BUCKHOLTS — The Buckholts Badgers carried a lot of confidence into last season, when James Shelton had a talented senior class to begin his first year as head coach as well as a team eyeing a district crown and a second straight playoff berth.
That was before the injury bug set up a permanent residence in Buckholts and wreaked havoc, resulting in a sub-.500 record, quieting the often exuberant Shelton and forcing the young coach to recalibrate his strategy.
“I’m a very loud, jump-up-and-down kind of coach. I’m very excited and I want to win. I think last year really humbled me,” Shelton said. “Last year, I really expected us to go undefeated. I believed we had that amount of talent. Then we lose key guys in the first two weeks and it spiraled from there. It made me re-evaluate myself as a teacher and coach.”
Shelton’s message quickly turned from focusing on the playoffs to taking last season one day at a time. With a young group this year, the Badgers are focused on building from one game to the next.
“We have a bunch of fresh faces that want to get out here and want to learn,” junior quarterback Zachary Hafley said. “That’s an exciting thing for this year and hopefully the next few years.”
After relying on freshmen to play a lot of snaps last year, Shelton now hopes those sophomores continue to progress along with the juniors, while this season’s freshmen learn the ropes.
“Some of these guys have never played six-man before. We’re trying to get them up to speed and continue to build the chemistry around here,” senior tight end Kenneth Shelton said. “We lost a lot of starters from last year, so we’re really trying to work on getting them ready and build our relationships.”
Family is the term Buckholts is using to get ready for the season. Last year taught the Badgers that focusing solely on the results made for an empty feeling. This season, James Shelton wants his team to build a bond that goes beyond the gridiron.
“Forget about me, I love you — F.A.M.I.L.Y. That’s our focus this year,” the coach said. “Yes we want to win games, but we want to play for each other and grow as a team. We want to continue this brotherhood and get it back to the way things were when I was a player here. I think if we focus on that, it’ll show on the field.”
Hafley has a strong arm, and Thomas Maldonado will be on the receiving end of many of the throws. David Lansford and Ivan Baez stabilize the running back spot while assisting in the passing game.
Kenneth Shelton will anchor the defense as one of the few seniors on the team.