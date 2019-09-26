Elizabeth Wood’s smile and energetic personality are typically the initial impressions given off when she meets someone new. Her positivity radiates in a way that makes it hard to believe that someone of her demeanor could ever experience feelings of insecurity, uneasiness or fear.
However, those emotions enveloped Wood — who goes by Lizzey — during a handful of Central Texas Christian’s early season matches. Getting her first taste of varsity volleyball, the sophomore middle hitter quickly realized that despite standing 5-foot-9, she was in fact a little fish in a big pond.
“Honestly, it scares me sometimes depending on the girl. Some of these girls are bigger, stronger and better than me so it’s easy to get overwhelmed,” said Wood, referencing the competition she faced when the Lady Lions played larger area schools such as Cameron Yoe, Granger and Holland.
Her anxiety is understandable, but her production speaks for itself. Wood ranks second on the team in kills (175) and blocks (63), helping the Lady Lions (19-13) jump out to a 3-0 start in TAPPS District 3A-3 competition.
Despite lacking the size and experience of some of her counterparts at the net, it is Wood’s determination to face challenges head on and roll with the punches that make her special, according to seventh-year CTCS head coach Chris Schirner.
“She’s pretty courageous. The first time she went up against a bigger middle, she was a little bit wide-eyed, but she took that challenge,” Schirner said. “She played against Cameron and she went up against two really good middles and responded well. She’s met other good middles since then and has held her own.”
Giving up isn’t an option for Wood — well, usually.
Twice in her life Wood decided to throw in the towel with athletics. The first was her initial try at volleyball as a seventh-grader. It seemed fun at first glance, but the complicated nature of the game didn’t fit the persona of the up-beat, dual-sport athlete, so Wood figured she would try her hand at cross country. Her older brothers, Marc and Samuel, ran track at CTCS, and Samuel excelled as a cross country runner.
It wasn’t for her.
“I quit after a week,” Wood said. “Too much running.”
So, naturally, she returned to volleyball, which requires less running.
Wood gave the sport she now describes as “my absolute favorite” another shot, and everything clicked. She spent her freshman season on the junior varsity and got to sit on the bench during the Lady Lions’ playoff run. She was promoted to varsity this year and has turned into a reliable attacker and blocker for CTCS.
“It’s been fun to watch her get technically better. We focus on things in practice and then when it comes to the games, it’s really fun to watch it transpire,” Schirner said. “It’s been fun to see her step up and gain confidence. She’s stepped up her play as we enter the most important part of the season with district.”
Wood — who was born in College Station and moved around a lot as a child because of her dad’s military career — said forming relationships was a challenge when she was younger. Upon her dad’s retirement from the military, Wood’s family moved to Temple at the start of her fifth-grade year. She’s called Temple home ever since, and few things compare to the bonds he has built on the court with her teammates.
“That’s what made me love volleyball,” Wood said. “The relationships with my friends on the team are so valuable. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“I felt bad about giving up on cross country, but I think it worked out because I probably wouldn’t have played volleyball had I stayed with cross country. It’s funny. I used to play a lot of sports, but volleyball is the only one I’ve stayed with. It’s my favorite.”