MAGNOLIA — Cameron Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear takes pride in his team’s ability to be multi-dimensional on offense. No matter the opponent, the Yoemen are confident that they can not only adjust and score but also excel.
So after running for 379 yards last week in a bi-district win over West, the Yoemen switched things up against Diboll’s stout run defense Friday night.
Braden Brashear threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Zakorien Spikes caught four passes for 139 yards and two scores, and Yoe shut out the Lumberjacks after the first quarter to secure a 21-6 win in a Class 3A Division I area-round playoff game at Mustang Stadium.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be tough to run against them,” said Tommy Brashear, whose team beat Diboll 59-34 in last year’s second round. “They have an outstanding defensive front, one of the best we’ve seen in probably several years. But we felt like we could take advantage of their pass defense.”
Yoe (11-1) outscored Diboll 21-0 in the second quarter and set up a regional semifinal meeting with defending state champion Grandview next week at a time and site to be determined.
After Diboll (11-1) took an early 6-0 lead on a 2-yard run by D’arius McMillian (131 yards rushing) with 3:19 left in the first quarter, the Yoemen went to work in the second.
Brashear connected with Kobe Young for an 18-yard TD pass, and the point after put Yoe on top. The Yoemen then executed a short kickoff, recovered the ball at the Diboll 35 and scored on the next play with a pass from Brashear to Spikes for a 14-6 lead with just more than 10 minutes left before halftime.
“We knew we would have to throw the ball, and we have really good receivers,” Braden Brashear said. “They get open and make plays. I didn’t have to do much except catch and throw, basically.”
Diboll punted after failing to gain any yards on its next drive, and Yoe continued to victimize the Lumberjacks’ secondary. A short punt gave the Yoemen the ball at the Diboll 37, and Brashear connected with Spikes again on a 20-yard TD pass with 7 minutes left in the quarter. Diboll drove into Yoemen territory on its next drive, but Dylan Maskunas was intercepted by Yoe’s Zane Zeinert to thwart another Lumberjacks possession.
“I feel like we’re making Cameron relevant again,” Braden Brashear said. “We’re tired of people saying that we’re not what we used to be. Our goal is to show people otherwise.”
Yoe held Maskunas to 5-of-22 passing for 66 yards and two interceptions. Zeinert’s pick was followed by Nico Vargas’ interception in the third quarter on Diboll’s first drive of the second half.
“Defense was lights out. We challenged our kids to match their intensity and physicality, and I think our kids did that,” Tommy Brashear said. “It’s a shame that we had to meet in the second round because we’re both good enough to go multiple rounds deep.”
While Diboll managed to move the ball, Yoe came up with key stops, especially on the Lumberjacks’ final offensive possession. Vargas sacked Maskunas for an 11-yard loss to move Diboll from the Yoemen 17 to the 28, and Spikes broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down to give the ball back to Yoe with 3:17 left in the game.
CAMERON YOE 21, DIBOLL 6
Diboll 6 0 0 0 — 21
Yoe 0 21 0 0 — 6
Dib — D’aris McMillan 2 run
Yoe — Kobe Young 18 pass from Braden Brashear (Axel Martinez kick)
Yoe — Zakorien Spikes 35 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Spikes 20 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Dib Yoe
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 51-225 16-30
Passing yards 66 272
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-22-2 17-25-1
Punts-average 4-25 4-33
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-51 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Diboll: McMillan 29-131, Jeremiah Gums 9-34, Chris Teal 2-20, Dylan Maskunas 6-14, Chase Tamez 2-9, Jermiah Settler-Watts 1-9, Tyveon Williams 2-8; Yoe: Nico Vargas 5-20, James DeBose 8-5, Brashear 3-5.
PASSING — Diboll: Maskunas 5-22-2-66; Yoe: Brashear 17-25-1-272.
RECEIVING — Diboll: Demaria Cook 1-24, Teal 1-14, Williams 1-12, McMillan 1-9, Landon Dodge 1-7; Yoe: Spikes 4-139, Young 6-70, Jaidyn Sanchez 3-40, Pharrell Hemphill 2-19, DeBose 2-4.