BELTON — Jacob Mueller is a textbook example of how hard work and persistence can pay off. After plugging along for one season on the junior varsity as a freshman and another as a varsity backup last year, the Mary Hardin-Baylor junior was rewarded with a starting job this season.
All he had to do was move from safety to strongside linebacker and learn his new position in a span of about three weeks.
“I got two interceptions in the second scrimmage against the team from Mexico and was feeling all confident then I saw that I was moving to linebacker,” he said. “I was actually really excited, though, because I’ve always liked the physicality of the game. I was excited that I got to move to linebacker because I love the contact.”
So the 6-foot, 190-pound Mueller went to work in the few weeks leading up to the season opener to learn the intricacies of his new position, which — in the Crusaders’ defensive scheme — is similar to a safety, with some exceptions.
“I had to learn quickly. It’s definitely different. When I first changed positions, I always felt like I needed to be backing up because at safety, you don’t ever want to let anybody past you,” he said. “But at linebacker, you have to be more patient and let people past you. It’s a big change going from backing up to needing to sit still and read run-pass first.
“I definitely have to think more. I have to see what the running back is doing and what the offensive linemen are doing. I have to be way more aware of things at the beginning of every play. In the first three weeks at linebacker, I feel like I’ve learned more defensively than I did the first two years.”
Mueller’s work ethic combined with his ability to learn on the fly has helped push him to third on the team’s tackle list with 18 heading into this afternoon’s matchup between No. 1 UMHB (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) and McMurry (0-4, 0-3) at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene.
His production hasn’t surprised Crusaders defensive coordinator Larry Harmon, who gave Mueller a shot at linebacker based on the player’s effort.
“One thing Jacob has always done is he plays hard,” Harmon said. “I thought he earned it because of his commitment to the team and how hard he practices and how hard he plays. I thought he deserved a chance to be on the field as a starter.
“His effort has not varied one iota. He still plays hard while he is still learning the position. There are things he needs to master, but he is starting to see things faster. Right now when he lines up and sees the formation, he’s probably thinking about defending 10 plays. We need to get that number down to two. That just comes with experience and studying film, and he’ll get better every week.”
Steady improvement is a theme of Mueller’s college career to this point. An all-state player in high school at Fort Worth Boswell, he arrived at UMHB expecting to contribute immediately.
It didn’t happen. His freshman year on the JV squad was followed by a sophomore varsity season in which he appeared in all 15 games but tallied just 14 tackles — four fewer than he has through three games this season.
“I was definitely frustrated my first year, but I feel like it was a blessing in disguise,” he said. “Whenever you do get moved up (to varsity) and get to play, you appreciate everything so much more because you worked for it.
“When you’re on the JV, you feel like you should be on the varsity. But once you grow as a player you see, ‘Maybe I wasn’t ready.’ I definitely appreciate the whole process of getting to where I am now.”
And where Mueller is now is the top of the depth chart at strongside linebacker for the defending NCAA Division III champion and top-ranked team in the country.
It has been a whirlwind of a ride.
“I will say that I was one of those people that got here and thought, ‘I was all-state in high school, so I will definitely start here.’ It really is a shock when you see that everybody is as good as you,” he said. “I’ve always had a good work ethic, though. You really do have to work and learn fast here. Everything is quicker.”