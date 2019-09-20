BELTON — With Belton’s offense stuck in neutral most of Friday night in the absence of a handful of regular starters, the Tigers defense picked the perfect four quarters to put together its best all-around performance of the season.
And Belton has a 2-0 record in District 12-6A to show for it.
Nursing an increasingly vulnerable lead in the fourth quarter that eventually dwindled to seven with about 5 minutes to play against visiting Harker Heights, the Tigers defense stood firm inside its 10-yard line for one key fourth-and-goal stop spearheaded by defensive end Malik Jackson then, with the Knights driving for a potentially game-tying touchdown, batted away a pair of desperation heaves to help salvage a 21-14 victory at Tiger Field.
“With a few dudes injured and out, defense had to step up and make plays,” Belton linebacker Edrick Holcombe said. “That’s what we did.”
Without the services of receivers D’emante Smith, Kabyl Utley and Gunner Garrett and top running back Mike Davis because of injuries, Belton (2-2 overall) went into makeshift mode. The Tigers enlisted senior Nicholas Cipolla and sophomore JV call-up Javier Luna out of the backfield and turned to two-way senior Jason Stephens for big passing plays.
Some of it worked. Two players, Seth Morgan and Bryan Henry, had their first catches of the season, and Luna caught a touchdown pass and produced a team-leading 58 yards rushing. Stephens had a team-high three catches for 87 yards and two TDs from quarterback Ruben Jimenez (9-of-19, 139 yards, three TDs).
And some of it didn’t.
After a 21-point first half, the well dried up. Belton didn’t advance any closer than the Heights 36 in a scoreless second half and finished with 227 total yards.
But the defense, despite surrendering 197 yards and two TDs rushing to workhorse back Andre Gebhardt of the Knights (0-4, 0-2), shouldered its extra responsibility while forcing two turnovers and allowing a season-low 251 total yards.
“We knew all week defense had to step up, make the plays when the plays need to be made. That was the mentality. Run to punish,” said Stephens, who knocked down back-up quarterback Shaun West’s fourth-down pass with a minute to play to seal the win, one play after Trent West broke up another deep throw. “Being able to make those plays in big moments, with those guys you go to war with, that’s one of the best feelings ever.”
Stephens packed a game’s worth of highlights into the first 1½ quarters, first snaring a 14-yard fade pass in the back, left corner of the end zone to get the Tigers on the board.
Less than a minute later, he set up Belton’s next score by intercepting starter Terrance Carter’s pass over the middle at the Knights 40 and returning it to the 10. Three plays later, Jimenez hit Luna out of the backfield for a 5-yard TD and 14-0 advantage with 1:04 left in the first quarter.
After Gebhardt’s do-it-all six-play, 75-yard drive that he finished with a 3-yard TD rush, Stephens broke wide open for a 59-yard touchdown catch.
Carter exited on Heights’ last play of the first half and didn’t return.
“Our defense rose to the occasion over and over and over, and battled. That’s the type of kids we have. They’ll battle. They’ll fight. They’ll give you everything they’ve got and they always will,” Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said. “It was just one of those games where you have to find a way. That’s what good football teams do. They find a way to overcome adversity, to overcome injuries. Those guys were ready to step up and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
BELTON 21, HARKER HEIGHTS 14
Harker Heights 0 7 0 7 — 14
Belton 14 7 0 0 — 21
Bel — Jason Stephens 14 pass from Ruben Jimenez (Logan Smith kick)
Bel — Javier Luna 5 pass from Jimenez (Smith kick)
HH — Andre Gebhardt 3 run (Jamie Vargas kick)
Bel — Stephens 59 pass from Jimenez (Smith kick)
HH — Gebhardt 4 run (Vargas kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
HH Bel
First downs 14 11
Rushes-yards 39-199 37-88
Passing yards 52 139
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-22-1 9-19-0
Punts-average 5-43.2 6-42.5
Fumbles-lost 4-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 1-5 9-58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Harker Heights: Gebhardt 29-197, Marcus Maple 2-16, Shaun West 5-7, Terrance Carter 1-(-1), team 2-(-20); Belton: Luna 12-58, Jimenez 10-39, Bicholas Cipolla 11-22, Keagan Wolfe 1-1, Wriley Madden 1 (-7), team 2-(-25).
PASSING — Harker Heights: Carter 2-11-1-5, West 6-11-0-47; Belton: Jimenez 9-19-0-139.
RECEIVING — Harker Heights: Maple 4-24, Quintin Howard 2-20, Mikelle Mason 1-7, Gebhardt 1-1; Belton: Stephens 3-87, Madden 2-10, Bryan Henry 1-21, Seth Morgan 1-15, Luna 1-5, Luke Bramlett 1-1.