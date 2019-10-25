SALADO — The Salado Eagles had three 100-yard rushers and racked up 442 yards on the ground, running over Madisonville for a 43-15 victory in a District 8-4A-II game Friday night.
Wrook Brown rushed 18 times for 191 yards for Salado. Reid Vincent added 136 yards on 14 carries, and Hunter Turk had 100 yards on 17 attempts.
The Eagles (6-2, 3-1) built a 22-15 lead by halftime, getting touchdowns from Brown on runs of 20 and 3 yards and a 35-yard run from Turk. Hutton Haire and Reid Vincent extended the lead to 36-15 in the third quarter, scoring on runs of 1 and 53 yards, respectively. Brown capped the scoring with a 73 yard scamper in the fourth.
Tyrese Brown led the Mustangs (2-7, 0-5) with 84 yards on 17 carries.
SALADO 43, MADISONVILLE 15
Madisonville 6 9 0 0 — 15
Salado 15 7 14 7 — 43
Sal — Wrook Brown 20 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Hunter Turk 35 run (pass good)
Sal — Brown 3 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Hutton Haire 1 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Reid Vincent 53 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 73 run (Brown kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mad Sal
First downs 10 23
Rushes-yards 30-133 53-442
Passing yards 42 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-10-0 0-2-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 5-25 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Madisonville: Tyrese Brown 17-84, Matthew Johnson 5-39, Roderick Holiday 5-7, Corey Johnson 1-3, Armando Juarez 2-0; Salado: Brown 18-191, Vincent 14-136, Turk 17-100, Kaiden Strickland 2-10, Haire 2-5.
PASSING — Madisonville: Brown 4-7-0-42; Salado: Juarez 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING — Madisonville: Doug’kyrn Johnson 4-38, Holiday 1-4.
— Reported by Garrison Rafay
Troy 75
Manor New Tech 6
MANOR — The Troy Trojans got touchdowns from seven players, racked up 406 yards rushing, and never attempted a pass or a punt in a rout of Manor New Tech.
The Trojans (8-1, 5-0) built a 39-0 first-quarter lead on three touchdowns by Zach Hrbacek, one each from Sam Jones and Hunter Martin, and one from Adrian Buxton, who recovered a fumble in the end zone.
The Titans (1-7, 0-4) briefly had a reason to cheer when they scored a second-quarter touchdown, but the Trojans blocked the extra point and Troy’s Kadin Workman returned it for two points to make it 55-6 by halftime.
The second half was more of the same as Kody Kaminski returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Martin added a touchdown run in the third and another in the fourth to produce the 75-6 final score.
Trey Keilers and Tyler Jarolik each had an interception for Troy.
TROY 75, MANOR NEW TECH 6
Troy 39 16 13 7 — 75
New Tech 0 6 0 0 — 6
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 3 run (kick failed)
Troy — Sam Jones 41 run (kick failed)
Troy — Hrbacek 44 run (kick failed)
Troy — Hrbacek 24 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hunter Martin 6 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Adrian Buxton fumble recovery in end zone (McKissick kick)
Troy — Xavier Hernandez 3 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hernandez 7 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Kadin Workman defensive extra-point return
Troy — Kody Kaminski 100 kickoff return (McKissick kick)
Troy — Martin 3 run (kick failed)
Troy — Martin 43 run (McKissick kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy
Rushes-yards 32-406
Passing yards 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Hrbacek 8-150, Martin 9-100, Hernandez 13-96, Jones 1-41, Chris Gibson 1-19.
— Reported by Steve Sebesta
Granger 63
Bartlett 8
GRANGER — Carlos Reyna and D.J. McClelland scored three touchdowns each to lead the Granger Lions past Bartlett in a District 13-2A-II tilt.
Reyna rushed 16 times for 129 yards, and McClelland ran for 124 yards on just seven carries.
The Lions (6-3, 2-1) built a 57-0 lead by halftime on the backs of Reyna and McClelland. Johnny Ryder and Wyatt Bolding got into the act as well, scoring on runs of 16 and 9 yards, respectively.
Bartlett (0-8, 0-2) got on the board in the third quarter when Levonta Davis scored on a 24-yard run. He finished the night with 77 yards on 17 carries.
GRANGER 63, BARTLETT 8
Bartlett 0 0 8 0 — 8
Granger 13 44 6 0 — 63
Gra — Carlos Reyna 13 run (Carlos Garza kick)
Gra — Johnny Ryder 16 run (conversion failed)
Gra — Wyatt Bolding 16 pass from Thomas Rhoades (DJ McClelland run)
Gra — McClelland 9 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Reyna 3 run (Daryl Stefek run)
Gra — Reyna 10 run (kick failed)
Gra — McClelland 12 run (Travunta Fisher run)
Gra — McClelland 60 run (Garza kick)
Bar — Levonta Davis 24 run (David Garcia pass from Jared Cooper)
Gra — Tripp Wilie 10 run (conversion failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bar Gra
First downs 6 23
Rushes-yards 27-104 42-356
Passing yards -2 27
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-6-0 2-4-0
Punts-average 2-7 1-36
Fumbles-lost 3-3 2-0
Penalties-yards 6-58 6-89
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bartlett: L. Davis 17-77, Cooper 4-11, Juan Gonzalez 1-4, Marcus Belcher 1-2; Granger: Reyna 16-129, McClelland 7-124, Donnie Cantwell 4-56, Ryder 3-37, Rhoades 5-11, Wilkie 3-5.
PASSING — Bartlett: Cooper 0-4-0-0, Devonta Davis 1-2-0-1; Granger: Rhoades 2-4-0-27.
RECEIVING — Bartlett: L. Davis 1-1; Granger: Bolding 2-27.
Dallas First Baptist 14
CTCS 12
DALLAS — Central Texas Christian led 12-8 after three quarters but couldn’t hold off Dallas First Baptist, which scored in the fourth to claim the non-district win.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions (4-4) got a 7-yard run from Charlie Hudson to take a 6-0 lead. The Saints (2-7) answered in the third with a 19-yard run by B.J. Higgins, who also scored the 2-point conversion, to take an 8-6 lead.
Hudson put the Lions back in front with a 1-yard run in the third quarter, but Higgins made it 14-12 in the fourth with a 10-yard run.
Hudson rushed 26 times for 141 yards to remain among the area leaders. He has 1,174 yards on 167 carries for the season.
DALLAS FIRST BAPTIST 14,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 12
CTCS 0 6 6 0 — 12
First Baptist 0 0 8 6 — 14
CTCS — Charlie Hudson 7 run (conversion failed)
FB — BJ Higgins 19 run (Higgins run)
CTCS — Hudson 1 run (conversion failed)
FB — Higgins 10 run (conversion failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS FB
First downs 19 23
Rushes-yards 49-232 31-90
Passing yards 24 136
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-8-1 8-24-0
Punts-average 1-40 4-15
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-29 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Hudson 26-141, Carter Smith 15-68, Ryan Turley 4-24, Connor Ling 2-7, Andrew Lange 1-(-9); First Baptist: Higgins 13-42, Josue Preza 6-14, Deshawn Cooley 2-3.
PASSING — CTCS: Smith 1-8-1-24; First Baptist: Preza 7-20-0-125, Higgins 1-4-0-11.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Lange 1-24; First Baptist: Higgins 4-63, Levi Caraway 2-37, Ashton Levells 1-25.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
Lady of the Hills 54
Holy Trinity Cath. 6
KERRVILLE — Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills (2-4, 1-2) built a 36-0 lead by halftime en route to a TAPPS six-man Division II-2 victory over Holy Trinity Catholic.
The game was called with a minute left in the third quarter because of the 45-point mercy rule.
The Celtics (1-7, 0-3) got a third-quarter touchdown when Nick Estrada caught a 56-yard scoring pass from Jace Martin.
The Hawks are 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in district.
KERRVILLE OUR LADY OF THE HILLS 56,
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 6
Holy Trinity 0 0 0 x — 6
OLH 16 20 18 x — 56
HT — Nick Estrada 56 pass from Jace Martin (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Zaylin Blackwood 6-20.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Guido Zecca 4-29, Blackwood 3-48, Patrick Weisbruch 3-20, Neri Navarro 3-14, Estrada 2-64.
— Reported by Ike Eichelkraut
Jarrell 37
Academy 35
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The Jarrell Cougars (4-4, 1-3) held off a late charge by the Academy Bumblebees (2-7, 1-4) in a District 10-3A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Thrall 48
Rosebud-Lott 0
TRAVIS — The Thrall Tigers (6-3, 3-2) shut out the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (0-8, 0-4) in a District 13-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Buckholts 20
McDade 14
BUCKHOLTS — The Buckholts Badgers (3-5, 1-0) held off the McDade Bulldogs (2-5, 1-0) in a District 14-1A-II opener.
No other information was reported before press time.