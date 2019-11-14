WACO — Troy running back Zach Hrbacek had 209 yards rushing, Ben Presley threw two touchdown passes and the Trojans left Teague behind Thursday night in a 44-17 Class 3A Division I bi-district triumph at Waco ISD Stadium.
Troy (10-1), which extended its winning streak to eight and hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1998, advanced to the area round and will play Crockett (9-2) next week. Time and location were unavailable at press time.
Hrbacek had second-quarter TDs on a 39-yard reception and 63-yard run, and eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark with 23 carries in two-plus quarters of action. Xavier Hernandez spelled Hrbacek midway through the third and added a 33-yard score.
Presley finished 6-of-10 for 121 yards, and Beau Workman had a 30-yard TD catch and three sacks for Troy, which trailed 10-7 late in the first quarter before a staggering 34-point spurt that ended when Teague’s Drew Satterwhite caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jake Callahan early in the fourth to make it 41-17.
Josh McKissick’s 20-yard field goal was the finishing touch.
There were four lead changes in a big-play first quarter, including Tyler Jarolik’s 29-yard interception return for a TD that put the Trojans up 14-10, and they had a 28-10 cushion by halftime.
Teague struck first with Uriel Medina’s 30-yard field goal. Presley’s 1-yard keeper gave Troy its first lead at 7:44 of the opening period. The advantage was short-lived because Satterwhite returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards to boost the Lions back in front.
After Troy came away with no points despite having it first-and-goal at Teague’s 10, Jarolik — one play after the Trojans missed a field goal — picked off Jake Callahan and scooted untouched to the end zone with 2:32 to go in the first.
Troy never looked back.