BOYS
THORNDALE TOURNAMENT
Cameron Yoe 76, Smithville 48
Yoe 24 19 17 16 — 76
Smithville 7 15 9 17 — 48
Yoe — Melton 18, Stewart 13, Spikes 12, Bynaum 8, K. Young 6, TK. Young 6, Booze 5, Holloman 2, Wright 1.
Smithville — Juarez 20, Johnson 14, Janacek 6, Hodge 5, Green 3.
Cameron Yoe 67, Belton JV 46
Yoe 20 19 12 16 — 67
Belton JV 13 11 10 12 — 46
Yoe — Stewart 19, Melton 16, Young 12, Spikes 6, Booze 5, Holloman 5, Bynaum 4.
Belton JV — Henry 9, Davis 7, Clayton 7, Whitman 6, Reed 5, Hirwa 4, Luna 3, Ever 3, Hayes 2.
CENTERVILLE TOURNAMENT
Rosebud-Lott 75, Rockdale 63
Rosebud-Lott 16 21 17 21 — 75
Rockdale 13 14 14 22 — 63
Rosebud-Lott (8-4) — S. Buhl 26, Z. Buhl 17, Reyna 14, Adamez 12, Perez 2, Cortez 2, Salsiccia 2
Rockdale — Marino 19, Loth 18, Dansby 10, Blaire 8, Mitchell 4, Butler 4
Anderson-Shiro 76,
Rosebud-Lott 68 (20T)
Anderson-Shiro 9 18 12 16 7 14 — 76
Rosebud-Lott 16 16 8 15 7 6 — 68
Rosebud-Lott (8-5) — Reyna 26, S. Buhl 17, Adamez 13, Truesdale 7, Z. Buhl 4, Perez 1
MARTIN’S MILL TOURNAMENT
Academy 63, Graford 54
Graford 14 7 10 23 — 54
Academy 18 16 16 13 — 63
Grayford — Harrison 16, Butler 14, Ford 11, Manley 4, Matthews 3, Kincaid 3, Lemley 3.
Academy (7-3) — McWilliams 12, Cephus 11, Ta. Rambeau 10, Franklin 9, Preddie 8, Tr. Rambeau 6, Mraz 3, Lambert 3, Simmons 2.
Academy 64, Canton 63
Academy 19 20 14 11 — 64
Canton 16 16 18 13 — 63
Academy (8-3) — Ta. Rambeau 21, McWilliams 15, Franklin 9, Preddie 8, Tr. Rambeau 6, Cephus 2, Simmons 2, White 1.
Canton — Collier 15, Tidwell 14, Fenner 13, Kellar 8, Pickens 8, Hawkins 2, Nelson 2.
GIRLS
FAIRFIELD TOURNAMENT
West 58, Gatesville 55
Gatesville 11 17 9 18 — 55
West 11 10 17 20 — 58
Gatesville — Washington 27, Jones 8, Jaynes 6, L. Smalley 5, Nolte 3, Chacon 3, C. Smalley 3
West — Jones 21, Simmons 10, Sulak 9, Hromadka 6, M. Kucera 5, Holloman 4, L. Kucera 2
Gatesville 58, Ennis 31
Ennis 2 7 10 12 — 31
Gatesville 16 15 13 14 — 58
Ennis — Harris 7, Grimes 7, H. Pace 6, Walker 4, King 4, R. Pace 2, Robinson 1
Gatesville — Warren 14, Washington 11, Ward 8, Jones 4, C. Smalley 4, Coward 4, Jaynes 4, L. Smalley 3, Nolte 3, Chacon 3
BREMOND TOURNAMENT
Holland 46, Calvert 28
Calvert 9 4 5 10 — 28
Holland 13 9 11 13 — 46
Holland (6-5) — Cortez 10, Kurtz 9, Dickey 7, Montelongo 6, Kriczky 6, Carter 4, Martinez 4.
Holland 49, Bosqueville 32
Holland 25 9 9 6 — 49
Bosqueville 9 6 6 11 — 32
Holland (7-5) — Kurtz 15, Montelongo 12, Dickey 8, Kriczky 4, Martinez 4, Wolf 3, Cross 3.
