SAN ANTONIO — After yielding just 97 points through its first 13 games, including shutouts of its last two playoff opponents, Holland finally met an offense that withstood the Hornets’ suffocating defense.
Perennial power Refugio built a big early lead and dealt Holland a 49-12 loss in the Class 2A Division I Region IV final Thursday night at the Alamodome.
“They’re just better,” Holland head coach Brad Talbert said. “You can say whatever you want. I got outcoached, we got outplayed, they’re bigger, they’re stronger, they’re faster. I was just hoping that we were a notch closer.
“We’re not going to quit. We’re going to keep going and keep fighting.”
After scoring 31 fourth-quarter points to defeat Shiner in a regional semifinal last week, the Bobcats posted a 28-point first quarter Thursday, scored on their first five possessions of the game, opened up a 35-6 halftime lead and didn’t let up from there.
Quarterback Zane Spinn finished 9-of-23 passing for 157 yards — including a 58-yard touchdown throw to Brady Shelton — for Holland (13-1), which played in a regional final after posting 13 wins for the first time in program history.
“We just kept trying to click and kept trying to run what was working but we weren’t doing our assignments real well tonight and weren’t focusing as much as we should be,” Spinn said. “We came here to play football and that’s not what we did.”
For Refugio (14-0), Austin Ochoa threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross caught six passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns and had a pair of interceptions.
Holland, which had not allowed more than 19 points in a game this season, received the opening kickoff but fumbled on its first play. Refugio capitalized immediately, scoring three plays later on a 2-yard keeper by Ochoa.
After forcing a Holland punt, the Bobcats quickly made it 14-0 by finding pay dirt again with a 23-yard pass from Ochoa to Gross with 7:27 left in the first quarter.
Holland bobbled a punt snap on its next possession, and Refugio took over at the Hornets 33-yard line. Two plays later, the Bobcats were in the end zone on Ochoa’s 6-yard run.
Ochoa and Gross connected for another score on a 49-yard catch-and-run later in the quarter for a 28-0 Refugio lead with 1:12 left in the period, and the Bobcats extended it to 35-0 in the second quarter before the Hornets got on the board with Spinn’s 58-yard TD pass to Shelton with 4:19 remaining before halftime.
Ochoa’s 4-yard scoring toss to Gross made it 42-6, and the Bobcats added their final points on a 5-yard run by Naaji Gadsden late in the third quarter.
The Hornets added a 3-yard TD run by Shelton in the fourth to cap their scoring.
“It’s hard coming off of this game losing,” Shelton said. “We worked however many weeks it was, making history for Holland and having it all go away. But it’s not all away. We did something for this town that no one ever has. That’ll be remembered forever.”