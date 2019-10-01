BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers are vying for a district title. The Waco Lady Lions, their opponent Tuesday night, were just looking for a district win.
Just like the distance between them in the league standings, this match wasn’t close.
Belton rolled to a convincing 24-13, 25-15, 25-8 win over Waco at Tiger Gym to remain in the hunt for the District 12-6A volleyball crown.
“We had some hiccups in transition, but I think we ended on a positive note in the third set,” Belton coach Krystal Brodbeck said. “That’s more of what we wanted.”
Playing a Waco team that has yet to win a district match, Brodbeck knew that she’d be able to play all 14 players on her roster and give them ample playing time.
“It’s always good to allow our kids to get some touches,” she said. “It allows us to see more combinations of people and have fun with it.”
It was still the starters who shined.
Middle blocker Abbey Karcher led the Lady Tigers (17-19, 8-1) with eight kills and a block. McKenzie Mansell had eight assists, six digs and two of the team’s 12 aces, and fellow setter Emily Holder added 11 assists, three kills, three digs and a team-high six aces, including five during an 8-0 run in the third set that gave Belton a 9-1 lead.
“It’s fun when the crowd starts going and your teammates have a little cheer,” Holder said of the service run. “It’s fun to keep it going.”
The run ended when a frustrated Keturah King slammed down a kill in the middle on one of the hardest hit attacks the Lady Lions (0-9 district) had all night.
A service error by Waco gave the serve right back to Belton, though, and Isabel Holguin started a 7-0 run with back-to-back aces.
“We haven’t seen a lot of service runs like that this year,” Brodbeck said. “It’s a nice place to be and we want to see more of it going forward, so it was part of our goal to serve more aggressively. Emily and Isabel did an outstanding job, and we had some bench players come in and do a great job serving.”
Waco’s offense was little match for the Lady Tigers, with only nine of their 36 points coming on attacks. The rest were the result of Belton errors.
With the high number of hitting errors by the Lady Lions, it was a challenge for the Lady Tigers just to stay focused at times.
“It’s definitely a challenge sometimes,” Holder said. “But we went into this match not to underestimate anybody in district. We have to keep the mentality that somebody can surprise us on any given night.”
Belton hosts Temple on Friday, and a win over the Tem-Cats would put the Lady Tigers in good position to lock up a playoff spot.
The larger goal for Belton is revenge against Hewitt Midway —which handed the Lady Tigers their only district loss — in the teams’ rematch and at least a piece of the 12-6A title.
“Everybody is all in,” Holder said. “We definitely want to get that win against Midway. It’s a top priority and one of our goals this season.”