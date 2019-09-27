BELTON — Jo’Vel McDaniel was a big man on campus at Texas City High School, not for his physical stature but because of his abilities on the football field.
So to say the introduction to college football at Mary Hardin-Baylor has been an eye-opening experience for the former homecoming king and first-team all-district selection would be an understatement.
“It’s different here because I have to work for where I’m at,” the UMHB freshman running back said. “In high school — I can’t say it was given to me — but I had the spotlight, and they wanted me on the field all the time playing everything. Here, I have to work for my spot.
“It was tough at first because we have something like 13 running backs here. I just had to grind. When I found out (early in camp) I was going to be on the JV, that’s when I thought, ‘Now I really have something to prove. I have to show what I can do.’”
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound McDaniel accomplished that feat, earning a varsity spot and scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown in the season opener before rushing for 137 yards and a score in his first start last week.
Now his goal is to prove that he can produce on a consistent basis, and his first chance comes tonight when the top-ranked Crusaders (2-0, 1-0 American Southwest Conference) host Howard Payne (2-1, 1-1) at Crusader Stadium.
“We’re trying to be more productive and that what’s we’re trying to get from these young guys,” said UMHB running backs coach Demo Odems, who’s in charge of a group that features freshmen in the top three spots on the depth chart. “It’s hard for guys to make that jump to college as a running back because in high school, the running back is usually the best athlete and you just have to give him the ball and get out of his way.
“But the nuances of the college game and knowing where they need to be and helping out in pass protection, those are things young guys have to really hone in on and do some extra film work to pick up. In college, you have to pay attention to details a lot more.”
It’s a far cry from McDaniel’s days at Texas City, where he relied on his athleticism to shoulder the load in the Stingarees’ ground attack and also spent some time as a receiver, kick returner and even outside linebacker.
Regardless of how things went, McDaniel knew his spot on the field was secure during high school. That’s not the case at UMHB, which is why his biggest mistake last week made such an impact on him.
With the Crusaders trying to pad their 23-6 third-quarter lead while driving deep in Belhaven territory, McDaniel coughed up the ball at the end of a 24-yard run to the Blazers 8-yard line and was shocked by what had occurred.
“I’m not used to fumbling. I think in high school I only had two fumbles my whole career,” he said. “So when it happened (last week), I was frustrated. But some of the older players came up and told me to keep my head up and that we had a game to finish. It taught me that I needed to step up. I have to hold on to it. Even though I’m a freshman, it doesn’t matter. I don’t want to let the team down.”
Heeding the advice of older peers is something McDaniel is accustomed to, and he knows how to build relationships with those around him.
After all, he has seven brothers and three sisters.
“It was different. We had different (dads), so we weren’t all there,” he said. “There was one of my brothers I didn’t see much, but we’re building a connection now.”
It’s the same kind of connection McDaniel is building with his new teammates, and his production on the field can go a long way toward speeding up that process.
“I think I have good vision. I can really see the field because it slows down when I’m running so I can know what will happen if I go this way or that way,” he said. “I also try to be physical. I don’t let the first guy take me down.”