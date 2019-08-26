ROGERS — The dreams of many young football players as they mature is to one day play for their favorite college program and later in the NFL.
Before any of that, they have to go through the high school ranks.
For Ty Sebek, playing for his high school team and representing his community is the realization of his dream.
“Kids grow up and want to play for teams like the Cowboys or the Aggies,” the Rogers junior said. “All I ever wanted to do was play for the Rogers Eagles.”
And play he has.
Sebek has been one of the linchpins of the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines since he got to the high school campus as a freshman, which coincided with Charlie Roten’s first year as head coach.
“He’s just gotten better and better,” Roten said. “In junior high, he played quarterback, but he just got bigger and bigger. We had a need on the offensive line and he filled it.”
Sebek has watched and heard about Rogers football his entire life. It’s in his genes. His father, Ryan, quarterbacked some of the most successful Eagles teams in the early 1980s. Rogers went 22-3-1 over his final two seasons, and the 1982 squad was the first Eagles team to win 12 games.
It appeared throughout junior high that Ty might be on track to follow in his dad’s footsteps as a quarterback. His body dictated otherwise.
“My dad’s a big guy, and I like to eat I guess,” Sebek said. “I was never really fast. I got his speed. A lot of Sebeks are big.”
While he can only hear stories of his father’s playing days, Ty’s hero was his cousin Brody Malovets, the program’s all-time leading rusher. The powerhouse running back was a 3,000-yard rusher as a senior in 2014 for the last Rogers team to win a postseason game.
“I’ve had cousins who have gone through it and made deep playoff runs,” Sebek said. “It’s a Friday night tradition. Brody was my biggest influence just watching him play ball.”
Sebek hopes this season will be like those of the past in which the Eagles are legitimate threats to play well into November. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder is on a senior-laden team that enters the season on the heels of Rogers’ first playoff appearance following a three-year absence.
Even though he’s a year behind many of his teammates, Sebek has developed qualities of leadership and respect through his work ethic and just the fact that he has already played in 21 varsity games.
“As a junior, I’m not a guy going out there to hype up everybody,” he said. “That’s just not me. But as I get older, I want younger ones to look up to me.”
Sebek’s regard for the game and his team is not lost on the coaching staff.
“He’s a great kid who makes straight A’s,” Roten said. “If my son is like Ty Sebek, then I know I’ve done a good job as a parent. He’s quiet but leads through his work ethic and the way he approaches the game.”
The Eagles were 6-5 last year to finish with their first winning record since 2014, and few things mean more to Sebek than being part of the process of putting Rogers back into consideration as a district title contender and playoff winner following a few years of struggles with coaching changes and a dryer talent pool.
Last season not only stopped the skid of three straight sub-.500 seasons, it also saw the end of a four-game losing streak against rival Academy in the season opener. Sebek points to that game as a turning point for the Eagles’ confidence and ability to compete for the postseason.
“That made us feel confident, and we needed to build on it,” he said. “Even though it’s the first of 10 games, there’s pressure to win that one. That set the tone for the season and just kind of flipped a switch.”
While Sebek’s days of throwing passes and running the ball are gone, he gets plenty of satisfaction from creating space for speedier teammate Jordan Riley to run through and protecting quarterback Heath Schiller from danger, not to mention making key stops or plugging gaps as a defender.
“We can do so much in our offense. We’re going to be hard to stop,” he said. “On defense, we all know what we’re supposed to do and can trust that guys will do their job when called upon. This year should be special.”