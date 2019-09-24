BELTON — The fickle nature of District 12-6A was on full display last week. Three of the four matchups were decided by seven points or less, starting Thursday with Hewitt Midway’s 24-21 win in double overtime over Killeen Ellison that pushed the Panthers’ district winning streak to 36.
The tight ballgames continued the following night with Belton’s 21-14 win over Harker Heights and Killeen’s 37-34 nod over Copperas Cove.
The other game — Temple versus Killeen Shoemaker — was a 10-point margin in favor of the Wildcats only after they overcame a late third-quarter deficit.
Two weeks in, Belton, Midway and Temple are 2-0, Ellison and Killeen are 1-1, Cove and Heights are 0-2 and Shoemaker and Waco — which already have had their open dates — are 0-1 in league play. And those records could be different were it not for a play or two. It’s an intriguing and refreshing unpredictability — instability, maybe, or simply a parity not seen in a few years — in 12-6A that could remain the rest of the way.
“I think every week is going to be a coin flip of where the ball bounces, who makes the better plays, who’s healthy, who’s banged up,” Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said. “This district is very competitive.”
That’s a reality that certainly heightens the importance of Belton’s next challenge Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium against Shoemaker (1-2 overall).
The Grey Wolves’ last victory over Belton (2-2) was in 2015, a 28-27 result in a year during which they advanced to the area round of the playoffs. In the three games between the teams since, the Tigers are 3-0 with victories of 56-0, 35-12 and 42-20. Skidmore classified Shoemaker — which is 3-30 since that playoff season — as a dangerous team, though, and quickly pointed to the vast improvements made under the guidance of head coach Toby Foreman, who’s now in Year 3.
“They’ve gotten better every year. Coach Foreman’s done a really good job over there. They have a lot of kids that have been playing varsity football since they were sophomores, freshmen, you know, three-year, four-year players. And you can see the experience level in the way they play,” Skidmore said.
The Grey Wolves, who started the year with a 54-21 victory over San Angelo Central, led Temple last week 21-17 in the third before the Wildcats rallied with a series of game-changing plays in their eventual 38-28 win. Shoemaker — which is averaging 437.3 yards per game for third in 12-6A — rushed for 271 yards versus Temple behind 95 from De’Andre Exford, 69 from fellow running back Ka’Jari Herrera and 68 by quarterback Ty Bell.
“Their skill players are very dynamic. They have tremendous team speed and do a good job of scheming and getting their kids to play fast,” said Skidmore, whose team is trying to win its first three district games for the second straight season. “We have to eliminate the penalties and contain them offensively — keep them from the big plays and make them drive the football. For us, we have to be able to establish the run game, control the line of scrimmage and be dominant up front.”
Who is that?
Sophomore running back Javier Luna made his varsity debut last week as starter Mike Davis nursed an injury he suffered against Cove on Sept. 13. Luna caught a 5-yard TD pass and rushed for a team-high 58 yards on 12 carries. However, his promotion might not have been widely circulated prior to kickoff because his name was never announced over the public address system — his number confused with someone else on the roster.
Skidmore said Luna will remain with the varsity this week.
Who could be back?
Davis (40 carries, 305 yards, one TD) wasn’t the only offensive starter who missed last week’s game. The Tigers were without three starting receivers, including top deep threat D’emante Smith (10 catches, 247 yards, three TDs).
“By Friday, I thought they’d be able to progress more and be able to play but they weren’t quite there,” Skidmore said of holding out Smith and Davis. “I expect them both to be able to go Thursday night, but you know how that goes. We’ll have to evaluate.”
Skidmore said receiver Kabyl Utley also is expected to play after sitting last week, but receiver Gunner Garrett remains out.
Who’s got what?
Quarterback Ruben Jimenez is eighth in 12-6A with 386 yards rushing and third with 607 yards passing. His 13 total TDs are tops among the league’s signal-callers.
Linebacker Coby Trovinger has a team-high 47 tackles for an average of 11.8 per game.
The Tigers have eight takeaways this season — six fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Jason Stephens and Trent West have the picks while Amiere Steward (two), Tanner Holman, Bryan Luna, Stephens and Trovinger are credited with fumble recoveries.