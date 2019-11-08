LAGO VISTA — Cameron Yoe broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to eclipse Lago Vista 45-35 on Friday night and earn the No. 2 playoff seed out of District 10-3A-I.
Braden Brashear threw four touchdown passes while completing 17 of 23 attempts for 340 yards for the Yoemen (9-1, 5-1).
Yoe kicker Axel Martinez broke a 14-all deadlock in the third with a 35-yard field goal, and the Yoemen extended their lead to 24-14 when Nico Vargas picked off a Vikings pass and returned it 10 yards for a score.
Lago Vista (7-3, 4-2) closed it to 24-21 on an 8-yard scoring pass from Buck Pounds to Sam Hurley. But the Yoemen came back with consecutive drives that ended with Brashear touchdown passes of 45 yards to James DeBose and 51 yards to Kobe Young.
Lago Vista cut it to 38-28 on Pounds’ 8-yard run, before DeBose added another score for the Yoe on a 12-yard run to make it 45-28 and all but seal it.
CAMERON YOE 45, LAGO VISTA 35
Yoe 7 7 10 21 — 45
Lago Vista 6 8 7 14 — 35
LV — Noah Vasquez 12 pass from Buck Pounds (run failed)
Yoe — Kobe Young 88 pass from Braden Brashear (Axel Martinez kick)
LV — Pounds 19 run (Sam Hurley pass from Pounds)
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 25 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Martinez 35 field goal
Yoe — Nico Vargas 10 interception return (Martinez kick)
LV — Hurley 8 pass from Pounds (Bryce Erickson kick)
Yoe — James DeBose 45 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Young 51 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
LV — Pounds 8 run (Erickson kick)
Yoe — DeBose 12 run (Martinez kick)
LV — Hurley 71 run (Erickson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe
First downs 15
Rushes-yards 24-102
Passing yards 340
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-23-0
Punts-average 2-28.0
Fumbles-lost 2-2
Penalties-yards 7-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Vargas 12-71, DeBose 3-27, Davioun Scott 3-12, Brashear 2-(-8).
PASSING — Yoe: Brashear 17-23-0-340.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Young 7-218, Zakorien Spikes 4-46, Hemphill 2-29, DeBose 2-52, Thomas Melton 1-(-4), Vargas 1-(-1).
— Reported by Bertie Shumate
Holland 69
Milano 2
HOLLAND — With the exception of one errant snap, the Holland Hornets played as perfect a game as can be expected against Milano and claimed the outright District 13-2A-I title in the process.
The Hornets (10-0, 6-0) racked up 721 yards of total offense while holding the Eagles to minus-2 yards. Holland got touchdowns from seven players, including Clay Cooper, who scored three while rushing for 192 yards on only seven carries.
Milano (1-9, 1-5) broke the shutout when Hector Munoz recovered the ball on a fumbled extra point attempt and returned it for a defensive extra point that trimmed the Hornets’ lead to 49-2.
HOLLAND 69, MILANO 2
Milano 0 2 0 0 — 2
Holland 29 20 13 7 — 69
Hol — Clay Cooper 39 run (Caleb Cearley pass from Zane Spinn)
Hol — Cearley 48 pass from Spinn (Spinn kick)
Hol — Cooper 25 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Brady Shelton 64 pass from Spinn (Spinn kick)
Hol — Cooper 78 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Spinn 9 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Tommy Strickland 2 run (run failed)
Mil — Hector Munoz defensive extra point return
Hol — Shelton 16 run (kick failed)
Hol — Josh Whisenhunt 13 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Clayton Baggerly 22 run (Spinn kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mil Hol
First downs 2 21
Rushes-yards 29-(-2) 25-470
Passing yards 0 251
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-4-0 5-7-0
Punts-average 5-31.6 0-00.0
Fumbles-lost 8-5 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-25 8-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milano: Noah Benavides 9-(-15), Marquise Jones 8-10, Colt Reagan 11-3, Nick Grimes 1-0; Holland: Spinn 1-9, Cooper 7-192, Shelton 4-81, Logan Mann 2-31, Ethan Mann 1-0, Strickland 1-2, Ayden Tomasek 2-58, Ethan Botts 2-(-5), Whisenhunt 2-33, Baggerly 3-69.
PASSING — Milano: Benavides 0-4-0-0; Holland: Spinn 5-7-0-251.
RECEIVING — Holland: Cearley 1-48, L.Mann 1-23, Shelton 2-108, Josh Evans 1-72.
— Reported by Luis Sierra
Rockdale 53
Academy 7
ROCKDALE — Cam’ron Valdez rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns as the Rockdale Tigers eased past Academy in the District 10-3A-I finale.
The Tigers (8-2, 4-2) had already clinched a berth in the playoffs.
The Tigers took a 26-0 lead on Valdez scoring runs of 63 and 14 yards and scoring passes by Jace Robinson of 51 yards to Anthony Dansby and 21 yards to Kobe Mitchell.
Robinson completed 14 of 19 attempts for 201 yards to remain atop the list of area passing leaders. He finished the regular season with 117 completions on 200 attempts for 2,343 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Academy (2-8, 1-5) broke the drought in the second quarter when quarterback Rian White found Jaylin McWilliams with a 24-yard scoring pass to make it 26-7. But that was all the Bees mustered against the stingy Tigers defense, which allowed just 114 yards on the night.
ROCKDALE 53, ACADEMY 7
Academy 0 7 0 0 — 7
Rockdale 20 19 7 7 — 53
Roc — Anthony Dansby 51 pass from Jace Robinson (Ross Loth kick)
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 63 run (Loth kick)
Roc — Kobe Mitchell 21 pass from Robinson (kick failed)
Roc — Valdez 14 run (kick failed)
Aca — Jaylin McWilliams 24 pass from Rian White (Blake Bundy kick)
Roc — Valdez 67 run (Loth kick)
Roc — Dansby 24 pass from Robinson (kick failed)
Roc — Kesean Raven 14 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Roc — Loth 3 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Roc
First downs 10 19
Rushes-yards 30-7 20-248
Passing yards 107 201
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-19-1 14-19-1
Punts-average 3-29.7 1-46.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 2-10 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Jayden Simmons 3-35, Taygen Jones 3-7, Braden Lilly 2-7, Darion Franklin 1-(-2), White 19-(-40); Rockdale: Valdez 13-206, Robinson 6-41, Drayton Castaneda 1-1.
PASSING — Academy: White 9-19-1-107; Rockdale: Robinson 14-19-1-201.
RECEIVING — Academy: McWilliams 3-53, Simmons 2-23, Jones 1-20, Franklin 3-11; Rockdale: Dansby 3-80, Raven 5-49, Loth 4-43, Mitchell 2-29.
Jarrell 60
Manor New Tech 14
MANOR — Derrick Warren made sure Jarrell finished the season in memorable fashion, scoring six touchdowns to lead the Cougars (5-5, 2-4) past Manor New Tech in a District 10-3A-I finale.
Warren had four rushing touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. He carried 15 times for 160 yards to lead all rushers.
New Tech (1-9, 0-6) managed just 159 yards of total offense.
JARRELL 60, MANOR NEW TECH 14
Jarrell 14 3 29 14 — 60
New Tech 0 7 7 0 — 14
Jar — Derrick Warren 29 run (Jesus Perez kick)
Jar — Jasper Compton 38 pass from Heron Rodriguez (Perez kick)
Jar — Perez 42 field goal
NT — Dominique Tasby 7 run (kick good)
Jar — Warren 82 kickoff return (Aden Edgar run)
Jar — Warren 62 pass from Rodriguez (Perez kick)
Jar — Warren 23 run (Perez kick)
NT — Tasby 3 run (kick good)
Jar — Warren 4 run (Perez kick)
Jar — Warren 36 run (Perez kick)
Jar — Compton 6 run (Perez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Jar NT
First downs 19 12
Rushes-yards 34-255 40-125
Passing yards 137 34
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-11-0 1-18-3
Punts-average 3-33.0 7-33.9
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-80 8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jarrell: Warren 15-160, Compton 2-26, Christopher Pursley 1-23, Rodriguez 11-18, Joseph Shamburger 1-10, Charles Guerra 1-8, Ian Neitsch 1-7, CJ Allen 1-4, Brady Golla 1-(-1); New Tech: Tasby 35-121, Alexavior Gonzales 1-4, Ja’quille Rosario 1-1, Keshawn Willson 1-0, Wilson Ly 2-(-1).
PASSING — Jarrell: Rodriguez 6-11-0-137; New Tech: Gonzales 1-5-0-34, Tasby 0-13-3-0.
RECEIVING — Jarrell: Warren 1-62, Compton 1-38, Jake Copeland 1-21, Shamburger 1-9, Joseph Crathers 2-7; New Tech: Tasby 1-34.
Sacred Heart 30
CTCS 14
The Central Texas Christian Lions fell behind early and couldn’t come back against Hallettsville Sacred Heart in a TAPPS Division IV-3 finale.
Both teams had already clinched playoff berths.
The Indians (4-6, 2-1) held a 17-0 halftime lead, before Ryan Turley closed it to 17-7 in the third quarter on a 39-yard run.
Sacred Heart came right back in the fourth, opening up a 33-7 lead on a 17-yard pass from Dalton Grahmann to Ryan Mudd and a 54-yard run by Lane Leopole.
The Lions (5-5, 1-2) closed it to 30-14 on a 1-yard run by Carter Smith.
HALLETTSVILLE SACRED HEART 30,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 14
Sacred Heart 7 10 0 13 — 30
CTCS 0 0 7 7 — 14
SH — Dalton Grahmann 8 pass from Ryan Mudd (kick good)
SH — Lane Leopole 15 run (kick good)
SH — 27 field goal
CTCS — Ryan Turley 39 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
SH — Grahmann 17 pass from Mudd (kick failed)
SH — Leopole 54 run (kick good)
CTCS — Carter Smith 1 run (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
SH CTCS
First downs 21 14
Rushes-yards 39-150 34-178
Passing yards 122 77
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-15-0 8-19-1
Punts-average 3-37.0 4-31.5
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-50 7-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sacred Heart: Leopole 19-101, Mudd 13-81, Cole Bohuslav 2-(-12); CTCS: Turley 7-84, Smith 12-67, Hudson 11-36, Andrew Lange 4-(-9).
PASSING — Sacred Heart: Mudd 7-15-0-122; CTCS: Smith 8-18-1-77, Hudson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Sacred Heart: Bohuslav 2-48, Grahmann 2-25; CTCS: Lange 3-39, Isaiah Dumont 2-21, Nathan Beck 3-17.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
NB Christian 53
Holy Trinity Cath. 22
Luke Bales scored three touchdowns to lead New Braunfels Christian past Holy Trinity Catholic in a TAPPS six-man Division II-2 finale.
The Wildcats (9-1, 5-0) advanced to the playoffs.
Zaylin Blackwood scored twice for the Celtics (1-9, 0-5), returning a kickoff for their first touchdown and later scoring on a 45-yard run.
Holy Trinity quarterback Jace Martin found Guido Zecca with a 26-yard pass for the Celtics’ other touchdown.
Granger 25
Chilton 21
CHILTON — The Granger Lions (7-3, 3-1) picked up some momentum for next week’s playoffs with a victory over the Chilton Pirates (6-4, 2-2) in a District 13-2A-II finale.
No other information was reported before press time.
Waco La Vega 59
Gatesville 0
WACO — The Waco La Vega Pirates (9-1, 4-0) shut out the Gatesville Hornets (0-10, 0-4) in a District 5-4A-I finale.
No other information was reported before press time.
Moody 27
Itasca 22
MOODY — The Moody Bearcats (3-7, 2-4) closed their season with a victory over the Itasca Wampus Cats (3-7, 1-5) in a District 8-2A-I finale.
No other information was reported before press time.
Hearne 41
Rosebud-Lott 18
TRAVIS — The Hearne Eagles (6-4, 4-2) downed the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (0-10, 0-6) in a District 13-2A-I finale.
No other information was reported before press time.
Iola 52
Bartlett 42
IOLA — The at Iola Bulldogs (4-6, 1-3) knocked off the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-10, 0-4) to claim the final playoff berth out of District 13-2A-II.
No other information was reported before press time.
Oglesby 34
Buckholts 0
OGLESBY — The Oglesby Tigers (2-7, 1-2) defeated the Buckholts Badgers (3-7, 1-2) to force a three-way tie for the second and final playoff berth out of District 14-1A-II.
No other information was reported before press time.