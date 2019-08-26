TRAVIS — In the 16 seasons since their 2002 state championship, the Rosebud-Lott Cougars have been striving to find consistent success.
They had just five winning seasons, six playoff appearances and only two playoff victories in those 16 years, and now they have their seventh head coach since that title run.
Rafael Williams is the next man charged with restoring Rosebud-Lott’s winning ways after being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach earlier this year in place of Brad Ballard, who stayed on as athletic director.
“When I found out in early spring, there was an excitement,” Williams said of accepting the job. “Then after the excitement comes: ‘I still have all these many things to do.’ You realize you aren’t just coaching X’s and O’s. You are in charge of the program. There’s a lot more responsibility.”
At Rosebud-Lott, there are also a lot of expectations, especially when state titles are being won by teams all around Central Texas.
“I think that gives them something to shoot for, and hopefully it can happen in the near future,” Williams said. “A lot of kids around here run in the same circles as kids from Bremond, Mart, Rockdale and Cameron. So it’s personal. They know it’s within reach.”
A state title is every team’s ultimate goal, but Williams is a realist. He knows the Cougars are unlikely to go from 2-8 in 2018 to a state title in 2019. More than anything else, he hopes to build the program to get back to that level.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and some patience to be successful,” he said. “It’s a process. Fast growth is not always great growth. But at the same time, you want to be growing daily. Getting better every day and changing the mentality are important. You look at the Marts and Hollands — no matter who comes in year after year, they believe they can win. They believe they can get the job done no matter who is out there playing.”
Not much will change for the Cougars scheme-wise. Williams will utilize an up-tempo, no-huddle offense that relies on the running game, and he plans to use multiple defensive sets.
Offensive lineman Kenneth Benson, who said the biggest transition under Williams is how practice is set up, likes what the offense has to offer so far.
“It’s simple, yet effective,” Benson said. “With the transition, we need an offense that’s easier to learn, and this is. While it’s easy, the calls can mean different things. And once we get into the game, we can speed up the tempo or slow it down.”
Benson and fellow lineman Eric Rodriguez are two of only a small number of returning starters along with Adrian Valdez, who’s moved from tight end to running back, and top receivers John Paul Reyna and Damonte Hargrow. Reyna also is in a battle with Colby Coker and Jordyn Watson for the starting quarterback job.
There’s a new coach and some new players at new positions, but the expectations are still there to right the ship at Rosebud-Lott.
“Really, the want is there. We want to get in the playoffs,” Benson said. “Yes, last year didn’t go the way we wanted it to. We are using that to fuel this year. We got a taste of it two years ago and we want to get there again.”