yards per game. The offense puts up 516.6. Cooper has a team-high 1,643 yards rushing. Shelton has 598 yards receiving and Cearley is second on the team in that category with 546.
Coachspeak: “I think that their whole team is tougher and feistier than teams we’ve faced. It’s just going to be grind-it-out football. The hardest thing on (the Slot-T) is lining up. They are going to get us early until our kids get used to the tempo and pace. The thing I can tell you is we’re ready. We know we laid an egg last year and they are just ready to get back into a game and play Friday night.” — Holland coach Brad Talbert
— Class 2A Division II —
GRANGER vs. BRUNI
7 p.m. today, Laxson Field, Pearsall
Records: Granger Lions 8-3; Bruni Badgers 5-6
Last week’s results: Granger 36, Snook 12; Bruni 59, Runge 32
Winner gets: Falls City or Chilton
Lions to watch: RB/S Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB D.J. McClelland, WR/S Johnny Ryder, WR/P Wyatt Bolding, LB Nathan Flores, LB Andrew Romero.
Badgers to watch: QB/LB Israel Perez, RB/DB Joseph Perez, RB/DB Adam Favela, WR/LB Jorge Preza, LB Ramiro Ramos, OL/DL Jacob Alfaro, OL/DL Jonaven Villarreal.
Note: The Lions will try to advance to the third round for the second straight season and just the third time in the last decade. Reyna (1,500 yards rushing, 201 receiving, 28 total TDs) ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns last week. Joseph Perez does it all for the Badgers, leading them in yards rushing (1,122), receiving (351) and total touchdowns (21). Bruni started the season 0-5 before going 5-1 over its last six games. Granger averages 37.1 points per game while giving up and 21.9. Bruni averages 29.1 points and yields 33.8.
Coachspeak: “At this point, you can’t really look at records. (Bruni) only lost one district game like us and has been rolling lately. They’re good. They’re big on both lines and have a couple of quick kids in the backfield. We’ve got to be sure to hit them hard and finish every play and every quarter strongly. I know it sounds cliché, but that’s what we have to do.” — Granger coach Walt Brock