Generations of area female athletes benefited from the trail blazed by Mildred “Lanky” Lancaster.
Generations more will continue to do so without even knowing it.
Lancaster, the matriarch of Temple girls athletics, died July 25 at age 93 and left a legacy for each Tem-Cats competition, be it volleyball, basketball, softball or track and field. The Temple High School softball field bears her name, and she’ll be fondly remembered during a funeral service this afternoon.
Long before Title IX and even before most girls sports were sanctioned by the University Interscholastic League, Lancaster did her level best to make sure girls had an opportunity to play sports just like their male counterparts, based in part on principle and because she was a superior athlete in her own right by any era’s standards. She played softball with women at the age of 8.
While the Belfalls native was still in high school — first at Troy for two years and then at Temple before graduating in 1943 — the former Mildred Collier created a girls softball team some 50 years before it became an official high school sport. The team was first known as the Trojanettes while she was in Troy but switched to the Templettes upon her move to Temple. The team remained an active traveling team for decades with a revolving cast of players, with the primary constant being Lancaster.
“We were just a bunch of country girls who wanted to enter the league,” Lancaster recalled in a Telegram interview last year.
She took advantage of the few athletic opportunities girls had at Temple High School. When she arrived on the campus, she told physical education teacher Margaret Fensty, “If you’ll let us play volleyball, I’ll do the coaching.” So she did.
After finishing school at North Texas State, Lancaster was an experienced coach by the time she returned to her alma mater in 1955, having spent two years in Troy, two in Rocksprings and two in Holland before being hired by athletic director Jay Fikes to replace Fensty, whom she adored.
During that era, rural schools tended to have more organized athletic outlets for girls than city schools such as Temple. The only athletic ventures for Temple High School girls when Lancaster returned to the scene were tennis and cheerleading.
Soon, though, Lancaster re-established the volleyball team — largely out of her own pocket and with no extra pay — that had gone dormant after she graduated.
“This was in a man’s world, now, because there were no female coaches,” Lancaster said in a 2005 interview with the Telegram. “Some (men) turned out to be friends. Some didn’t like me, especially when I beat them.”
While coaching at the high school, she also coached and played softball on the travel circuit that provided more athletic pursuits for girls apart from organized school activities. Lanky and her husband, C.W. “Fats” Lancaster, were well-known around Central Texas and other regions of the state for their playing abilities. Fats played semi-pro baseball into his 50s, and Lanky was a hard-throwing pitcher with a changeup that tied batters in knots.
Lancaster, who had a twin sister, had twins of her own in Larry and Linda in 1962. The children didn’t slow down their parents, who kept playing ball and having a ball.
“Larry and I laugh and wonder if we weren’t born in a dugout,” Linda said. “Nobody else’s mom could shoot a layup, throw a fastball and was as competitive as she was. She didn’t believe in participation trophies. She was asked why she never played golf. She said it was because you couldn’t knock somebody over and steal the ball.”
Arguably, there wasn’t anyone more instrumental in quietly easing desegregation in Temple during the mid-1960s than Lancaster. Sports were a colorless language to her, and she was vital in the process as Dunbar High School closed and a new Temple High School opened in 1965. That may have been best illustrated by her establishment of a girls track and field team in 1968. The team’s picture in the school yearbook showed 37 girls on that first squad, with heavy participation from all races.
With all the success Temple girls enjoyed under Lancaster in multiple sports, it was a singular spring day at a regional meet in Denton in 1975 that brought the most fame. The Lady Wildcats’ mile relay team of Althea Mathis-Wall, Generia Malone-Perry, Sharan Haisler and Cookie Gainer stunned the crowd and even themselves when they not only won the race but broke the national record in a time of 3 minutes, 56.8 seconds and lifted Temple to the team title.
“I still haven’t gotten over that mile relay team,” Lancaster said just two years ago. “We weren’t trying to break records. We were just trying to win.”
It was Lancaster’s nurturing nature that won the undying loyalty of her athletes.
“She was a great role model,” Mathis-Wall said. “She wouldn’t tell you to do something she wouldn’t do herself. She was so motherly. She knew our moms, and she stepped into that role when we were with her.”
That protective instinct came not only from being a parent herself, but from having a twin sister, Doris, who was born with a heart defect that prohibited her from involvement in athletic activities and died at age 43. Linda recalls Lanky putting one of her treasured basketball medals in the casket with Doris because she was never able to compete for one herself.
Her softness also showed in her musical skills. For decades until she was 90, Lancaster — a natural musician — entertained patients at Olin Teague Veteran’s Administration hospital by playing her beloved accordion.
Before retiring from Temple ISD in 1980 after 25 years, Lancaster worked with athletic director Bob McQueen to establish a girls athletic program at Temple’s middle school level in the mid-1970s. Girls basketball was instituted in 1976 on her watch.
Lancaster didn’t drop out of sight upon retirement. She was as much a fixture at Temple High sporting events as ever, as well as at Temple College. Temple marked the 50th anniversary of her hiring by naming the high school softball field in her honor in 2005. Former Temple girls athletic coordinator and softball coach Linda Grisham spearheaded the effort.
“I knew Lanky from my childhood,” Grisham said. “I knew what she had done and knew how much she gave of herself to the girls and to softball. She wanted a softball program at Temple High School. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen in her teaching career. She deserved to have the first softball field at Temple High named for her.”
Lancaster’s fiery personality and spirit never left her, even in her final days. Linda revealed that her mother suffered a stroke July 15 and wasn’t expected to live more than a few hours. However, 10 days went by before she passed away.
Those final 10 days, according to her daughter, allowed dozens upon dozens of friends, former athletes and fellow teachers to express their love and adoration for the lady who put an indelible stamp on their lives and on the Temple community at large. One of her closest friends, Marcine Cottle — who coached with Lancaster throughout her career in Temple — came by as did long-time Temple Junior College women’s basketball coach Fran Garmon, who played on many of Lancaster’s Templettes teams. Lanky was never shy about receiving praise.
When Lanky looked around, she didn’t see many who quite duplicated her zeal for life, raucous humor and determination. So much so that she would describe herself verbally or on paper as “one of a kind.”
She was right.