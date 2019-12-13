BELTON — For one quarter, the Belton Lady Tigers had Harker Heights coach Shirretha Nelson a little nervous. The rest of the night, her Lady Knights had the Lady Tigers completely flumoxed.
After scoring just one basket in the opening frame, Harker Heights dominated the rest of the game en route to a 48-13 win in a District 12-6A contest Friday night at Tiger Gym.
“They had me a little nervous and a little upset,” Nelson said. “Belton did what they were supposed to do. They came out, were disciplined and played good defense.”
The Lady Tigers (4-10, 0-3) held a 3-2 lead after the first period, getting a basket by Nylah Modeste at the 6:14 mark to start the scoring and a free throw by Campbell Burnett with 36 seconds left in the quarter.
The Lady Knights (17-2, 3-0), who were 1-of-8 shooting in the opening frame, increased their output from there. Belton committed 10 turnovers in the second quarter — and 35 overall — as Harker Heights took over with its aggressiveness and athleticism. The Lady Knights took the lead 22 seconds into the second and held the Lady Tigers scoreless until there was just 28 seconds left in the half for a 24-5 lead at intermission.
“I think fatigue was a big factor,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez said. “It was a factor in them getting turnovers and them getting 3s. When we are tired, we don’t pass well, we don’t see well. I don’t think we are out of shape. But for a team like that, they get on you and you don’t get a break.”
Celise Bobbitt led the second-quarter charge for Heights, scoring nine of her game-high 13 points in the frame. Emri Lovell, who had three steals, added five of her seven points in the second.
“We over-thought our game plan a little bit and didn’t play good defense,” Nelson said of the opening quarter. “We always play aggressive on defense, and I thought we needed to play a little smarter on defense. We were complacent early on and then we got into our groove.”
While Gomez wasn’t pleased with the end result, she did find several positives.
“Nobody is happy about 35 turnovers,” she said. “But right now I am just because I know where we were. The beginning of the season, we were giving up 40 a game, and this is the most aggressive team we’ve seen.”
She also was pleased to hold the Lady Knights to just 48 points.
“They’ve been scoring 60-something in district so far against some good teams,” she said.