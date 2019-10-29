BELTON — As District 12-6A Turns might not attract daytime TV audiences the way other soap operas do, but the drama unfolding down the stretch undoubtedly has those striving for one of the three playoff spots left for the taking with two weeks to go in the regular season on the edge of their seats.
What plot twist unfolds next? Another episode is Friday night.
Belton is just thrilled to still have a part in the story.
The Tigers (3-5, 3-3), nearly written off following a loss Oct. 17 to Killeen, constructed a staunch and rather timely 14-12 victory last Friday over Killeen Ellison that snapped a three-game losing streak and vaulted them right back into the hunt.
Belton faces Waco (0-8, 0-6) this Friday at Waco ISD Stadium where another Tigers win is paramount to their playoff picture, which — considering all the possibilities as reaching far reaching as a four-way tie that could be sorted out by point differential — won’t be fully formed this week.
Convoluted, yes, but the Tigers’ priority is crystal clear.
“Friday is a must-win,” Belton coach Sam Skidmore said. “Right now, we’re still alive. Otherwise, there are too many scenarios. I tell the kids, we don’t control our own destiny but we are still in the hunt and we improved our position, and we have to win again on Friday. Then we’ll know a lot more.”
Also on tap in 12-6A this week: Temple (7-1, 6-0) at Hewitt Midway (5-3, 5-1), Killeen (2-6, 2-4) at Ellison (2-7, 2-5), and Killeen Shoemaker (5-3, 4-2) at Copperas Cove (3-5, 2-4). Idle is Harker Heights (4-5, 4-3), which is a half-game ahead of Belton for fourth.
Ellison and Waco are eliminated from contention, and Temple is the only team to clinch a spot, leaving six teams — some with better odds than others — vying for three spots.
“It’s a crazy year, just like we thought going into it,” Skidmore said.
A look back to last week
Belton’s quest for a sixth straight playoff appearance continues because of last week’s clinical, heady and ultimately gutsy victory over the Eagles, who entered with the league’s top defense and third-best offense.
Belton tossed a wrench into both machines in one of the more memorable 48 minutes for the Tigers this season.
Almost out of necessity, Belton exchanged flashy for formidably functional and controlled the time of possession to the tune of 33:52 to 14:08, keeping Ellison’s defense on the field for 53 plays and high-octane quarterback Breezion Spiller (2,437 total yards and 13 touchdowns this season) on the sideline for long stretches of the game.
“Our goal was to eat as much of the play clock as we could and keep Spiller standing on the sideline cold and try to get them to panic and think, ‘Oh, we have to score real quick so we have to air it out,’ and they did,” said Skidmore, whose offense had scoring drives of 9:02 and 4:15, and a pair of 6-minute drives that didn’t net points but still fit into the game plan.
Meanwhile, the Tigers defense, which has had its ups and downs, held its own by forcing the Eagles to turn over the ball on downs three times, punt once and lose a fumble while yielding a season-low 12 points.
“The kids bought into what we asked them to do. They bought into the game plan and they executed it as well as we could’ve hoped,” Skidmore said. “Those kids work really hard and you want to see results and rewards from your labors, so it was nice for them. It was huge. The kids were so excited after the game. That’s what it’s all about.”
Sticking with sophomores
Belton started four sophomores on offense last week in quarterback Wriley Madden, running back Javier Luna, receiver Seth Morgan and tight end Bryan Henry, while freshman receiver Mason Ramm also saw heavy minutes.
Belton also has started sophomores Trent West, Noah Newman and Aaron Bain in the secondary.
Madden, whose varsity career began at receiver, will start again Friday as usual starter Ruben Jimenez serves the second of a two-game suspension for violating Belton ISD athletic policy. Madden completed four passes for 90 yards and two TDs, including a 41-yarder to Morgan, last week.
Luna is third on the team with 239 yards rushing and Morgan averages 23.1 yards per catch (nine for 208).
“We’re going to continue to play young kids, and they keep getting better every week,” Skidmore said.
Postscript
Waco’s offense, led by running back Jaydon Ridge (98 carries, 562 yards, five TDs) and quarterback Davion Long (54-of-108, 564 yards, four TDs) averages a district-low 260.1 yards per game. Its defense ranks seventh, allowing 392.3.
“They are a good football team, they have some great athletes and they are really good on defense. You see them early in games and they are in it,” Skidmore said. “Right now, we have to keep building confidence and get out to a fast start, because (Waco) wants to get that first win. Those kids are playing hard.”
Belton linebacker Coby Trovinger has a team-high 85 tackles and four sacks, which put him second in that category todefensive lineman Malik Jackson (5½).