To say Temple was dominant against Bryan Rudder may be an understatement. The Wildcats forced 30 turnovers, had 12 players score and led by more than 30 points for much of the fourth quarter during a 74-39 win Monday in an early afternoon contest because of the Thanksgiving schedule.
The victory kept Temple (4-0) undefeated going into the holiday break. Still, Michael Thomas didn’t celebrate once the final buzzer sounded at Wildcat Gym. He and his squad understand that this is just the appetizer and the full-course meal is still yet to be served.
“There’s a lot of stuff we have to clean up,” the second-year Temple head coach said. “We put them on the free throw line, a lot. They probably shot around 25 free throws. We’ve got to clean it up and get some of our football guys in better shape.”
One of those football guys, Quentin Johnston, looked comfortable playing in Temple’s second home game of the season. The 6-foot-5 senior posted a team-high 19 points off the bench and finished 9-for-12 from the field, including 5-for-5 in the second half.
Elcid Smith added 12 points while going 2-for-5 from the 3-point arc, Leon Hudson finished with eight points and Jaden Pate chipped in seven on 3-of-4 shooting.
Dre Minor led the Rangers with 20 points while going 8-for-14 from the free throw line.
Rudder (0-2) turned over the ball eight times in both the first and second quarters, and Temple capitalized by turning defense into offense. The Wildcats opened the second period with a 12-2 run, and Johnston made it 27-12 with a dunk with 2:25 left in the frame before Temple went into halftime with a 33-18 lead.
“We preach defense because defense converts into our offense,” said Pate, who missed most of last season because of a wrist injury. “That’s basically what we center around is focusing on defense. It’s been a good start to the year. We’re confident, but we’re staying humble.”
Temple opened the second half with an 11-4 run, fueled in part by 3-pointers from Pate and Smith and a low-post bucket by Johnston that pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 44-22 with 4:31 left in the third. Johnston scored on a fast break, and Carlos Torres converted a layup that gave Temple a 30-point lead at 52-22 with 2:25 remaining in the period.
The Wildcats forced eight turnovers in the third while outscoring Rudder 21-7.
“This was the second varsity game for every player on my team. There are no returners from last year’s team, so we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “It’s not to make excuses, but we have a long way to go. Right now, I’ve got to figure out who wants to really be out there.”
Temple shot 41 percent (31-for-75) from the field and made three of eight attempts from beyond the arc. The Rangers shot 40 percent (12-for-30) but made 19 fewer baskets and attempted 25 fewer shots than Temple. Rudder went 14-of-24 from the free throw line, compared to Temple’s 7-of-16.
Hudson’s dunk in transition gave Temple a 9-4 lead midway through the first quarter, and the Wildcats led 13-8 after the opening frame. Temple never trailed and saw its lead grow to as many as 33 after back-to-back dunks by Johnston and Hudson in the fourth that made it 60-27 with 5:30 remaining in a game that left the Wildcats with a good taste in their mouths heading into Thanksgiving.
Though according to Pate, few things taste as good as turkey and pie.
“I always try to earn my Thanksgiving dinner,” he said. “Can’t eat too much, though, because we have a lot left to accomplish this year.”
Belton blasts Burnet
Belton also handled business Monday by downing Burnet 84-49 at home for its second win in as many games. The Tigers (2-0) outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 in the first quarter and tacked on 29 points in the third.
“I think we shot the ball really well and did a great job of limiting them to one-shot possessions,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “We got rolling early and the 84 points builds a lot of confidence, but we’re trying to get better every day and work hard on improving.”
T.J. Johnson had a game-high 22 points as four Tigers finished in double figures. Diego Santana scored 15 points, Josh Rardin had 12 and Seth Morgan added 10. The Tigers led 40-19 at halftime and extended their lead to 69-29 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Belton has one more game before the holiday break as the Tigers play at 2:30 p.m. today at Elgin.