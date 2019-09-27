HEARNE — The Holland Hornets won their first four games thanks in part to the contributions of senior running back Clay Cooper, who averages 14.5 yards per carry.
On Friday night, Holland had to win without him after he was injured in pregame warm-ups, and the Hornets did just that with a 34-19 victory over Hearne in a District 13-2A-I opener.
“Diving for a ball no less, a ball he never dives for,” Holland coach Brad Talbert said of how Cooper was injured. “I mean we have other guys that can carry the ball.”
Two of those guys, Zane Spinn and Brady Shelton, made sure the Hornets weren’t slowed by Cooper’s absence.
Spinn had touchdown runs of 1 and 76 yards and was 9-of-15 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Shelton, the recipient of one of Spinn’s TD passes, had 83 yards rushing and a touchdown out of the Wildcat formation along with three catches for 43 yards.
Shelton also had the lone interception of the game that helped seal the outcome with 5:44 left to play and the Hornets (5-0) already up two scores.
“It was a weird feeling (without Cooper),” Shelton said. “It felt like we were missing a part of our family, because we were. But we had to come together as a team, and that’s what we did.”
The teams played to a 13-all tie by halftime, with the Eagles (2-3) never trailing until the third quarter.
Hearne’s first play from scrimmage was a 44-yard run by Damian Dunn to move the Eagles from their 21 to the Holland 35. A pass interference penalty on fourth down got Hearne inside the red zone, and quarterback Micah Smith capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown run.
After both teams exchanged punts, the Hornets tied the game at 7 with a 1-yard run by Spinn and his extra-point kick with 1:36 left in the opening quarter.
The teams exchanged touchdowns with missed extra points on their ensuing drives to go into the half tied at 13, and the Eagles took a 19-13 lead with 4:14 left in the third when Smith connected with Tyquez Tindle for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
It was all Hornets from there.
On fourth-and-4 at the Hearne 18, Spinn found Shelton in the back of the end zone for the game-tying pass with 52 seconds left in the third, and Spinn’s extra-point kick gave the Hornets their first lead of the night.
“It was a great touchdown,” Shelton said. “But the main thing was it changed our attitude and gave us momentum.”
Hearne made just one first down the rest of the night as the Hornets defense, which put pressure on Smith all night, was relentless in the fourth.
“We knew they were going to bring pressure,” Hearne coach Ricky Sargent said. “That’s what they do, and they are good at it. Micah didn’t have time to throw the ball.”
The Hornets’ offense also kept clicking as Spinn threw a 27-yard TD pass to Logan Mann then added his 76-yard touchdown run, and Shelton sealed it with his interception.
“The more focused team won tonight,” Sargent said. “We were playing with them, but they made some good things happen.”
The Hornets host Thorndale next Friday.
“It was a huge win, especially being the first game in district,” Shelton said. “We are 1-0 and that is all that matters right now, but we have a ways to go.”
HOLLAND 34, HEARNE 19
Holland 7 6 7 14 — 34
Hearne 7 6 6 0 — 19
Hea — Micah Smith 1 run (Omar Leon kick)
Hol — Zane Spinn 1 run (Spinn kick)
Hea — Jalen Gonzales 17 pass from Smith (kick failed)
Hol — Brady Shelton 6 run (kick failed)
Hea — Tyquez Tindle 20 pass from Smith (pass failed)
Hol — Brady Shelton 20 pass from Spinn (Spinn kick)
Hol — Logan Mann 27 pass from Spinn (Josh Evans run)
Hol — Spinn 76 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Hea
First downs 23 10
Rushes-yards 49-285 17-68
Passing yards 150 160
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-15-0 13-23-1
Punts-average 1-20.0 5-43.6
Fumbles-lost 3-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 8-70 14-103
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Spinn 20-151, Shelton 15-83, L. Mann 3-44, Ayden Tomasek 2-10, Evans 2-8, Ethan Mann 4-6, team 1-(-5); Hearne: Dunn 4-53, Quinston Owens 2-10, Gonzales 1-7, Alliah Miles 1-4, Smith 10-(-6).
PASSING — Holland: Spinn 9-15-0-150; Hearne: Smith 13-23-1-180.
RECEIVING — Holland: L. Mann 2-59, Shelton 3-41, Evans 1-36, Tomasek 1-13, Heath Hutka 1-3, E. Mann 1-(-2); Hearne: Gonzales 5-69, Jabari Dunn 2-49, Tindle 2-36, Keyshawn Langham 1-5, Damian Dunn 2-5, Quinston Owens 1-(-4).