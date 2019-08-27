SALADO — Eagles head coach Alan Haire described Salado senior Caleb Self as a competitor.
A 10-letter word might not seem like a very detailed characterization, but in Self’s case, it packs plenty with it. His feelings on what Salado’s mindset is this season are just the start.
“I think we’re trying to outwork people,” Self said with a quiet, confident and thought-out demeanor, which backed Haire’s slightly more lengthy profile on the three-year varsity starter.
“He takes things pretty serious,” Haire added.
Among those things Self is particularly serious about is his final year with the Eagles that will first include trying to get the football program a return ticket to the postseason after a 4-6 season in 2018, then basketball and then baseball.
Also grouped into what the multi-sport athlete places on his list of important priorities is making sure he follows as closely to the principles his dad, Nate, has passed on. Self said Nate, a retired Army veteran, has been and continues to be a major influence and guiding force during his youth.
Nate has had such an impact on Self that the 6-foot, 180-pound outside linebacker has aspirations of either getting into West Point or the University of Oklahoma’s ROTC program.
“From a young age, he’s always taught me to treat others with respect,” Self said. “He’s the epitome of selflessness. He was in the Army and everything, so all of those values he has instilled in me and my siblings. He does everything the right way. He doesn’t take shortcuts.
“You don’t really have an excuse to not be an upstanding citizen if you have an example like that to look up to.”
Self said he’s trying to emulate on the field some of what he’s learned, such as being a leader by putting others before him.
“Senior year, I think for all of us seniors that have stuck with it, there is a sense of urgency to win and to lead the younger guys toward success, not only on the football field but also be positive influences in the realm of life,” Self said.
Organized baseball and basketball preceded football. The gridiron beckoned in middle school, and Self played for the sixth-grade tackle team, but the helmets and pads didn’t replace the glove, bat or basketball shorts. Self, who come spring time is the Eagles’ center fielder, said he’s always been encouraged to pursue multiple sports.
“I think it’s important to be versatile,” he said. “Each sport teaches you different things and different challenges and it does help your mindset when you take something from one sport and apply it to another.”
Self was an incoming freshman when Haire was hired by his alma mater to get the program back facing the right direction. By his sophomore year, he was slotted in as the team’s starting safety, and what a year it turned out to be. The Eagles soared to a 12-2 record and advanced to the Class 4A Division II state quarterfinals.
“Watching the 12-2 seniors, how they carried themselves and how they worked, hard work really does pay off. And if you put in the work at practice and if you buy in to what the coaches are preaching then you’ll succeed on the field and in life,” Self said.
Last season wasn’t quite as memorable but did pave way for Self’s move from the secondary to linebacker. An injury prompted the switch, one that likely was inevitable anyway, and Self credited Salado’s coaching staff for its part in aiding what’s mostly been a smooth transition to a position that requires much of the same energy and effort Self was used to producing.
Self also said he made sure to watch former Eagles linebackers such as Jacob Wilk, Tate Harvey and Rustin Hale, who “set the foundation of how to play the position, and it’s really been fun to watch them and learn from them. Even though I was at safety, I kind of got the feel for it.”
“I think we kind of gradually worked him into his natural position of outside linebacker,” Haire said. “For us, we’re just looking for kids that work hard and go full speed, and that’s what he does. He just has a competitive spirit that you like. Winning and losing mean something to him.”
If the wins and losses mean something, the statistics apparently do not. Self said he has no idea the amount of tackles and turnovers he has to his credit over the last two seasons.
He knows this, though.
“It’s senior year. We’ve had success in the past, but we want to be our own team now and do what we can to win,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to competing.”