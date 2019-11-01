BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — “In my wildest dreams I didn’t know how good we were. I knew we were a good football team I just didn’t know how good,” Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach said at the end of Friday night’s game.
The Eagles’ latest feat showed just how good they are.
Bruceville-Eddy’s 46-39 win over the Bosqueville Bulldogs at Eagle Field made the Eagles not just the best in District 8-2A-I but perhaps the best in school history.
The Eagles (9-1, 6-0) secured the program’s first district title since 1985 and the first outright crown since 1980. The nine wins also are the most in school history since the 11-3 team of 1983 that was the last to win a playoff game.
“For the team, it means the world, first time we’ve been outright district champs “ said running back Nathan Quattlebaum, who had 291 yards rushing and four touchdowns. “For me, I just wanted to make the playoffs and just win”
The Eagles locked up a playoff berth last week, and Friday’s game was about making sure they were the top seed.
The Bulldogs (4-5, 3-2), who had a shot to share the title with a win, played better for most of the first half. Blaine Reynolds had three touchdown runs to offset one by Quattlebaum as Bosqueville built a 19-7 lead midway through the second quarter
The Eagles came storming back in the final 5½ minutes of the half, starting with a 43-yard touchdown run by Quattlebaum
“I just had to put everything else out of my mind and do what I do best,” Quattlebaum said.
Bruceville-Eddy’s Cody Janek intercepted a pass on the first play of the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession, leading to a 25-yard TD pass from Trapper Ensor to TJ Jarmon that tied it at 19.
A bad snap on fourth down of the Bulldogs’ next possession gave the Eagles the ball with less than a minute to play at the Bosqueville 17. Ensor hit Levi LaFavers from 11 yards out, giving Bruceville-Eddy a 25-19 halftime lead.
“That was awesome,” Shoppach said. “Getting them to understand this is the best football team in the regular season this team has ever had, sometimes they have to get reminded of that. After the first quarter, we had to remind them this is our football game to win, not the other way around. Once we had that conversation, they played like the 9-1 football team they are.”
The Eagles never trailed after that but had to fight off the Bulldogs, who were trying to earn back-to-back district titles.
Down a touchdown and driving at the Eagles 43 in the fourth quuarter, the Bulldogs fumbled and Bruceville-Eddy’s Christian Martinez recovered to allow the Eagles to eat up the majority of the clock.
Bruceville-Eddy didn’t score on the possession but forced the Bulldogs to use their timeouts. Once Bosqueville got the ball back, it was forced to go for it on fourth-and-long. The incomplete pass gave the Eagles the ball and the celebration awaited.
“I’m going to give credit to our defense tonight because (defensive coordinator Jeff) Nuner and his staff did a great job stopping the second-best running back (Reynolds) in this district,” said Shoppach, whose team is sidle next week before the playoffs begin. “We did our thing, scored our points, but that defense came up with three big stops and a turnover and that was the difference in the game.”
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 46, BOSQUEVILLE 39
Bosqueville 13 6 14 6 — 39
Bruceville-Eddy 7 18 21 0 — 46
Bos — Blaine Reynolds 69 run (kick failed)
B-E — Nathan Quattlebaum 63-run (John Lopez kick)
Bos — Reynolds 8 run (Ian Guerrero kick)
Bos — Reynolds 1 run (kick failed)
B-E — Quattlebaum 43 run (pass failed)
B-E — TJ Jarmon 25 pass from Trapper Ensor (kick failed)
B-E — Levi LaFavers 11 pass from Ensor (run failed)
Bos — Reynolds 7 run (kick failed)
B-E — Quattlebaum 50 run (Lopez kick)
B-E — Quattlebaum 4 run (Lopez kick)
Bos — Jace Powers 20 pass from Luke Bradshaw (Reynolds run)
B-E — Jarmon 2 run (Lopez kick)
Bos — Reynolds 1 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bos B-E
First downs 22 18
Rushes-yards 54-365 50-334
Passing yards 154 71
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-29-2 5-8-1
Punts-average 0 5-33.2
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-15 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bosqueville: Reynolds 42-332, Dauvo McDonald 6-51, Larson Hoffmeyer 2-6, team 1-(-10), Bradshaw 4-(—15); Bruceville-Eddy: Quattlebaum 42-291, Ensor 6-29, Jarmon 3-14.
PASSING — Bosqueville: Bradshaw 15-28-2-154, Jayce Powers 0-1-0-0; Bruceville-Eddy: Ensor 5-8-1-71.
RECEIVING — Bosqueville: Ryder Roark 5- 60, Powers 4-54, Hoffmeyer 3-25, Will McLellan 2-11, Reynolds 1-4; Bruceville-Eddy: Jarmon 2-35, LaFavers 2-31, Quattlebaum 1-4.