JARRELL — Catching the Rockdale Tigers after two straight losses that knocked them out of title contention in District 10-3A-I and was not a good position to be in.
Just ask the Jarrell Cougars.
Rockdale took out its frustration on the Cougars in a definitive way with a 61-9 victory Friday night that clinched a playoff berth for the Tigers.
“We’ve been feeling pretty sorry for ourselves,” Rockdale coach Jeff Miller said, referring to back-to-back losses to Troy and Cameron Yoe. “This shows a lot about our kids.”
Cam’ron Valdez rumbled for 132 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries for the Tigers (7-2, 3-2), and quarterback Jace Robinson threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. All the while, the Tigers defense didn’t let the Cougars (4-5, 1-4) sustain much offensively.
“We just got embarrassed last week and there are two ways you can respond,” Miller said. “When you get hit in the mouth, you either get back up or go away. We reacted the right way.”
The Tigers scored on all six of their first-half possessions, sometimes in a hurry and sometimes with methodical drives.
Their first was more of the latter with a 10-play, 56-yard march that ended with Valdez’s first score from the 3-yard line and a 7-0 lead. The next possession was much quicker, lasting just four plays and covering 45 yards for Robinson’s 19-yard strike to Kobe Mitchell, who broke a couple of tackles to get in the end zone.
Jarrell briefly interrupted the onslaught late in the first quarter. Heron Rodriguez’s 43-yard scamper put the Cougars in scoring position. The drive stalled, but Jesus Perez booted a 40-yard field goal for a 14-3 score at the end of the first quarter.
Rockdale erupted for a 27-point second quarter to take a 41-3 lead into halftime.
Robinson connected with Ross Loth in stride on the left sideline for a 65-yard TD and a 21-3 margin within the first minute of the second quarter. Robinson hit Anthony Dansby for a 65-yard pass-and-run to the Cougars 5, and the quarterback went in from there for another touchdown.
Valdez scored on the next two Tigers possessions — the first on a fourth-and-goal run and the second on a 39-yard romp.
Rockdale added another touchdown midway through the third when Valdez shed several tacklers on a 30-yard scoring run for a 48-3 Rockdale lead with 4:24 to go in the third.
Jarrell answered by finding the end zone on Rodriguez’s 57-yard pass to Jasper Compton. The 2-point attempt failed to leave it at 48-9.
It didn’t stay that way long as the Tigers needed just two plays to go 33 yards on a short field. Reserve running back Drayton Castaneda scored on an 18-yard run to give Rockdale a 55-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
Castaneda finished off the scoring with a 13-yard run in the fourth.
Rockdale closes out the regular season next week at home against Academy, and Jarrell will be on the road to meet Manor New Tech.
“We knew we had to have this one to get into the playoffs,” Miller said. “Now we need to get good enough and healthy enough to make a run in the playoffs. You want to go into the playoffs on a high.
“Our team has a lot of pride. They are still a really good football team.”
ROCKDALE 61, JARRELL 9
Rockdale 14 27 14 6 — 61
Jarrell 3 0 6 0 — 9
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 3 run (Ross Loth kick)
Roc — Kobe Mitchell 19 pass from Jace Robinson (Lock kick)
Jar — Jesus Perez 40 field goal
Roc — Loth 65 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Roc — Robinson 5 run (Loth kick)
Roc — Valdez 1 run (kick failed)
Roc — Valdez 39 run (Loth kick)
Roc — Valdez 30 run (Loth kick)
Jar — Jasper Compton 57 pass from Heron Rodriguez (run failed)
Roc — Drayton Castaneda 18 run (Loth kick)
Roc —Castaneda 13 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc Jar
First downs 22 9
Rushes-yards 32-271 44-175
Passing yards 250 59
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-18-0 3-13-0
Punts-average 1-40.0 4-34.1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-45 3-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Valdez 16-132, Robinson 5-0, Kesean Raven 3-53, Castaneda 6-83, Mitchell 2-3; Jarrell: Derrick Warren 14-45, Rodriguez 18-98, Compton 9-35, Martin Torres 2-0, Joseph Crathers 1-(-3).
PASSING — Rockdale: Robinson 10-16-0-243, Mitchell 1-2-0-7; Jarrell: Rodriguez 3-13-0-56.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Raven 4-51, Mitchell 2-20, Loth 1-65, Anthony Dansby 3-80, Valdez 1-34; Jarrell: Joseph Shamburger 1-0, Compton 1-57, Warren 2-2.