KILLEEN — The vast confines of Leo Buckley Stadium had been an oasis of sorts for Belton, which entering a District 12-6A clash with Killeen Shoemaker was 8-1 in its previous nine games at Killeen ISD’s complex.
The Grey Wolves, showcasing that the league-wide talk of their up-and-coming ways certainly carries some substance, turned it into a den of doom Thursday night.
Shoemaker’s tone-setting first half led to an 18-point advantage by the break, and the Grey Wolves withstood a spirited comeback bid by the Tigers for a 42-23 victory.
"I thought we fought well in the second half, but we can’t get off to slow starts and we can’t make mistakes," Belton coach Sam Skidmore said. "But they are much improved and Coach (Toby) Foreman has done a good job since he’s been there and really turned the program around."
Shoemaker, which went winless in 2016 and '17 and 2-8 last season and snapped a three-game losing streak to Belton, kept its 21-3 halftime lead into a high-scoring fourth quarter, when Belton’s offense awoke and the teams traded highlights.
The Tigers (2-3, 2-1) made it 21-9 on the first play of the final period with quarterback Ruben Jimenez’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Luke Bramlett. Shoemaker (2-2, 1-1) answered with Devin Brown’s 13-yard TD run that was countered with Javier Luna’s 3-yard rushing score to leave Belton down 28-16.
Jimenez and Wriley Madden’s 42-yard TD connection got the Tigers within 28-23, but Shoemaker had another response in Monaray Baldwin’s 44-yard catch-and-run to the end zone with 4:31 left.
Belton drove to the Shoemaker 13-yard line, but Jimenez’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone and the Grey Wolves iced it in style via De’Andre Exford’s 67-yard TD scamper.
Jimenez finished 19-of-29 passing for 245 yards and two TDs. Madden led Belton with six catches for 107 yards, and Bramlett caught five for 87.
"We are still learning how to win, and we have a lot of underclassmen so, what you see this year is what you’re going to get next year, too. We’re just going to be a year older and a year better," said Foreman, whose team led Temple 21-10 in the third quarter last week before losing 38-28. "But, tonight, we came in and the game plan was hard on defense, and we didn’t do a good job of stopping (Jimenez) at all. He almost beat us single-handedly. He’s a special player.
"Praise to our kids and coaches, we bounced back tonight.
Brown churned out 141 yards rushing, and Exford added 131 among Shoemaker’s 362-yard ground attack.
"They have two very dynamic running backs who can make a lot of plays," Skidmore said. "We have to do better job of executing assignments on defense. At the same time, offense, we have to get going, too.'
The Grey Wolves controlled tempo, time of possession and, most important to them, the scoreboard in a dominant first half by the home team. Shoemaker outgained the Tigers 279-109 and ran 37 plays to Belton’s 19.
Shoemaker scored on its first three drives using a combination of bruising runs and big-gainers while holding Belton to a field goal to take its advantage after 24 minutes.
Brown’s weaving 16-yard TD run punctuated the Grey Wolves’ initial 10-play, 76-yard drive that took up more than 4 minutes, which they followed with a 15-play, 75-yard scoring excursion that ate up 7 minutes. Ty Bell’s play-action pass on third down for a 1-yard TD to Jalen Guillory capped that march.
After Belton’s best possession of the first half — in which it punted three times — that netted Logan Smith’s 35-yard field goal, Shoemaker celebrated Baldwin’s 73-yard dash up the right sideline at 4:59 of the second quarter.
Belton’s Trent West limited further damage with an interception in the end zone as first-half time expired, though not nearly enough on a rough night for the Tigers, who host Temple next week.
KILLEEN SHOEMAKER 42, BELTON 23
Belton 0 3 0 20 — 23
Shoemaker 7 14 0 21 — 42
Sho — Devin Brown 16 run (Kaleel Pomerlee kick)
Sho — Jalen Guillory 1 pass from Ty Bell (Pomerlee kick)
Bel — Logan Smith 35 field goal
Sho — Monaray Baldwin 73 run (Pomerlee kick)
Bel — Luke Bramlett 32 pass from Ruben Jimenez (pass failed)
Sho — Brown 13 run (Pomerlee kick)
Bel — Javier Luna 3-run (Smith kick)
Bel — Wriley Madden 42 pass from Jimenez (Smith kick)
Sho — Baldwin 42 pass from Bell (Pomerlee kick)
Sho — De’Andre Exford 67 run (Pomerlee kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Sho
First downs 20 23
Rushes-yards 31-182 42-362
Passing yards 245 166
Comp.-Att.-Int. 19-29-0 12-20-1
Punts-average 3-39.3 2-33
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-44 5-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton: Mike Davis 15-93, Jimenez 9-32, Nicholas Cipolla 2-27, Luna 4-22, Bramlett 1-8; Shoemaker: Brown 15-141, Exford 13-131, Bell 11-9, Baldwin 3-81.
PASSING — Belton: Jimenez 19-29-0-245; Shoemaker: Bell 12-20-1-166.
RECEIVING — Belton: Madden 6-107, Bramlett 5-87, Seth Morgan 4-46, Jason Stephens 1-8, Luna 1-2, Keagan Wolfe 1-0, Davis 1-(-5); Shoemaker: Baldwin 4-98, DaShawn McCubbins 3-29, Trenton Hudson 2-20, Omari Evans 1-10, Exford 1-8, Guillory 1-1.