COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: TC wraps up season-opening tournament
TYLER — Temple College closed out its stay at the season-opening Rose City Classic on Saturday with a pair of losses.
The Lady Leopards (1-3), who opened the two-day event Friday by splitting a pair of matches, dropped their first match Saturday to Navarro 25-12, 25-8, 25-14 before falling 25-5, 25-16, 25-23 to Tyler.
Breonna Fleming registered 16 kills over Saturday’s matches, Emily Whorley had 23 assists and Lisa Gonzalez 20 assists. Jamie Agnew chipped in eight kills against Tyler.
TC has its home opener at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Western Texas.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Salado’s boys, girls take second in 1A-4A division at Belton meet
Area runners fared well in the Belton Invitational’s Class 1A-4A division Friday at Wildflower Country Club.
Salado’s Jaci McGregor scored gold with a time of 12 minutes, 11.4 seconds in the girls 2-mile race and her win paced a second-place showing from the Lady Eagles, who finished behind meet champion Liberty Hill.
Holy Trinity Catholic’s Abby Rockwood (fifth, 13:21.3), Salado’s Anna Lesley (sixth, 13:27.6), Troy’s Cassidy Halfmann (eighth, 13:32.7) and Lampasas’ Abby Valdez (10th, 13:46.7) represented the local contingent among the top 10.
Liberty Hill and Salado also finished 1-2 in the boys team standings. The Eagles had a pair of runners place in the top 10 after the 3-mile excursion, with Logan Rickey (16:58.1) taking second and Grant Sellers (18:00.4) crossing in sixth.
Holy Trinity Catholic’s Bruce Reed was fourth in 17:50.4.