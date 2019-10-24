Reagan Ramsey, Abby Rockwood and Katie Jolly all face different paths going forward. All three placed in the top 20 to lead the Holy Trinity Catholic girls team to a second-place finish in the Class 2A race at the TAPPS cross country state meet Monday in Waco.
With Ramsey set to graduate in May, Rockwood will be the team’s leader next year as a senior, and Jolly — a freshman — will continue to lead the youth movement for the Lady Celtics.
“The three of them have been the leaders on this team with their times and attitudes,” said Holy Trinity head coach John Warnes, whose team has reached state in each of his seven years in charge. “Reagan and Abby have been doing this for a while now, and we knew Katie could come in and have an immediate impact. It’s been special seeing it all come together.”
Ramsey — who placed 13th overall with a time of 14 minutes, 10.2 seconds over the 2-mile course — concluded her high school cross country career with a fourth trip to state, helping Holy Trinity to another medal finish. Rockwood was ninth in 13:34.4 in her third trip to state, and Jolly finished 18th in 14:24.7. Carisa Torralva, Sydney Jolly, Madison Dent and Sadie Castelo rounded out the Lady Celtics’ silver-medalist team.
“We all hit some of our best times on the course and had a really good overall showing,” said Ramsey, who hopes to run cross country in college. “It couldn’t have been more perfect. Obviously we wanted to win, but getting second is not bad at all. It’s a great way to finish up my time with cross country in high school.”
Rockwood was Holy Trinity’s top runner all year long, posting six top-five finishes and winning two meets. She also is widely acknowledged as the Lady Celtics’ most competitive runner, which she doesn’t try to hide.
“It was a little frustrating that we didn’t get St. Paul, again, but that’s OK,” Rockwood said, referencing Shiner St. Paul’s first-place finish with 47 points compared to Holy Trinity’s 80. “I stayed focused on my place. I knew I wanted to get into the top 10, so I mostly focused on staying with the front group. Next year, I’d like to be in the top five.”
With her senior year off in the distance, Rockwood already is thinking of ways to help her team — specifically by becoming a better leader.
“I want to focus more on the team overall rather than just myself,” she said. “Next year, I’ll be relied on for that leadership so I need to focus on how we are doing rather than just how I am doing.”
For Jolly, her main goal was to find her place on her new team. She immediately found success, finishing three meets in the top 10 and six in the top 15.
Still, reaching the state meet was nerve-wracking.
“I was very nervous, mainly because it was my first time. I wanted to make a good impression,” Jolly said. “It felt really cool to run it and be a part of the team. I always thought that it was a great achievement to run at that high of a level for TAPPS.”
With the performances put in by past runners and the amount of young talent present, the future of Holy Trinity girls cross country looks strong.
“We’ve shown that we consistently are successful, and people notice,” Warnes said. “Reagan will hand off the team to Abby. And after next year, Abby will hand it off to Katie. It just shows that no matter who comes or goes, we have great runners who are willing to do anything to be great.”
Nathan Orf (12:12.8) was ninth for Holy Trinity’s best finish in the boys 5-kilometer race. The Central Texas Christian girls team was seventh and the CTCS boys were ninth in the 3A competition.