HEWITT — Two weeks after a turnover-plagued performance sabotaged Hewitt Midway’s 38-game district winning streak, the Panthers flipped the script at the Temple Wildcats’ expense Friday night.
Temple had a prime opportunity to clinch the outright District 12-6A championship against nemesis Midway at Panther Stadium, but three lost fumbles and an interception in the first half helped fast-starting Midway seize a commanding 31-0 lead, and the Wildcats couldn’t contain quarterback Jared Moore and running back Will Nixon as the Panthers charged to a 52-28 victory.
“Six turnovers. Against a good team, you can’t do that and expect to come back from 30 points,” said Temple senior Anthony Jackson, who rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns but lost a first-quarter fumble that Midway safety Ben Smedshammer returned 89 yards for a TD. “We finally played a game where we hit adversity. This game will humble you.”
Falling to 0-6 against Midway since 2012, Temple (7-2, 6-1) committed six turnovers overall — three fumbles, three interceptions — as its winning streak was stopped at seven games. The Wildcats hadn’t lost since throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble in their season opener against Round Rock Cedar Ridge.
“It was a bad night to have a bad night,” said Temple fourth-year coach Scott Stewart, now 0-4 against Midway. “We played hard, just not very well. It’s only a failure if you don’t learn from it.”
Reigning 12-6A champion Midway (6-3, 6-1) clinched a Class 6A Division II playoff berth and tied Temple for the league lead. The Wildcats can earn at least a share of their first district title since 2015 by beating Copperas Cove at home in next Friday’s finale, while the Panthers can grab at least a share with a win at Belton.
If Temple and Midway finish tied, the Panthers would host a bi-district game because they beat Temple, and the Wildcats would travel to undefeated defending state champion Longview for a D-II bi-district battle.
“I’m really proud of our guys. We jumped out early, then you saw what Temple did in the second half,” fourth-year Midway coach Jeff Hulme said. “They’ll bounce back. We’ve got to finish and play one more week.”
The Nebraska-committed Nixon riddled Temple’s defense, rushing 26 times for 189 yards and second-half touchdowns of 30 and 9 yards. Moore was a force, throwing for 183 yards with two TDs to Xavier Harris and running for 101 yards with second-quarter scores of 18 and 15 yards.
“We had a chip on our shoulder. Will and I saw this website that said we had a 31 percent chance to win,” Moore said. “We all believed in our game plan.”
Temple senior quarterback Vance Willis started after missing 1½ games with a knee injury. He passed for 121 yards and rushed for 61 with two 14-yard touchdowns but lost a first-half fumble and threw two second-half interceptions.
Sophomore running back Samari Howard, who quarterbacked Temple last week, rushed for 107 yards.
Midway’s Eli Garvin intercepted a Willis pass at midfield midway through the first quarter, followed by Moore’s 50-yard TD strike to Harris for a 10-0 lead. Temple then marched to Midway’s 5-yard line, but Jackson fumbled and Smedshammer raced 89 yards for a 17-0 advantage that grew to 31-0 on Moore’s two scoring runs.
“I don’t know if the moment was too big (for the defense),” Stewart said. “It’s just inconsistency with our fits. We got handled up front some.”
HEWITT MIDWAY 52, TEMPLE 28
Temple 0 7 14 7 — 28
Midway 17 14 14 7 — 52
Mid — Bryce Boland 37 field goal
Mid — Xavier Harris 50 pass from Jared Moore (Boland kick)
Mid — Ben Smedshammer 89 fumble return (Boland kick)
Mid — Moore 18 run (Boland kick)
Mid — Moore 15 run (Boland kick)
Tem — Vance Willis 14 run (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Mid — Harris 8 pass from Moore (Boland kick)
Tem — Willis 14 run (Wagaman kick)
Mid — Will Nixon 30 run (Boland kick)
Tem — Anthony Jackson 60 run (Wagaman kick)
Mid — Nixon 9 run (Boland kick)
Tem — Jackson 6 run (Wagaman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem Mid
First downs 18 23
Rushes-yards 39-323 44-294
Passing yards 121 183
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-19-3 13-21-2
Punts-average 3-39.3 4-32.8
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0
Penalties-yards 3-30 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Jackson 15-140, Samari Howard 14-107, Willis 8-61, Thomas McVade 1-13, Luke Allen 1-2; Midway: Nixon 26-189, Moore 14-101, Jaden Johnson 2-2, D’Mire McDounagh 2-2.
PASSING — Temple: Willis 6-17-2-121, Howard 0-2-1-0, Howard; Midway: Moore 13-21-2-183.
RECEIVING — Temple: Quentin Johnston 2-64, Tyson Magana 1-29, KD Freeman 1-20, AJ McDuffy 1-7, Montavian Carlysle 1-1; Midway: Harris 4-79, Jaylon Gibson 6-79, Kaleb Fonteneaux 2-20, Zach Stewart 1-5.