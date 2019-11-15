CORSICANA — Salado’s ball-control offense was on full display Friday night as the Eagles racked up more than 500 yards on the ground and easily dispatched Rusk 57-16 in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game.
Salado (8-3) limited Rusk (3-8) to 87 yards rushing and advanced to face Texarkana Pleasant Grove in next week’s area round.
The Eagles had three 100-yard rushers. Hunter Turk had 113 yards on seven carries. Reid Vincent ran for 104 yards on eight carries, and Noah Mescher had 104 yards on just three carries. Salado totaled 535 yards rushing on 50 attempts.
Turk, Mescher, and Wrook Brown scored twice each for the Eagles. One of Brown’s touchdowns was the only pass completion of the night for Salado — a 67-yard toss from Hutton Haire.
The Eagles built a 36-8 halftime lead on two touchdowns each from Turk and Brown, and one from Vincent. The second half featured two touchdowns from Mescher and one from Chris Bates.
SALADO 57, RUSK 16
Rusk 22 14 14 7 — 57
Salado 8 0 8 0 — 16
Sal — Hunter Turk 69 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Reid Vincent 30 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 67 pass from Hutton Haire (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 2 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Turk 26 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Noah Mescher 48 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Chris Bates (Brown kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rusk Sal
First downs 17 18
Rushes-yards 20-87 50-535
Passing yards 253 67
Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-41-1 1-3-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-70 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Turk 7-113, Mescher 3-104, Vincent 8-104, Adam Benevides 8-50, Brown 8-38, Blake Volk 3-26, Drew Bird 3-25, Kaden Strickland 2-25, Haire 2-18, Aydin Keating 2-13, Seth Reavis 2-11, Bates 1-6, Aiden Wilson 1-2.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 1-3-0-67.
RECEIVING — Salado: Brown 1-67.
— Reported by Garrison Rafay
Granger 36
Snook 12
ROCKDALE — Carlos Reyna scored three touchdowns to lead the Granger Lions past Snook in a Class 2A Division II bi-district game.
Reyna scored on runs of 13 and 14 yards, and Johnny Ryder added a 29-yard field goal in the first half to help the Lions (8-3) build a 17-0 halftime.
Thomas Rhoades scored on a 6-yard run in the third to put the Lions up 24-0.
The Bluejays got on the board in the third quarter when Qwan Young scored on an 11-yard run to cut the gap to 24-6, before Rhoades hit Ryder with a 9-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 30-6.
The Bluejays (4-7) scored again in the third to trim it to 30-12, but Reyna iced it in the fourth quarter by catching a 6-yard scoring pass from Ryder to produce the final score.
Reyna finished with 163 yards on 29 carries. Rhoades carried 11 times for 81 yards.
The Lions will face Bruni or Runge in next week’s area round.
GRANGER 36, SNOOK 12
Snook 0 0 6 6 — 12
Granger 7 10 13 6 — 36
Gra — Carlos Reyna 10 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Johnny Ryder 19 field goal
Gra — Reyna 11 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Thomas Rhoades 3 run (Garza kick)
Sno — Qwan Young 8 run (run failed)
Gra — Ryder 17 pass from Rhoades (kick failed)
Gra — Reyna 11 pass from Ryder (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sno Gra
First downs 13 21
Rushes-yards 31-180 52-318
Passing yards 1 35
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-9-1 3-6-0
Punts-average 2-11 0-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-75 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Snook: Qwan Young 7-78; Granger: Reyna 29-151, Rhoades 11-79, DJ McClelland 6-66, Donnie Cantwell 4-16, Ryder 2-6.
PASSING — Snook: Garrett Lero 1-9-1-1; Granger: Rhoades 2-5-0-24, Ryder 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING —; Granger: Ryder 1-17, Reyna 1-11, Wyatt Bolding 1-7.
Legacy Prep 28
CTCS 14
GIDDINGS — Led by the running of Sam Barganier, The Woodlands Legacy Prep got past Central Texas Christian in a TAPPS Division IV area-round game.
Barganier scored all four touchdowns for Legacy (4-7) while rushing for 152 yards on 20 carries. He opened the scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, then scampered 70 yards in the second to give Legacy a 14-0 halftime lead.
Legacy extended its lead to 21-0 in the third when Barganier caught a 3-yard scoring pass.
CTCS (5-6) broke the shutout in the third quarter when Carter Smith scored on a 9-yard run to make it 21-7, before Legacy answered with a 15-yard TD run by Barganier to make it 28-7.
CTCS got a 6-yard scoring run by Charlie Hudson in the fourth to make it 28-14.
Smith finished with nine carries for 72 yards. Hudson rushed 15 times for 71 yards, and Ryan Turley had 69 yards on 17 carries.
THE WOODLANDS LEGACY PREP 28,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 14
Legacy Prep 7 7 7 7 — 28
CTCS 0 0 7 7 — 14
LP — Sam Bargainer 1 run (Jeremy Brown kick)
LP — Bargainer 70 run (Brown kick)
LP – Bargainer 3 reception (Brown kick)
CTCS — Carter Smith 9 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
LP — Bargainer 15 run (Brown kick)
CTCS — Hudson 6 run (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LP CTCS
First downs 18 18
Rushes-yards 30-193 46-235
Passing yards 82 100
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-14-0 5-19-3
Punts-average 5-34.6 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 4-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Legacy Prep: Bargainer 20-152; CTCS: Smith 9-72, Hudson 15-71, Ryan Turley 17-69, Andrew Lange 2-14, Brayden Davis 3-9.
PASSING — CTCS: Smith 3-9-2-55, Davis 2-10-1-45.
RECEIVING — Legacy Prep: Bargainer 2-18, Brown 2-10; CTCS: Hudson 2-43, Smith 1-24, Lange 1-12, Connor Ling 1-6.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
De Leon 48 (OT)
Bruceville-Eddy 41
WHITNEY — The De Leon Bearcats (4-7) scored a touchdown for the only points in overtime, edging the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (9-2) in a Class 2A Division I bi-district game.
The Bearcats advanced to face Tom Bean or Bogata Rivercrest in next week’s area round.
No other information was reported before press time.