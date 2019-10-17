— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at KILLEEN ELLISON
7:30 p.m., Leo Buckley Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 5-1, 4-0; Ellison Eagles 2-5, 2-3
Last week’s results: Temple 56, Killeen 27; Killeen Shoemaker 29, Ellison 28
Last year’s meeting: Temple 42, Ellison 18
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, QB Vance Willis, RB Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Montavian Carlysle, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, LB Taurean York, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, NT Jayven Taylor, DE Cody Little, LB/DE Eric Shorter, CB DaMarco Williams, CB Keon Williams, K Aaron Wagaman.
Eagles to watch: QB Breezion Spiller, WR Stacy Brown, WR Traelen Williams, RB Ezekiel Sheridan, RB Damashja Harris, DT Everitt Rogers, OLB Nathan Morrow.
Note: On paper, this matchup might look like a mismatch between a district-leading Temple team that’s on a five-game winning streak and averages 46.2 points per game against a sixth-place Ellison squad that has lost three close district games — two in overtime and the other by one point — but averages only 16.1 points per contest and needs a win to remain afloat in 12-6A’s playoff hunt. While the Wildcats have the offensive firepower to produce another high-scoring performance tonight, Temple coach Scott Stewart insists that Ellison has sufficient talent and capability to give his team a stern challenge. The Eagles own the district’s third-ranked offense (433.6 yards per game) and top-ranked defense (275.1). Spiller, the 12-6A co-offensive player of the year last season, has accounted for 1,977 yards this season and is surrounded by viable threats in Brown, Williams, Sheridan and Harris. Ellison’s defense is led by Rogers— a 292-pound Tulsa-committed tackle — and permitted 17.8 points per game over its last outings. Ellison must contain a Temple offense that averages 482.3 yards and features a strong line, Willis (21 total touchdowns) and a cast of skilled playmakers. Anthony Jackson eyes another big game against the Eagles after compiling 163 of the Wildcats’ 328 yards rushing in Temple’s win last year. The Wildcats seek to keep pace with fellow district leader Hewitt Midway.
— District 5-4A-I —
CHINA SPRING at GATESVILLE
7 p.m., McKamie Stadium
Records: China Spring Cougars 2-5, 0-1; Gatesville Hornets 0-7, 0-1
Last week’s results: Stephenville 21, China Spring 0; Brownwood 49, Gatesville 0
Last year’s meeting: Gatesville 29, China Spring 25
Cougars to watch: RB Emmanuel Abdullah, QB Byaden Faulker, WR K.J. Peoples, DL Josh Thomas.
Hornets to watch: RB Jason Delong, RB Hayden Mooney, QB Wesley Brown, WR Aveyn Sarinana, OL Waylon Jones, DL Luke Gregory.
Note: Gatesville will try to break into the win column against a China Spring team that has lost five straight after a 2-0 start. The Hornets need to find some offensive rhythm after averaging 224.4 yards through their first seven contests while yielding an average of 416.4 yards. Included in the Cougars’ five-game losing streak are three defeats by two points or less.
— District 8-4A-II —
SALADO at LORENA
7:30 p.m., Leopard Field
Records: Salado Eagles 4-2, 1-1; Lorena Leopards 4-3, 1-2
Last week’s results: Salado, idle; Lorena 42, Robinson 21
Last year’s meeting: Lorena 33, Salado 13
Eagles to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Leopards to watch: QB Bradley Lina, RB A.J. Brem, WR Ty Moore, WR McCray Lewis, LB Daylan Browder.
Note: This appears to be a pivotal matchup for both teams in the district race for postseason berths. Salado is a half-game in front of Lorena in fourth place. These offenses couldn’t be much different — the run-first Eagles with Brown (672 yards, 10 TDs rushing), Turk (541 yards, five TDs) and Vincent (588 yards, four TDs) versus the pass-heavy Leopards with Lina, Moore and Brem. Lina has passed for more than 1,500 yards this season while Brem (886 yards receiving) averages 23 yards per reception and a TD every 3.8 catches. The Eagles defense has allowed just 712 yards passing through six games. Both teams lost to league leader Waco Connally and beat Robinson.
— District 10-3A-I —
ACADEMY at CAMERON YOE
7:30 p.m., Yoe Field
Records: Academy Bumblebees 2-5, 1-2; Yoe Yoemen 5-1, 1-1
Last week’s results: Troy 42, Academy 14; Yoe 55, Jarrell 0
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 35, Academy 16
Bumblebees to watch: TE Braeden Lilly, WR Jaylin McWilliams, S Dalton Head, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, QB Rian White, S Corbin Bush, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau, RB Darion Franklin.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braden Brashear, RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel, S Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas.
Note: Academy dropped its second straight district game and will be without starting quarterback Jerry Cephus (1,020 yards passing, 463 yards rushing, 19 total TDs) and backup quarterback Kollin Mraz for the rest of the season because of injuries. White moved into the starting QB role after spending some time as the Bees’ signal-caller last season. Lilly (41 receptions, 578 yards, four TDs) and McWilliams (26 receptions, 307 yards, six TDs) remain the main threats in Academy’s passing game. Yoe secured its first district win last week thanks in part to a combined 317 yards rushing and six touchdowns by DeBose and Vargas. Brashear also threw for three scores to bring his season total to 19 TDs and 1,492 yards passing. The Yoemen are back home for the first time since their district-opening loss to Troy three weeks ago and need a win to stay in the thick of the district title race. Yoe averages 456.3 yards per game and allows 337.3.
ROCKDALE at TROY
7:30 p.m., Trojan Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 6-0, 2-0; Troy Trojans 6-1, 3-0
Last week’s results: Rockdale 52, Lago Vista 28; Troy 42, Academy 14
Last year’s meeting: Troy 21, Rockdale 17
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR KeSean Raven, WR Ross Loth, WR Kobe Mitchell, WR Anthony Dansby, DB Levi Baggerly, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Chase Mayfield, DB Brandon Hernandez, S Ethen Hughes.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB/TE Beau Workman, FB/LB Sam Jones, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, WR/DB Tyler Jarokik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski.
Note: The 10-3A-I co-leaders square off in a contest that should have district title implications. Troy handed reigning district champ Cameron Yoe a loss in the district opener and now faces the other powerhouse team 10-3A-I has to offer. Hrbacek ran for 178 yards and three TDs last week to bring his season totals to 1,197 yards and 18 TDs, both second in the area. The Trojans defense, which allows 24.6 points and 343.7 yards per game, will have its hands full trying to contain a Rockdale offense that averages an area-best 488.5 yards and 55.8 points per game. However, it’s unlikely the trio of Robinson (area-leading 1,610 yards passing, 24 TDs), Valdez (860 yards rushing, 15 TDs) and Raven (area-leading 633 yards receiving, nine TDs) has faced a defense as well-rounded as Troy’s this year. The Trojans’ win last year was the program’s first against Rockdale.
— District 8-3A-II —
ROGERS at HAMILTON
7:30 p.m., Kooken Field
Records: Rogers Eagles 6-0, 0-0; Hamilton Bulldogs 5-2, 0-1
Last week’s results: Rogers, idle; Clifton 56, Hamilton 13
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 45, Hamilton 6
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill.
Bulldogs to watch: DE Ty Bates, QB Colby Bailey, WR Luis Najera, LB Stuart Cortez.
Note: After its open date, Rogers jumps into district play against Hamilton, which is coming off its first loss since Week 1. In between their two defeats, the Bulldogs scored an average of 46 points and allowed 19. They’ve been outscored by a combined 76-20 in the setbacks. Rogers averages 402.5 yards and 50 points per game led by Jordan Riley (518 yards rushing, seven TDs) and four others who have at least 100 yards rushing. Sisneroz averages almost 27 yards per catch.
— District 8-2A-I —
RIESEL at BRUCVEILLE-EDDY
7:30 p.m., Eagle Field
Records: Riesel Indians 2-4, 1-1; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 6-1, 3-0
Last week’s results: Bosqueville 49, Riesel 29; Bruceville-Eddy 62, Italy 41
Last year’s meeting: Riesel 58, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Indians to watch: WR/DB Nolan Slagle, RB/LB Riley Kinsey, WR/DB Jamaryian Howlett, TE/DE Will McClintock, OL/DL Tyler Jeske.
Eagles to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, OL Jed Davis, QB Trapper Ensor, WR John Lopez, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, S Brandon Stratton, DB Tate Grams, DL Ian Moore.
Note: The Eagles are back at home in hopes of keeping their undefeated district record alive. Bruceville-Eddy made quick work of Italy last week by jumping out to a 42-14 halftime lead. Quattlebaum continues to be a one-man wrecking crew for the Eagles, leading the area with 1,423 yards rushing and 19 TDs for a Bruceville-Eddy team that averages 449.7 yards and 43 points per game while yielding 28.3 points per. Jarmon (368 yards receiving, 318 rushing, 13 total TDs) helps the Eagles in a variety of ways. Ensor surpassed the 1,000-yard passing mark with 289 yards against Italy. Riesel lost three of its last four contests and allowed more than 45 points in each of its two district games. The Indians average 30.2 points per game but allow 37.3.
MOODY at BOSQUEVILLE
7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 1-5, 0-2; Bosqueville Bulldogs 3-4, 2-1
Last week’s results: Moody, idle; Bosqueville 49, Riesel 29
Last year’s meeting: Bosqueville 48, Moody 8
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, OL/LB Hunter Mauch, OL/LB Rene Contreras.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Tyler Webb, WR/LB Will McClellan, WR/DB Noah Pena, OL/DL Nick Womack.
Note: The Bearcats are back in action tonight after their open date last week and are in search of their first district victory. Hohhertz, Norward and Hill have been the playmakers for Moody’s offense. Bosqueville alternated wins and losses through its first three district games. The Bulldogs average 32.9 points per game and allow 38.4.
— District 13-2A-I —
ROSEBUD-LOTT at HOLLAND
7:30 p.m., Hornet Field
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-6, 0-2; Holland Hornets 7-0, 3-0
Last week’s results: Rosebud-Lott, idle; Holland 64, Marlin 13
Last year’s meeting: Holland 35, Rosebud-Lott 2
Cougars to watch: WR John Paul Reyna, LB Colby Coker, QB Jordyn Watson, WR Zach Buhl, RB Wyatt Walker.
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans, RB Clay Cooper.
Note: Two teams whose seasons are heading in opposite directions square off, with the Hornets serving as heavy favorites. Holland’s offense ranks third in the area with 469.9 yards per game behind 6A Temple (482.3) and 3A Rockdale (488.5). Cooper is 6 yards rushing shy of 1,000 has 15 TDs on the ground. Spinn is second with 465 yards rushing, and six others have at least 100 yards rushing for an offense that averages 330 yards per game on the ground. Rosebud-Lott’s offense is still trying to find its way, though Walker, Reyna and Watson can provide sparks.
— District 13-2A-II —
GRANGER at BREMOND
7 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Records: Granger Lions 5-2, 1-0; Bremond Tigers 6-1, 1-0
Last week’s results: Granger 32, Iola 6; Bremond 40, Bartlett 22
Last year’s meeting: Granger 38, Bremond 13
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza, RB Donnie Cantwell.
Tigers to watch: QB Seth Kasowski, RB J.T. Anthony, WR Hunter Wilganowski, WR Chase Brewer.
Note: Granger’s defense is among the area’s stingiest, allowing 224.9 yards per game, and it will need to be greedy tonight against Bremond. The Tigers post 282 yards rushing and 131 passing per game led by Kasowski (54-of-98, 926 yards, 11 TDs; 680 yards rushing) and Anthony (691 rushing). Brewer and Wilganowski have combined for 482 yards receiving and five scores. Reyna remains among the area’s top-five leading rushers, just 86 yards short of 1,000 for the year. Cantwell is second on the team with 361 on the ground and Ryder has seven rushing TDs.
— TAPPS Division IV-3 —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at SHINER ST. PAUL
7 p.m., Comanche Stadium
Records: CTCS Lions 4-2, 0-0; St. Paul Cardinals 4-3, 0-0
Last week’s results: CTCS 29, Dallas Covenant 0; St. Paul 31, Austin Brentwood 30 (OT)
Last year’s meeting: St. Paul 34, CTCS 13
Lions to watch: RB/LB Charlie Hudson, QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, OL/LB Christian Snyder, FB/DL Connor Ling.
Cardinals to watch: OL/DL Luke Darilek, RB/LB Carson Reese, OL/DL Weston Geiger, RB/DB Noah Boedeker, RB/DB Zak Johnson.
Note: It’s the district opener for two teams with similar records. Hudson (889 yards rushing, 13 TDs) ranks among the area’s top five rushers and leads a CTCS offense that averages 379.7 yards and 33.5 points per game. On defense, the Lions are fourth in the area by allowing 275.3 yards and 22 points per contest. The Cardinals’ win last week snapped a two-game losing streak. St. Paul has been outscored 208-199 for the season.
— TAPPS Six-man Division II-2 —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at VICTORIA FAITH
7:30 p.m., Welder Stadium
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-5, 0-1; Faith Cougars 1-5, 0-1
Last week’s results: Bulverde Bracken 53, Holy Trinity 8; Waco Live Oak 50, Faith 0
Last year’s meeting: Holy Trinity 61, Faith 12
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Cougars to watch: RB Isaiah Gonzalez, RB Josh Long, TE Jared Hunnicutt, OL Jordan Lobo, RB Noah Davis, FB Lune Guajardo.
Note: One of these two teams will secure its first district win. It would be a good time for the Celtics to earn their first road win of the season after dropping their first four games away from Matous Field. Holy Trinity averages 22.3 points per game and allows 53.3, while the Cougars average 20.3 points per game and yield 53.5.
— Non-district —
LA GRANGE HOMESCHOOL at BUCKHOLTS
7:30 p.m., Jim Hauk Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 1-5
Last week’s results: Buckholts 54, Prairie Lea 27
Last year’s meeting: Buckholts 35, Homeschool 13
Badgers to watch: TE/LB Kenneth Shelton, QB/DB Zachary Hafley, WR/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/CB David Lansford, RB/DL Ivan Baez, RB/LB Issacc Alvarez.
Note: The Badgers picked up their first win last week with a convincing victory over Prairie Lea. The 54-point outing was the Badgers’ highest scoring total of the year and came on the heels of a 42-40 loss to Round Rock Christian Academy. Buckholts hopes to record back-to-back wins and repeat history after defeating La Grange Homeschool last year. The Badgers average 22.6 points per game and allow 50.8.