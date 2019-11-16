ALPINE — With the first round of the playoffs looming next week as the defense of its national title begins in earnest, No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor picked up some postseason steam Saturday at the expense of the Sul Ross State Lobos.
UMHB churned out 427 total yards, got three touchdowns from its defense and shut down Sul Ross State for the overwhelming majority of the afternoon, capping the regular season with a 77-14 thrashing of the Lobos at Jackson Field.
The Crusaders (10-0, 9-0 American Southwest Conference) stretched their winning streak to 25 games ahead of the release of the 32-team playoff bracket today, when UMHB will learn the identity of next week’s first-round opponent — the first step in what the Crusaders hope is a march to their second consecutive NCAA Division III championship.
“I feel pretty good. I think we’re in a good spot right now,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said.
UMHB built a 27-0 lead with Jase Hammack’s 56-yard TD throw to Brenton Martin on the game’s second play, two Anthony Avila field goals, Tommy Bowden’s 16-yard scoring toss to Jonel Reed, and Justin Theriot’s 17-yard TD run.
Other than a brief lapse in performance late in the first half — when Sul Ross State (3-7, 3-6) scored its first touchdown, recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and cashed it in for another TD in a span of 14 seconds — UMHB was on cruise control.
“We were playing some other guys who we’re going to need to count on to make some plays,” Fredenburg said of the defensive stretch in which the Lobos posted their only points. “They made mistakes and will learn from it. Overall, our defense is really playing well right now.”
The Crusaders answered Sul Ross State’s scoring spurt with 14 points on Marquis Duncan’s 2-yard plunge and Tommy Bowden’s 3-yard run in the final 1:32 of the half for a 43-14 lead at intermission.
After totaling 329 yards in the first half, the Crusaders had just 98 over the final two quarters but got plenty of scoring help from their defense with interception returns of 29 and 75 yards by Mikkah Hackett, and 14 yards by Jarrell Sykes.
Jo’Vel McDaniel’s 5-yard run and Ryan Redding’s 3-yard keeper capped the scoring.
The Lobos had 137 first-half yards but only 87 after the break, including minus-16 in the fourth quarter. Dominique Neroes had a team-high 11 tackles, and Jayden Smith also intercepted a pass for UMHB.
Hammack was 5-of-8 passing for 139 yards as UMHB put the ball in the air only 14 times. McDaniel had 56 yards rushing, and Theriot added 52 as the Crusaders divided the workload between eight ball carriers. Reed had a team-high four catches for 84 yards.
“I think we moved the ball pretty well and pretty consistently,” Fredenburg said. “We were trying to experiment a little bit with some different situations, and we played a lot of people.”