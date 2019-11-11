BELTON — For having only two returning starters and a slew of transfers, Mary Hardin-Baylor turned in a performance Monday night reminiscent of last season.
Junior guard Sam Moore had a double-double with 42 points and 11 rebounds, and UMHB opened its season with a 92-79 victory over Schreiner at Mayborn Campus Center.
The Crusaders, who averaged 93 points per game last season, had five players in double figures. Senior guard Byrale Carter had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and transfers Casey Armour, Logan Hicks and Devyn Brewton added 10 points each.
“It just came from teamwork,” said Moore, who was 14-of-23 from the field and 10-of-11 from the foul line. “Everybody was sharing the ball, and I just took advantage of the opportunities I got. We practice together, get a feel for each other and build the chemistry like we had last year.”
UMHB used an 18-2 run capped by a Moore dunk to build a 21-7 lead midway through the first half before the Mountaineers (1-2) woke up. Schreiner made six 3-pointers during an 18-2 surge to go up 25-23 with 5 minutes left in the first half, only to be answered by the Crusaders.
Moore’s two 3s and his three-point play ignited an 18-4 UMHB run to a 41-29 advantage, before Schreiner scored the final five points of the half to trim the Crusaders’ halftime lead to 41-34.
“If we get to where we can play defense like we did early more consistently, this group has chance to be pretty good,” Crusaders coach Ken DeWeese said.
A 12-0 UMHB run to open the second half gave the Crusaders a 19-point edge, and eight points by Moore in a span of 2 minutes helped UMHB to a 70-45 lead with 11:32 remaining.
Schreiner got 17 points from Aries Frederick, 15 from Paul Wells, 14 from Chase Pinter and 12 from Cameron Davis. But the Mountaineers, who stayed in it by making 13 3s, struggled for long stretches against the Crusaders’ defensive pressure, committing 24 turnovers — 18 of them on steals by UMHB.
The Crusaders shot 40 percent (31-of-66) from the floor, were 22-for-30 from the line and outrebounded the Mountaineers 49-40.
“I didn’t know what was going to transpire. We have 14 guys, and nine of them are new. The good news is that the new guys aren’t freshmen,” DeWeese said. “I’m fairly well pleased with how it went.”
UMHB continues its non-conference schedule with games in North Carolina against Guilford on Friday and North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday, followed by a matchup with Averett on Sunday in Virginia. The Crusaders’ next home game is Nov. 30 against Trinity.