TROY — The path to the District 10-3A-I crown now looks a lot clearer for the Troy Trojans than it did at the start of the season.
The Trojans opened league play by knocking off reigning champion Cameron Yoe on Sept. 26, took care of business over the next two weeks and announced its presence Friday night in a 62-44 win over powerhouse Rockdale at Trojan Stadium that kept the Trojans perfect in district with two games remaining in the regular season.
Troy (7-1, 4-0) matched score for score with the Tigers (6-1, 2-1) in the first half and took its first lead of the game on its opening drive of the second half. The Trojans outscored Rockdale 34-16 after halftime to hand the Tigers their first loss of the year while securing a playoff berth.
“When our kids come to play, they come to play,” said Troy head coach Ronnie Porter, whose team travels to Manor New Tech next week and Lago Vista for the season finale. “I’m really excited about the effort they put forth. To be able to score 62 against Rockdale and 59 against Cameron, obviously, our kids respond to tough opponents.”
Rockdale entered the game averaging 56 points per game and appeared to be on track offensively early on. The Tigers scored on their first two possessions — a Cam’Ron Valdez 2-yard run and a 23-yard pass from Jace Robinson to KeSean Raven — and scored 14 points in the first and second quarters.
Troy matched Rockdale offensively and had it tied at 28 by halftime thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by Zach Hrbacek, a 3-yard reception by Sam Jones and a 27-yard run by Xavier Hernandez.
Troy’s rushing trio of Hrbacek (227 yards, three TDs), Hernandez (132 yards, touchdown) and Jones (118 yards, four total TDs) combined for 477 yards on the ground.
“We had trouble slowing all of them down. (Hrbacek) wasn’t the only one tonight,” said Rockdale head coach Jeff Miller, whose team hosts Cameron Yoe in the annual Battle of the Bell contest next week. “They executed much better than we did. I’ve been worried about the fact that we haven’t had that much resistance yet this year and how we were going to respond to it and, obviously, we didn’t respond in the way that I had hoped.”
Troy drove 55 yards in five plays to start the third, taking its initial lead on a 17-yard run by Jones.
Rockdale later answered with a 71-yard TD run by Valdez (207 yards rushing, four TDs) to make it 35-34 after the missed point after. Troy came back with a 10-play, 59-yard drive that ended with Ben Presley’s 3-yard TD pass to Beau Workman for a 42-34 lead with 3:52 left in the third.
Rockdale settled for a 25-yard field goal on its next possession to end the third quarter down 42-37.
Jones came up big again for Troy with a 42-yard TD run minutes into the fourth and, after both teams punted, Jones intercepted Robinson inside the red zone, setting up a 17-yard TD run by Hrbacek on the next play for a 55-37 lead midway through the final period.
“You know you can’t fully eliminate the big plays with Rockdale. They’re just way too athletic,” Porter said. “I thought we did a good job of getting stops when we needed to and keeping our offense going.”
Troy outgained Rockdale 522-360 and produced more first downs, 24-18.
TROY 62, ROCKDALE 44
Rockdale 14 14 9 7 — 44
Troy 7 21 14 20 — 62
Roc — Cam’Ron Valdez 2 run (Ross Loth kick)
Troy — Sam Jones 3 pass from Ben Presley (Josh McKissick kick)
Roc — KeSean Raven 23 pass from Jace Robinson (Loth kick)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 43 run (McKissick kick)
Roc — Levi Baggerly 50 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Troy — Xavier Hernandez 27 run (McKissick kick)
Roc — Valdez 4 run (Loth kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 42 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Jones 17 run (McKissick kick)
Roc — Valdez 71 run (Loth kick)
Troy — Beau Workman 3 pass from Presley (McKissick kick)
Roc — Loth 25 field goal
Troy — Jones 42 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 17 run (kick failed)
Roc — Valdez 27 run (Loth kick)
Troy — Jones 16 run (McKissick kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc Troy
First downs 18 24
Rushes-yards 39-203 46-480
Passing yards 157 42
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-24-1 5-11-0
Punts-average 5-35.4 4-41.25
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 7-80 10-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Valdez 27-207, Raven 5-6, Robinson 7-(-10); Troy: Hrbacek 26-227, Hernandez 7-132, Jones 10-118, Hunter Martin 1-2, Presley 2-1.
PASSING — Rockdale: Robinson 12-23-1-157, Valdez 0-1-0-0; Troy: Presley 5-11-0-42.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Baggerly 1-50, Raven 4-44, Anthony Dansby 3-33, Loth 1-17, Landon Towns 1-9, Kobe Mitchell 1-3, Valdez 1-1; Troy: Tyler Jarolik 2-25, Jones 2-14, Workman 1-3.